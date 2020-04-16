Bike Check: Gusti Wildhaber's Cube Stereo 170

In Val di Fassa last year, Gusti Wildhaber's season changed completely. In the first half of the year he was struggling to get into the top 20, but after that race he picked up three top tens and some of his best-ever EWS finishes. So, what changed? It probably had something to do with his new bike.
Gusti's prototype Stereo 170
from the second half of last season was hard to miss in its blue and orange camo 'disguise,' but beneath its garish colour scheme the numbers speak for themselves. This new bike was longer, slacker and, crucially, had 20mm more travel, which Gusti says allowed him to charge far harder than the old Stereo 150 he was on before.
For 2020, the camo is gone and has been replaced with the proper team livery; also new is Fox's latest suspension and some setup tweaks. Let's take a closer look at Gusti's 2020 ride:
Rider Name
// Gusti WildhaberAge:
31Hometown: Walenstad, Switzerland Height:
183cm / 6ftWeight:
77kg / 170lbsInstagram: @gustiwildhaber
New Fox suspension takes up damping duties for the Cube team in 2020. Gusti has gone from 85-90psi and 2 tokens in his 36 last year to 105psi and 2 tokens in his 38 this year. He's also gone up in shock pressure from 200psi last year to 215psi this year, however he has dropped from 4 volume bands to 1.
