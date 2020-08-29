Bike Check: Greg Callaghan's Devinci Spartan - EWS Zermatt 2020

For 2020 Greg Callaghan is onboard a new team and bike with a switch from the Cube Action Team to the Unior Devinci Factory Enduro team. This weekend will be Greg's first big weekend out on the new bike and he will be hoping for a top result to kick off the season.



Greg is running a fairly standard Devinci Spartan that has seen no major changes for racing in Zermatt, apart from using Cushcore front and rear. Greg says that he will probably use this setup for most races this year as he feels the weight penalty is worth it if it means his bike can last through a weekend of racing.



The Spartan is also equipped with new goodies from Fox with the 38 upfront with 100psi and two tokens installed. Taking care of the rear suspension duties is the Float X2 shock running 170psi and two tokens. One interesting component choice is the decision to run Sinter's brake pads in his XTR brakes. Sinter pads are claimed to be better at not fading, which could provide a good advantage on longer stages, and for the first round in Zermatt Greg has chosen to run their medium power brake pads.





Rider Name: Greg Callaghan

Height: 181 cm / 5'11"

Weight: 82 kg / 181 lb

Team: Unior Devinci Factory Racing Team

Instagram: @greg_callaghan

