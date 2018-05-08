Bike Check: Graham Agassiz's Kona Operator - Black Sage FEST 2018

PINKBIKE TECH

May 7, 2018
by Trevor Lyden  

Graham Aggasiz s custom painted Kona Operator
Graham Agassiz's
Kona Operator
Words and Photography by Trevor Lyden


Aggy has been a fixture of the freeride scene for nearly a decade now. Hailing from Kamloops, BC, Graham has grown up riding some of the best freeride terrain in the world.

We've watched Aggy's highs, like standing on the podium of Red Bull Rampage, and also his lows and battles with injury. He enters 2018 sore but not broken. Aggy is a firm believer that 26" ain't dead and we recently caught up with him at Black Sage to check out his custom 26" wheel Kona Operator.

Aggy is running a custom splatter-painted medium-size Kona Operator for the Fest series. Staying true to his roots, he put tan-wall Maxxis Minions on those little wheels. Up front is a Rockshox Boxxer World Cup fork, paired with a Vivid R2C shock sporting a 500-pound titanium spring.

Graham Agassiz
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 160lbs
Age: 28
Hometown: Kamloops, BC
Instagram: @grahamagassiz

Aggy was running only a rear brake on his Kore bars.
Wolf graphic, Kore cockpit, and no front brake.

Aggy on the top tube and a Ride or Die stem cap.
Custom Aggy graphic on the top tube and Ride or Die stem cap.
Aggy's Kona Operator

Frame: Kona Operator
Shock: Rockshox Vivd R2C
Fork: Rockshox Boxxer World Cup 200mm
Wheels: 26" Novatec Demon
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF (front and back)
Drivetrain: Sram XO
Brakes: Avid Code (rear only)
Cockpit: Kore
Size: Medium

bigquotesI built this bike because I believe that 26 isn't dead and I want to stay true to my roots. There's the right tool for every job, and for Fest this is the bike I want to be on.Graham Agassiz


Rockshox Boxxer Fork Novatec Demon wheels and tan wall Maxxis minions.
500 pound Ti spring on the Rockshox Vivid RC.
Rockshox Boxxer Fork, Novatec Demon wheels and tan wall Maxxis Minions, 500 pound Ti spring on the Rockshox Vivid RC shock.

26 Forever
Kore pivot saddle.
SRAM XO drivetrain, Kore pivot saddle.

Shaved off center knobs on the minion.
Shaved center knobs on the Minion DHF rear tire.


MENTIONS: @konaworld @TheFEST


