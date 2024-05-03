Bike Check: Greg Minnaar's Norco Prototype DH Bike at Fort William World Cup

May 3, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  
Greg Minnaar s Norco


After 16 years with the Santa Cruz Syndicate, Greg Minnaar starts his 2024 World Cup DH campaign with the recently rebranded "Norco Race Division". It was by far the biggest team move of the off-season, and all eyes will be on Greg this weekend to see how he can perform within the new structure, and on a new bike. That bike is Norco's prototype six-link aluminum bike that debuted last season, a bike that already has a number of World Cup DH podiums to its name.

We covered the kinematics of this bike in detail previously with our Inside Scoop in August of last year, and later with the details of one of the key patents filed to protect the design.

Norco parts
The lower link mounted to the front triangle and the chainstay also drives a pushrod link that actuates a further upper link that drives the shock. That pushrod link rotates on two spherical bearings to isolate the link driving the shock from lateral loads.


bigquotesWe’ve filed two patents based on the suspension layout and kinematic adjustment designed into the new DH race bike. The first patent applies to the overall suspension layout which retains the axle path and anti-rise characteristics of the high virtual pivot layout used on the Range while introducing a dedicated shock actuation link for greater independent control of the bike’s leverage curve. The second patent applies to the method of leverage curve progression adjustment we’ve designed into the bike which allows us to alter the level of support from the rear suspension in isolation without needing to alter shock tune, damper settings, spring rate or shock pressure. Colin Ryan

With practice just about ready to kick off, we caught up with Tom, Greg's mechanic, to see how he has set the bike up so far.

There are five sizes of the Norco DH bike under development, named 1-5. Greg is riding a custom front end, however, and the team refer to it as the size 4.8. Greg is 188 cm tall and "all leg" according to his mechanic. The reach on this frame is 495mm, and he is running a 800mm bar (810mm with grips) with a 35mm rise and 14mm worth of spacers under the stem.

Greg Minnaar s Norco cockpit
The size 4.8 in the short position has a reach of 495mm


To my knowledge, this bike has only been raced in a mullet configuration thus far. This weekend it will stay that way, though during the off-season a 29" rear end was made for Greg, but he wasn't able to make it go faster than the mixed-wheel setup. We are told it may make an appearance later in the season when the track demands it but for now, there is no evidence to support going to full 29".

Greg Minnaar s Norco shock flip chips


The bike's six-link suspension design and the flip-chip at the forward shock mount make it fairly unique in that it allows the team to alter the progression without affecting the bike's geometry. The team have four positions to choose from.

Greg Minnaar s Norco adjustable dropouts


Other adjustments on the table include chainstay length, by virtue of the modular dropout, and stiffness with the ability to bolt on a brace at the seat stay. At the moment he's running a 445mm rear end with the seat stay brace in place, but that may well change over the course of the weekend.

Greg Minnaar s Norco Idler and guide


By altering the idler position (there are six different positions available), the team is able to tweak the bike's anti-squat behavior. Here in Fort William, Greg is opting to run it in a position that gives greater chain influence over the suspension. Tom tells us this allows the bike to carry more speed, so Greg can pump it and work it a little bit better.

Greg Minnaar s Norco


Greg weighs 86 kg, and is on a Fox DHX2 Coil shock with a 563 lbs spring (the team rate all of the springs individually) - it's the stock CX004 tune, if that means anything to anyone. Up front we have the latest Fox 40 with the new gold lowers, and the Grip X2 damper. He is setting up the fork really, really hard. He will run between 96 and 102 PSI, with lots of volume spacers and quite a lot of compression damping. Rebound is fast.

Greg Minnaar s Norco TRP crank with MRP guide
Greg Minnaar s Norco TRP drivetrain

While Minnaar's usual preference is an Assegai front and rear, at Fort William he opts for a Minion DHRII front and rear - a combo that's looking popular this weekend. He'll go with 24-27 PSI in the front and 26-30 PSI in the rear, sans insert. Those are seated to Crankbrothers Synthesis Carbon rims laced to Chris King hubs. Cranks are 165mm.

