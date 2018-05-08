Bike Check: Graham Agassiz's Kona Operator - Black Sage FEST 2018

Aggy has been a fixture of the freeride scene for nearly a decade now. Hailing from Kamloops, BC, Graham has grown up riding some of the best freeride terrain in the world.



We've watched Aggy's highs, like standing on the podium of Red Bull Rampage, and also his lows and battles with injury. He enters 2018 sore but not broken. Aggy is a firm believer that 26" ain't dead and we recently caught up with him at Black Sage to check out his custom 26" wheel Kona Operator.



Aggy is running a custom splatter-painted medium-size Kona Operator for the Fest series. Staying true to his roots, he put tan-wall Maxxis Minions on those little wheels. Up front is a Rockshox Boxxer World Cup fork, paired with a Vivid R2C shock sporting a 500-pound titanium spring.





Graham Agassiz

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 160lbs

Age: 28

Hometown: Kamloops, BC

Instagram: @grahamagassiz

