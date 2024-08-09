Bike Check: Haley Hunter-Smith's Trek Supercaliber - 2024 Leadville 100

Haley Hunter-Smith is currently sitting on top of the Lifetime Grand Prix leaderboard for 2024, thanks to a fourth place finish at the Sea Otter Fuego XL and a second place finish at Unbound, and she'll be looking for another strong result in Leadville to keep racking up the points. Haley is also the 2023 Canadian MTB Marathon national champion, a title she'll be defending at the beginning of next month.



For the Leadville 100, she'll be riding a Trek Supercaliber, with a build that's closer to what you'd see at a cross-country race rather than a gravel race - there aren't any drop bars or massive chainrings to see here. There are different schools of thought when it comes to bike setup for Leadville, but efficiency is the priority no matter the configuration.





Rider Name Haley Hunter-Smith // Trek Driftless

Age: 30

Hometown: Ontario, Canada

Instagram: @hayleyhuntersmith

