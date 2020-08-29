Bike Check: Greg Callaghan's Devinci Spartan - EWS Zermatt 2020

BIKE CHECK
Photos: Matthew Delorme

For 2020 Greg Callaghan is onboard a new team and bike with a switch from the Cube Action Team to the Unior Devinci Factory Enduro team. This weekend will be Greg's first big weekend out on the new bike and he will be hoping for a top result to kick off the season.

Greg is running a fairly standard Devinci Spartan that has seen no major changes for racing in Zermatt, apart from using Cushcore front and rear. Greg says that he will probably use this setup for most races this year as he feels the weight penalty is worth it if it means his bike can last through a weekend of racing.

The Spartan is also equipped with new goodies from Fox with the 38 upfront with 100psi and two tokens installed. Taking care of the rear suspension duties is the Float X2 shock running 170psi and two tokens. One interesting component choice is the decision to run Sinter's brake pads in his XTR brakes. Sinter pads are claimed to be better at not fading, which could provide a good advantage on longer stages, and for the first round in Zermatt Greg has chosen to run their medium power brake pads.

Rider Name: Greg Callaghan
Height: 181 cm / 5'11"
Weight: 82 kg / 181 lb
Team: Unior Devinci Factory Racing Team
Instagram: @greg_callaghan

Details
Frame: Devinci Spartan (Size: XL)
Fork: Fox 38 (100psi // 2 tokens)
Shock: Fox X2 (170psi // 2 tokens)
Wheels: Race Face Turbine R 30
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 / Minion DHRII 2.5
Inserts: Cushcore XC front / Cushcore Rear
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR - Raceface Next Cranks
Brakes: Shimano XTR with Sinter brake pads
Cockpit: Race Face with OneUp tool system.

Greg is running Sinter Brakes pads which come in four different options that are claimed to not fade in different temperature or weather conditions. For Zermatt, Greg is running the blue option which provides a medium level of power.

HT Components surprised Greg with some custom pedals for this weekend