Greg Minnaar s Norco external braken routing
Greg Minnaar s Norco TRP brakes with resin pads

Greg Minnaar s Norco


Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Greg Minnaar Fort William World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
jessiemaymorgan avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
63 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Semi-Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
76098 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
69552 views
More Tech Randoms - Fort William World Cup 2024
42758 views
Review: Zerode G3 - A Belt Driven, Gearbox Equipped DH Bike
42451 views
Bike Check: Greg Minnaar's Norco Prototype DH Bike at Fort William World Cup
41840 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
41246 views
How Tight? Examining the UCI's Clothing Rules for DH Racing
38232 views
Martin Maes is Racing a Modified E-Bike in the Fort William World Cup Downhill
32964 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

103 Comments
  • 233 0
 I think they need to add Elite to the team name, thus creating Norco Elite Race Division (N.E.R.D)
  • 33 0
 I just assumed they were doing the "no vowels" thing everyone else is doing.
  • 15 0
 Or Norco Advanced Race division
  • 5 1
 NGeek RCGeek
  • 11 0
 @CamNeelyCantWheelie: Norco Official Racing Committee Operations?
  • 11 0
 NED is fully apropriate in Scotland
  • 85 7
 them portraits are right toss
  • 59 0
 Kinda reminds me of beavis
  • 8 1
 I am assuming it is a sentimental portrait from family or someone meaningful... if so... sweet...
  • 7 0
 @Jsaintlaurent: I get big 'monkey christ' vibes from them myself
  • 18 0
 Can anyone translate this into American for me?
  • 40 1
 @tgent: The number of times an eagle flaps its wings to fly a mile can vary depending on factors like wind speed, altitude, and the size and species of the eagle. On average, eagles can fly at speeds ranging from 20 to 40 miles per hour. So, to cover a mile, an eagle might flap its wings around 200 to 400 times, give or take.
  • 5 0
 @stainerdome: the most correct interpretation
  • 1 0
 @Jsaintlaurent: yeah…. Cool. Came to say that
  • 45 0
 'This weekend it will stay that way, though during the off-season a 29" rear end was made for Greg, but he wasn't able to make it go faster than the mixed-wheel setup. We are told it may make an appearance later in the season when the track demands it but for now, there is no evidence to support going to full 29".'

Hard to believe that any other track calls for a 29" rear wheel more than Fort William. Not that steep but very rough with some big pedalling sections cries out for fast rolling characteristics over manoeuvrability. I'm not saying that 27.5" is the wrong choice for Fort William, just that if it is the right choice its hard to see another track requiring a 29" rear wheel.

*Josh Bryceland did win here on 26" hoops when everyone else was on bigger wheels so maybe the above analysis is b*ll*cks
  • 1 1
 It begs the question, "What on earth is going on in an elite rider's mind when they navigate a course?"
A regular person probably would benefit from the shallower angle of attack of the 29" rear, but
maybe the 27.5 allows for more precise rear wheel placement for these insane-level riders?
I'm guessing they are placing the rear wheel to specifically avoid getting caught up on boulder/flat edges,
since it is relatively flat,
and are able to manage front & rear placement independently at a level that is hard to fathom.
Just my two-jerry-cents worth!
  • 2 0
 pros are good at taking the right line choices to carry speed. What the mullet gives is the extra maneuverability to navigate unforseen situations. just my joey 2cents ;p
  • 1 0
 @housem8d: These pros don't plan for the unforseen. It's all about forseeing the tiniest details to shave those hundreds.
  • 37 6
 I really like this bike, but I think this is the first time I have ever been uninspired by the factory paint job.
  • 26 1
 I did the same paint job when I was 12 in my home garage with some spray paint and clear coat. Who knew I could've been painting world cup race bikes this whole time.
  • 4 1
 That is what I was going to comment too. I am always jealous of the factory paint but not today...
  • 3 0
 @chriskneeland: Nah, you'd have been too old to draw those portraits.
  • 24 0
 Ah sorry Greg, I think my dog escaped and scooted it's way across your top tube like a brand new rug. Hope your mechanic can wash it off : /
  • 2 0
 That was Jordi's dog.
  • 23 7
 "...did anyone see where that spacer went...?" Not a particularly pretty paint job, perhaps better in person. Although I cant think of anything that will make those hideous golden Fox 40's look good except Green like the springbok Rugby Jersey.
  • 9 3
 The Fox 40 is the only thing there that looks good in my eyes. I've loved a lot of what Norco has done in the last ten years, but this colourway is no bueno for me.
  • 5 1
 @rrolly: Well, their juvenile paint job sure spells "I want attention". - And it works...
However to me it's more the goldy-gold-on-gold 40s what's hurting my eye.
  • 2 0
 @xice: loving the hate for the gold over here. Keeping demand down makes my wallet happy and my riding smoother.
  • 2 0
 @rrolly: the only thing worse than that 2 tone gold 40 is how the hubs and brakes are a complete diff shade of gold again. Horrendous looking forks
  • 1 0
 @filryan: The clashing Gold isn't great, but I really like the fork if it's integrated into the colourway. It's like the orange fox forks on a lot of bikes, it makes my eyes hurt.

