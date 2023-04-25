Bike Check: Cal Poly Students' Handmade All-Mountain Tandem - Sea Otter 2023

Proud creators.

Short chainstays keeps things reeeeal nimble for both pilots. Nice and slack front end.

A tasteful mix of parts came together to make it work.

DIY stem for the captain. And a seat collar holding up the stoker's AXS dropper.

Glory is not without mishap.

AXS makes a whole lot of sense here. Plus a clever use of a cable-actuated hydraulic brake.

Colin also brought a BMX swing bike he made for his daily commute to school.