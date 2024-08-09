Powered by Outside

Bike Check: Haley Hunter-Smith's Trek Supercaliber - 2024 Leadville 100

Aug 9, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  
Haley Hunter-Smith is currently sitting on top of the Lifetime Grand Prix leaderboard for 2024, thanks to a fourth place finish at the Sea Otter Fuego XL and a second place finish at Unbound, and she'll be looking for another strong result in Leadville to keep racking up the points. Haley is also the 2023 Canadian MTB Marathon national champion, a title she'll be defending at the beginning of next month.

For the Leadville 100, she'll be riding a Trek Supercaliber, with a build that's closer to what you'd see at a cross-country race rather than a gravel race - there aren't any drop bars or massive chainrings to see here. There are different schools of thought when it comes to bike setup for Leadville, but efficiency is the priority no matter the configuration.

Rider Name Haley Hunter-Smith // Trek Driftless
Age: 30
Hometown: Ontario, Canada
Instagram: @hayleyhuntersmith

Model Name Details
Frame: Trek Supercaliber
Shock: RockShox IsoStrut Flight Attendant
Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate 110 w/ Flight Attendant
Wheels: Bontrager Kovee RSL
Tires: Maxxis Aspen ST 170 2.25"
Drivetrain: SRAM XX, 34t chainring
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate
Cockpit: 90mm stem
Saddle: Custom
Size: Medium
Weight: "I won't ever weigh it."
Pedals: Time ATAC XC


A custom paint job, courtesy of Trek's Project One program.

SRAM Level Ultimate brakes.

SRAM XX SL cranks with a 34-tooth chainring.

The Leadville 100 course isn't all that rough, but Flight Attendant could come in handy, firming up the bike for the smoother sections, and opening up to take the edge off the washboards and other choppy sections.

The 90mm stem version of Bontrager's RSL MTB carbon / bar stem combo.

Time ATAC XC pedals.

The Maxxis Aspen ST is a popular tire choice for this race thanks to its very, very low profile tread pattern. Haley's running 18 psi in the front and 19 psi in the rear without inserts.

A custom 3-D printed saddle.

Another look at that snazzy paint scheme.

That extra-large bottle is held in place by a side-loading titanium King Cage. Haley prefers to run one big bottle on the bike rather than two smaller ones, since it's easier to reach. She'll also likely be carrying a small bottle in a jersey pocket.




Photography by Marc Arjol Rodriguez

