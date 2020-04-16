Bike Check: Gusti Wildhaber's Cube Stereo 170





Gusti's



For 2020, the camo is gone and has been replaced with the proper team livery; also new is Fox's latest suspension and some setup tweaks. Let's take a closer look at Gusti's 2020 ride:



In Val di Fassa last year, Gusti Wildhaber's season changed completely. In the first half of the year he was struggling to get into the top 20, but after that race he picked up three top tens and some of his best-ever EWS finishes. So, what changed? It probably had something to do with his new bike.Gusti's prototype Stereo 170 from the second half of last season was hard to miss in its blue and orange camo 'disguise,' but beneath its garish colour scheme the numbers speak for themselves. This new bike was longer, slacker and, crucially, had 20mm more travel, which Gusti says allowed him to charge far harder than the old Stereo 150 he was on before.For 2020, the camo is gone and has been replaced with the proper team livery; also new is Fox's latest suspension and some setup tweaks. Let's take a closer look at Gusti's 2020 ride: Rider Name // Gusti Wildhaber

Age: 31

Hometown: Walenstad, Switzerland

Height: 183cm / 6ft

Weight: 77kg / 170lbs

Instagram: @gustiwildhaber

//31183cm / 6ft77kg / 170lbs

Details

Frame: Cube Stereo 170

Shock: Fox Float X2

Fork: Fox 38, 170mm

Wheels: Newman A30 Boost

Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.3 (Ultra Soft front, Soft rear)

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR

Brakes: Shimano XTR

Cockpit: RaceFace Next Carbon, 35mm clamp.

Size: 20"

More info: cube.eu

Cube Stereo 170Fox Float X2Fox 38, 170mmNewman A30 BoostSchwalbe Magic Mary 2.3 (Ultra Soft front, Soft rear)Shimano XTRShimano XTRRaceFace Next Carbon, 35mm clamp.20"

The final version of the bike hasn't changed much from this camouflaged 'prototype' we saw in Val di Fassa last year.

Cube sticks with aluminium on its flagship race bike. Gusti runs his in the slack setting that gives a 64.4° head angle.

New Fox suspension takes up damping duties for the Cube team in 2020. Gusti has gone from 85-90psi and 2 tokens in his 36 last year to 105psi and 2 tokens in his 38 this year. He's also gone up in shock pressure from 200psi last year to 215psi this year, however he has dropped from 4 volume bands to 1.

775mm bars with a 35mm rise on the front of the bike.

These silver Newmen wheels are a trick finishing detail. As for tires, Gusti runs 2.3" Magic Marys with 20psi front and 24 rear. He doesn't run tire inserts to save weight.

Bitburger Beer is one of the more unusual sponsors for the Cube team; they've made them up these custom 'beer' bottles.

A large Garmin head unit is there for ride tracking.