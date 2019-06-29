PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Gustav Wildhaber's Prototype 170mm Cube - EWS Val di Fassa 2019

Jun 29, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

Gustav Wildhaber put up his best result of the season with a 10th place finish at EWS round 4 in Val di Fassa, Italy. The Cube Action Team rider was aboard an aluminum 29"-wheeled prototype, one that had been stickered with a bright orange and blue camouflage pattern. According to Gusti, the new bike has 170mm of travel, 20mm more than the Stereo 150 he'd been racing previously. Along with that extra travel, the bike has a longer reach and a slacker head angle.

Gusti has only had the bike for three weeks, but he says it, "Gives me the confidence to go harder, and be more relaxed. It's also super good for pedaling.” Those sound like all the ingredients you'd want for an enduro race bike - we'll see if he can keep working his way up the results sheet when racing resumes next weekend in Les Orres, France.

Rider Name // Gustav Wildhaber
Age: 30
Hometown: Walenstad, Switzerland
Instagram: @gustiwildhaber

Gusti doesn't run inserts of any kind due to the extra weight, and the fact that it's still possible to flat if a rock slices the tire's casing. If that happens, he's prepared with a plug that's hidden inside his crankarm spindle.


The Schwalbe Magic Mary tires are inflated to 1.45 and 1.75 bar (21 and 25 psi).


Four volume bands have been installed in the Fox Float X2, which is inflated to 200psi. The Fox 36 has two tokens, and 85-90 psi.

Newmen E.G.30 aluminum wheelset.

A short stem, a healthy stack of spacers and a 35mm rise Race Face handlebar creates a fairly high front end.

Shimano XTR brakes, drivetrain, and pedals.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Cube Gustav Wildhaber Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Val Di Fassa 2019


Must Read This Week
Martin Maes Tests Positive for Masking Agent at EWS Rotorua & Tasmania, Receives 90 Day ‘Non-Intentional’ Suspension
93783 views
Richie Rude Announces Return to the EWS
65529 views
Interview: Martin Maes - "I'm Not Guilty... I Just Made a Stupid Mistake"
60123 views
Review: Shimano's XTR 12-Speed Drivetrain Sets the Bar for Shifting Performance Under Power
50948 views
8 Bike Checks from Allos - French Enduro Series
50695 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2019
48653 views
The MTB Aesthetic - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
45332 views
Bike Check: Sam Hill's Bare Aluminum Nukeproof Mega
45147 views

1 Comment

  • + 0
 Nasty ass wrap, and the wheelbase still looks too short

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027720
Mobile Version of Website