Bike Check: Gusti Wildhaber's Cube Stereo 170

Apr 16, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Gusti Wildhaber's
Cube Stereo 170

In Val di Fassa last year, Gusti Wildhaber's season changed completely. In the first half of the year he was struggling to get into the top 20, but after that race he picked up three top tens and some of his best-ever EWS finishes. So, what changed? It probably had something to do with his new bike.

Gusti's prototype Stereo 170 from the second half of last season was hard to miss in its blue and orange camo 'disguise,' but beneath its garish colour scheme the numbers speak for themselves. This new bike was longer, slacker and, crucially, had 20mm more travel, which Gusti says allowed him to charge far harder than the old Stereo 150 he was on before.

For 2020, the camo is gone and has been replaced with the proper team livery; also new is Fox's latest suspension and some setup tweaks. Let's take a closer look at Gusti's 2020 ride:

Rider Name // Gusti Wildhaber
Age: 31
Hometown: Walenstad, Switzerland
Height: 183cm / 6ft
Weight: 77kg / 170lbs
Instagram: @gustiwildhaber


Details
Frame: Cube Stereo 170
Shock: Fox Float X2
Fork: Fox 38, 170mm
Wheels: Newman A30 Boost
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.3 (Ultra Soft front, Soft rear)
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Cockpit: RaceFace Next Carbon, 35mm clamp.
Size: 20"
More info: cube.eu

The final version of the bike hasn't changed much from this camouflaged 'prototype' we saw in Val di Fassa last year.

Cube sticks with aluminium on its flagship race bike. Gusti runs his in the slack setting that gives a 64.4° head angle.

New Fox suspension takes up damping duties for the Cube team in 2020. Gusti has gone from 85-90psi and 2 tokens in his 36 last year to 105psi and 2 tokens in his 38 this year. He's also gone up in shock pressure from 200psi last year to 215psi this year, however he has dropped from 4 volume bands to 1.

775mm bars with a 35mm rise on the front of the bike.

These silver Newmen wheels are a trick finishing detail. As for tires, Gusti runs 2.3" Magic Marys with 20psi front and 24 rear. He doesn't run tire inserts to save weight.

Bitburger Beer is one of the more unusual sponsors for the Cube team; they've made them up these custom 'beer' bottles.

A large Garmin head unit is there for ride tracking.

Loosey Gusti baby, loosey Gusti. Let's hope we see some racing soon so the Swiss rocket can break this new ride in.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Cube Gustav Wildhaber


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Vallnord World Cups Cancelled]
102910 views
First Look: Fox's New Float X2 & DHX2 Shocks - Pond Beaver 2020 (Updated With Video)
62725 views
MicroSHIFT's New 10-Speed Advent X Drivetrain is Only $167 - Pond Beaver 2020 (Updated with Video)
61170 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Hope Produces Visors and Ventilator Parts]
50289 views
Field Trip: Sub-$3,000 Trail Bike Roundtable - Torrent vs Jeffsy vs Hightower vs Meta TR
50198 views
First Ride: Guerrilla Gravity's 160mm Gnarvana Enduro Bike - Pond Beaver 2020
49320 views
First Ride: RockShox's Updated DebonAir Air Spring - Pond Beaver 2020
48431 views
More Randoms: Flat Pedal Shoes, Less Expensive Brakes, Camera Packs, Sunglasses - Pond Beaver 2020
45089 views

6 Comments

  • 17 1
 I don't like Cube... And now they have made a bike that is actually nice to look at... Why Cube, WHY!!!
  • 2 0
 Exactly! Fortunately there's a plethora of good looking other bikes to chooes from.
  • 8 0
 Looks actually quite good for a Cube
  • 2 0
 How in gods name does he get that bottle out of the cage?!?!
  • 1 2
 Really struggling to tell the difference with all these 4bar bikes.. Atleast raaw has the pivot to stand out.
  • 5 5
 Looks like a session.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008002
Mobile Version of Website