Actually, this gold fork would look perfect on my rootbeer coloured Norco Sight. It came with a red Marzocchi fork, which is nasty, except it helps me keep my eyes on the trail because I hate looking down at it, lol.
  • 31 12
 I apologize in advance, but these Norco Race Division bikes are ugly as sin in numerous different ways.
  • 11 0
 just the painting is monstruous and perhaps the bended down tube
  • 1 0
 ... this painting exagerates the flaws when it could do exactly the opposite.
  • 17 1
 The year of gold is already getting long in the tooth. Bring back raw and chrome.
  • 1 0
 Greg like Gooooold!
  • 14 0
 In the fourth photo is it just me or does it feel like there are those supporting black spacers missing around the eyelet of the shock ?
  • 3 0
 The hardware you see is a Fox bearing kit, I believe available in 30mm width. And I suppose the frame is like 40-45mm wide at the top ? You can still use the bearing kit, just add some extra spacers on the side to make up for the width (although, it's not a viable solution in the long term, you could bend the screw ...)

But for the rotation the top of the shock is seeing, that's pretty useless
  • 12 0
 @Ploutre: It could also be a place holder shock for the build up in the pits whilst the real one is getting serviced. Why put the fiddly spacers in if it's just coming back off again
  • 1 0
 @Ploutre: exactly. Theres no need at all for a bearing mount at that end of the shock, and the mounting bolt is very likely to bend. Bit of a silly setup really
  • 15 0
 not sure on the 'oops I sharted' top tube...
  • 11 3
 If that paint job was the best of the proposals shared then I hate to think what the others must have been. It’s not good and those forks are truly gopping
  • 6 0
 Love everything about the way this Norco program is starting to take shape. Shots fired at Specialized. Gunning for the the top technology team spot.
  • 8 2
 Agreed. But oddly, last place in graphics.
  • 4 3
 The graphics are great, there just too many conservative types on here! Likely old farts
  • 14 8
 I love the frame but those gold 40's are utterly hideous. Even worse than the orange ones.
  • 6 1
 Altering the idler pulley's position to tweak the anti-squat = clever af. Patent that shit Norco, if you haven't already
  • 4 0
 might be already covered by I-track as on linkage.
  • 17 14
 You guys are acting like a bunch of sheep. Norco’s new philosophy/style is rad. Don’t take the pics too seriously. I freaking love the paint and pics. Beavis is about to smash the sh*% out of Fort William!!!
  • 3 0
 Thank you
  • 6 4
 This was clearly a project completely dominated by Norco’s Engineers. No marketing, no design or art department. They probably handed the junior engineer a bag of rattle cans and said have at it. Whatever she may lack in looks, you know she likes to party.
  • 1 0
 Super interesting to see the pulley setup optimized to drive the wheel forward when pumping. Fabien Barel used the same method to win a World Championship aboard a custom Kona Stab Supreme. It’s a theory in direct opposition to the O Chain approach most riders are going to. I have always been skeptical of the O-Chain argument, but admit I have never tried it. I have friends that swear by them tho.
  • 5 0
 DDG shooter vibes
  • 4 0
 I love it, great work team
  • 2 0
 Paint reminds me of this:
www.pinkbike.com/news/norco-bicycles-details-inspiration-for-sam-blenkinsops-world-champs-race-bike.html
  • 3 0
 Sam's color scheme was WAY better than this one.
  • 6 3
 It‘s different. I like it.
  • 2 0
 That 563lb spring. I wonder what size it was originally designated as out of the factory? 550lb or 575lb.
  • 1 0
 There's about a 10% variation in these springs, so may have been either really.
  • 2 0
 Interesting that hes running the TRP resin pads. They are good but can heat fade, those new rotors may actually help.
