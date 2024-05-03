Bike Check: Greg Minnaar's Norco Prototype DH Bike at Fort William World Cup

After 16 years with the Santa Cruz Syndicate, Greg Minnaar starts his 2024 World Cup DH campaign with the recently rebranded "Norco Race Division". It was by far the biggest team move of the off-season, and all eyes will be on Greg this weekend to see how he can perform within the new structure, and on a new bike. That bike is Norco's prototype six-link aluminum bike that debuted last season, a bike that already has a number of World Cup DH podiums to its name.
We covered the kinematics of this bike in detail previously with our Inside Scoop in August of last year, and later with the details of one of the key patents
filed to protect the design.
|We’ve filed two patents based on the suspension layout and kinematic adjustment designed into the new DH race bike. The first patent applies to the overall suspension layout which retains the axle path and anti-rise characteristics of the high virtual pivot layout used on the Range while introducing a dedicated shock actuation link for greater independent control of the bike’s leverage curve. The second patent applies to the method of leverage curve progression adjustment we’ve designed into the bike which allows us to alter the level of support from the rear suspension in isolation without needing to alter shock tune, damper settings, spring rate or shock pressure.— Colin Ryan
With practice just about ready to kick off, we caught up with Tom, Greg's mechanic, to see how he has set the bike up so far.
There are five sizes of the Norco DH bike under development, named 1-5. Greg is riding a custom front end, however, and the team refer to it as the size 4.8. Greg is 188 cm tall and "all leg" according to his mechanic. The reach on this frame is 495mm, and he is running a 800mm bar (810mm with grips) with a 35mm rise and 14mm worth of spacers under the stem.
To my knowledge, this bike has only been raced in a mullet configuration thus far. This weekend it will stay that way, though during the off-season a 29" rear end was made for Greg, but he wasn't able to make it go faster than the mixed-wheel setup. We are told it may make an appearance later in the season when the track demands it but for now, there is no evidence to support going to full 29".
The bike's six-link suspension design and the flip-chip at the forward shock mount make it fairly unique in that it allows the team to alter the progression without affecting the bike's geometry. The team have four positions to choose from.
Other adjustments on the table include chainstay length, by virtue of the modular dropout, and stiffness with the ability to bolt on a brace at the seat stay. At the moment he's running a 445mm rear end with the seat stay brace in place, but that may well change over the course of the weekend.
By altering the idler position (there are six different positions available), the team is able to tweak the bike's anti-squat behavior. Here in Fort William, Greg is opting to run it in a position that gives greater chain influence over the suspension. Tom tells us this allows the bike to carry more speed, so Greg can pump it and work it a little bit better.
Greg weighs 86 kg, and is on a Fox DHX2 Coil shock with a 563 lbs spring (the team rate all of the springs individually) - it's the stock CX004 tune, if that means anything to anyone. Up front we have the latest Fox 40 with the new gold lowers, and the Grip X2 damper. He is setting up the fork really, really hard. He will run between 96 and 102 PSI, with lots of volume spacers and quite a lot of compression damping. Rebound is fast.
While Minnaar's usual preference is an Assegai front and rear, at Fort William he opts for a Minion DHRII front and rear - a combo that's looking popular this weekend. He'll go with 24-27 PSI in the front and 26-30 PSI in the rear, sans insert. Those are seated to Crankbrothers Synthesis Carbon rims laced to Chris King hubs. Cranks are 165mm.
Hard to believe that any other track calls for a 29" rear wheel more than Fort William. Not that steep but very rough with some big pedalling sections cries out for fast rolling characteristics over manoeuvrability. I'm not saying that 27.5" is the wrong choice for Fort William, just that if it is the right choice its hard to see another track requiring a 29" rear wheel.
*Josh Bryceland did win here on 26" hoops when everyone else was on bigger wheels so maybe the above analysis is b*ll*cks
A regular person probably would benefit from the shallower angle of attack of the 29" rear, but
maybe the 27.5 allows for more precise rear wheel placement for these insane-level riders?
I'm guessing they are placing the rear wheel to specifically avoid getting caught up on boulder/flat edges,
since it is relatively flat,
and are able to manage front & rear placement independently at a level that is hard to fathom.
Just my two-jerry-cents worth!
However to me it's more the goldy-gold-on-gold 40s what's hurting my eye.
Actually, this gold fork would look perfect on my rootbeer coloured Norco Sight. It came with a red Marzocchi fork, which is nasty, except it helps me keep my eyes on the trail because I hate looking down at it, lol.
But for the rotation the top of the shock is seeing, that's pretty useless
