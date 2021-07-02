Bike Check: Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10 - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021

Jul 2, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

BIKE CHECK
Greg Minnaar's
Santa Cruz V10
Photography by Ross Bell

Greg Minnaar needs no introduction. The so-called GOAT has been at the sharp end of the World Cup field for two decades, evolving alongside the sport to stay at the top for all these years.

bigquotesI think one of the main things is to just keep developing and keep progressing, it's something I take in when I look at Loris and Luca setting up their bikes, how they ride stuff, it's hard you know through so many different areas trying to reinvent yourself each time and I think that is key. To keep with a young sport that is progressing so much over such a short period of time you've got to keep changing things, you can't be content with where you are, bike setup, training..."Greg Minnaar, 2017 interview with Ross Bell

Only missing the Leogang podium once in the race s history Greg Minnaar still leads the series by a whisker.
Greg Minnaar // Santa Cruz Syndicate
Age: 39
Height: 188cm / 6'2"
Weight: 86kg / 189 lbs
Instagram: @gregminnaar

The paint honors his South African roots.

Details
Frame: Santa Cruz V10
Shock: Fox DHX2, 575 spring. HSC 8 / LSC 8 / LSR 8 / HSR 3
Fork: Fox 40, 98psi, 7 tokens. HSC open / LSC 7 / LSR 3 / HSR 3 (all from closed)
Wheels: 29" Reserve DH
Tires: Maxxis Shorty F/R, no inserts
Drivetrain: Top secret with XT shifter
Brakes: Shimano Saint calipers with XTR levers
Cockpit: Burgtec RW Carbon 35mm 800mm bar, 20mm rise, 50mm stem
Size: XL

It's Shortys front and rear at the moment. While they've talked about switching to something else, so far they've stuck with the mud tires because "the forecast looks suspect for the weekend" and it's good to keep things as consistent as possible before the race.

A Saint and XTR combo. Minnaar prefers the feel of the XTR levers over the Saints.

He's quite particular about his lever setup, especially when it comes to the symmetry of his grips and levers, and always runs his levers at 27 degrees down from flat.

Minnaar's chainstay adjustment flip chip is in the longer position, naturally. In years past he has used custom aluminum dropouts to extend his bike, but this year he has opted for what his mechanic says is a more balanced ride.

Even without custom dropouts, the bike is set up long and low. After Leogang, his mechanic said, he started using a new headset that adds 5.2mm in reach and slackens the bike by half a degree.

Sure looks like new Saint. "It doesn't exist," his mechanic said when asked about the drivetrain.

Minnaar swapped from a 550 to a 575 spring right before his race run in Leogang.

Stylish Chris King hubs (plus a bonus angle on that derailleur).

Burgtec bars, seatpost, and saddle.

Crankbrothers Mallets finish it off.