  • 9 0
 Where Greg’s going, you ain’t gonna need brakes…
  • 2 0
 Kinda looks like he's running 200mm rotors too, which would be a weird choice for 86 kilo Greg. Oisin is half his size and is running 220mm TRP rotors.
  • 1 0
 I don't have my glasses on.....at first glance, atleast the color scheme is reminiscent of my Giant Glory circa 2008ish or there abouts
  • 2 0
 What happened to the good old days of prototypes that looked like they were welded and bolted together in my garage?
  • 3 0
 Were these bikes sprayed by someone’s grandpa?
  • 2 0
 Our grandpas would have done a better job. This looks more like something the junkies downtown do to the bikes they just stole.
  • 1 0
 No really feeling that paint scheme. I think its the brown/beige. Its like they couldn't think of a final colour and someone had some khaki slacks on so they went with that.
  • 2 0
 It's as if a skate streetwear bro that got fired went to design in the bike industry.
  • 2 0
 Not a fan of the paint job or the gold Fox forks !! Interesting that Mr Fiddle is on TRP !!
  • 2 0
 non drive side photos would have been nice to see more clearly how the suspension works around the bottom bracket area :/
  • 1 0
 I'll never tire seeing slack front ends after having to race on a Sinister R9 with the dumbest geometry ever.
  • 2 0
 Is Cast a Norco component brand?
  • 1 0
 No info on the Norco site and Google search has nothing either so inhouse Norco brand is as good a guess as any. Looks fairly well down the development line if they are... bars, stems and grips so far as I can see...
  • 2 0
 No inserts Greg my guy lets pray no flats for you this year.
  • 2 0
 Didn't realize Greg was a Beavis & Butthead fan.
  • 1 0
 I like it. I think it looks great. Crazy comments. Give this team and their afford some respect.
  • 1 0
 Any explanation as to why he’s running DHRs vs Assegai?
  • 7 1
 The Assegai is very good at many things but is often criticised for being quite slow-rolling. I would assume it's something along those lines.
  • 5 0
 There isn't a ton of actual dirt at fort bill aside from the short woods section. The DHR has better braking traction for the all-out speeds and rolls faster. That would be my guess!
  • 2 7
flag DirtMcGuirk07 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @GO-GO-GADGET: I'd been on Ass/F and DHR rear forever, switched to double assegai and it rolled the same if not better since it has a lil more volume.
  • 1 0
 @GO-GO-GADGET: it was prolly just for the pix or riding in n. van.
  • 20 0
 @DirtMcGuirk07: I mean totally reasonable to assume you know more than Greg Minnaar.. the dude who invented the Assegai
  • 3 0
 @DirtMcGuirk07: I don't think he's even ridden in N.Van since he signed with Norco. We're all still waiting for that visit.
  • 1 0
 "While Minnaar's usual preference is an Assegai front and rear, at Fort William he opts for a Minion DHRII front and rear - a combo that's looking popular this weekend"
  • 2 0
 A GOATotype Norco
  • 2 0
 DHRIIs 4evaaeaeaeae
  • 1 0
 Does anyone know Greg's actual inseam value, besides "all leg" statement?
  • 1 0
 so, Greg's off Shimano...?
  • 1 0
 @bikeeagle he just had a choice this time.
  • 1 0
 Great analysis of the bike, hope he wins!
  • 1 0
 that shock looks gigantic.
  • 1 0
 The perfect bike for Greg. Lots of puzzling to do Smile
  • 1 0
 So even the creator of the maxxis assegai doesn’t use the tire ?
  • 1 0
 So. Many. Puzzling. Options.
  • 1 0
 Love the bike, hate the paintwork. Just looks bad
  • 3 3
 This is the ugliest bike I have ever seen.
  • 1 0
 Mmmmm exotic. I want it!
  • 1 0
 ..
  • 1 0
 Looks like Glory 2008
  • 2 3
 +20 years of racing and he's still running sub 500mm of reach...lmao
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.041810
Mobile Version of Website