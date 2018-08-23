Bike Check: GT Fury - Wyn Masters & Martin Maes - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018

Martin Maes and Wyn Masters will both be racing aboard the new GT Fury this weekend in La Bresse, but although their bikes look similar from a distance, there are a few key differences in their setups. Most notably, Martin is on 27.5" wheels, and Wyn is on 29" wheels. That has more to do with familiarity than anything else - Martin's been racing a 27.5" bike on the EWS circuit, and wanted the fit of his downhill bike to mimic that as much as possible. He's even dropped the fork travel down to 190mm in order to help him get his weight over the front wheel - again, in order to make the switch from a single crown enduro bike to a dual crown DH machine as seamless as possible.
Next year it will probably be a different story for Martin - he says that, "I'm planning to do more downhill racing in the future – hopefully we have a bit of time in the winter during the off-season to go testing and maybe try the bigger wheels."
As for Wyn, he's been on the 29" Fury since the US Open, and says, "I find that it's got a bit more grip and it's easier to ride for me, so that's why I'm on it. I'm happy with it – I'll probably stick with it now."
