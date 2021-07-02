Bike Check: Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10 - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021





I think one of the main things is to just keep developing and keep progressing, it's something I take in when I look at Loris and Luca setting up their bikes, how they ride stuff, it's hard you know through so many different areas trying to reinvent yourself each time and I think that is key. To keep with a young sport that is progressing so much over such a short period of time you've got to keep changing things, you can't be content with where you are, bike setup, training..." — Greg Minnaar, 2017 interview with Ross Bell

Greg Minnaar needs no introduction. The so-called GOAT has been at the sharp end of the World Cup field for two decades, evolving alongside the sport to stay at the top for all these years. Greg Minnaar // Santa Cruz Syndicate

Age: 39

Height: 188cm / 6'2"

Weight: 86kg / 189 lbs

Instagram: @gregminnaar

//39188cm / 6'2"86kg / 189 lbs

The paint honors his South African roots.

Details

Frame: Santa Cruz V10

Shock: Fox DHX2, 575 spring. HSC 8 / LSC 8 / LSR 8 / HSR 3

Fork: Fox 40, 98psi, 7 tokens. HSC open / LSC 7 / LSR 3 / HSR 3 (all from closed)

Wheels: 29" Reserve DH

Tires: Maxxis Shorty F/R, no inserts

Drivetrain:

Brakes: Shimano Saint calipers with XTR levers

Cockpit: Burgtec RW Carbon 35mm 800mm bar, 20mm rise, 50mm stem

Size: XL

Santa Cruz V10Fox DHX2, 575 spring. HSC 8 / LSC 8 / LSR 8 / HSR 3Fox 40, 98psi, 7 tokens. HSC open / LSC 7 / LSR 3 / HSR 3 (all from closed)29" Reserve DHMaxxis Shorty F/R, no inserts Top secret with XT shifterShimano Saint calipers with XTR leversBurgtec RW Carbon 35mm 800mm bar, 20mm rise, 50mm stemXL

It's Shortys front and rear at the moment. While they've talked about switching to something else, so far they've stuck with the mud tires because "the forecast looks suspect for the weekend" and it's good to keep things as consistent as possible before the race.

A Saint and XTR combo. Minnaar prefers the feel of the XTR levers over the Saints.

He's quite particular about his lever setup, especially when it comes to the symmetry of his grips and levers, and always runs his levers at 27 degrees down from flat.

Minnaar's chainstay adjustment flip chip is in the longer position, naturally. In years past he has used custom aluminum dropouts to extend his bike, but this year he has opted for what his mechanic says is a more balanced ride.

Even without custom dropouts, the bike is set up long and low. After Leogang, his mechanic said, he started using a new headset that adds 5.2mm in reach and slackens the bike by half a degree.

Sure looks like new Saint. "It doesn't exist," his mechanic said when asked about the drivetrain.

Minnaar swapped from a 550 to a 575 spring right before his race run in Leogang.

Stylish Chris King hubs (plus a bonus angle on that derailleur).

Burgtec bars, seatpost, and saddle.