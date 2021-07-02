Bike Check: Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10 - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021

Greg Minnaar needs no introduction. The so-called GOAT has been at the sharp end of the World Cup field for two decades, evolving alongside the sport to stay at the top for all these years.
|I think one of the main things is to just keep developing and keep progressing, it's something I take in when I look at Loris and Luca setting up their bikes, how they ride stuff, it's hard you know through so many different areas trying to reinvent yourself each time and I think that is key. To keep with a young sport that is progressing so much over such a short period of time you've got to keep changing things, you can't be content with where you are, bike setup, training..."—Greg Minnaar, 2017 interview with Ross Bell
It's Shortys front and rear at the moment. While they've talked about switching to something else, so far they've stuck with the mud tires because "the forecast looks suspect for the weekend" and it's good to keep things as consistent as possible before the race.
A Saint and XTR combo. Minnaar prefers the feel of the XTR levers over the Saints.
Even without custom dropouts, the bike is set up long and low. After Leogang, his mechanic said, he started using a new headset that adds 5.2mm in reach and slackens the bike by half a degree.
Sure looks like new Saint. "It doesn't exist," his mechanic said when asked about the drivetrain.
Stylish Chris King hubs (plus a bonus angle on that derailleur).
Burgtec bars, seatpost, and saddle.
But hard to believe he OR his sponsors would deliberately risk World Cup races on budget parts unless they offered some advantage? Also why would they work on Zee/SLXDH? before updating Saint when it's pretty clearly over due...?
