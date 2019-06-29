Bike Check: Gustav Wildhaber's Prototype 170mm Cube - EWS Val di Fassa 2019

Gustav Wildhaber put up his best result of the season with a 10th place finish at EWS round 4 in Val di Fassa, Italy. The Cube Action Team rider was aboard an aluminum 29"-wheeled prototype, one that had been stickered with a bright orange and blue camouflage pattern. According to Gusti, the new bike has 170mm of travel, 20mm more than the Stereo 150 he'd been racing previously. Along with that extra travel, the bike has a longer reach and a slacker head angle.



Gusti has only had the bike for three weeks, but he says it, "Gives me the confidence to go harder, and be more relaxed. It's also super good for pedaling.” Those sound like all the ingredients you'd want for an enduro race bike - we'll see if he can keep working his way up the results sheet when racing resumes next weekend in Les Orres, France.





Rider Name // Gustav Wildhaber

Age: 30

Hometown: Walenstad, Switzerland

Instagram: @gustiwildhaber

