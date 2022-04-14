Bike Check: Hannah Bergemann's Darkfest Ready Transition TR11

Transition TR11

Frame: Transition TR11 Medium

Fork: RockShox Boxxer 200mm. 170psi, HSC/LSC closed, Rebound: 2 clicks from closed

Shock: RockShox Super deluxe coil, 600lb spring

Wheels: We Are One Strife on Industry Nine Hydra

Tires: WTB Verdict & Judge DH tires, tubeless, with about 45psi.

Drivetrain: SRAM XO DH 7 Speed, 165mm crank with 38t chainring.

Brakes: Shimano Saint

Cockpit: Tenet Bodum AL Handlebars, 760mm wide, 35mm rise, 35mm clamp with ANVL 50mm stem, SRAM Code RSC brakes, 200mm rotors

Pedals: Tenet Occult Deep Purple



One of the sickest personalised stickers we've seen!

I’m riding a new frame for this event, first time riding it so I’m stoked! I have it set up way stiffer than how I normally ride back home. Typically I’ll ride around 400/450 spring but now I have a 600 spring and I have about 170 in the fork. — Hannah Bergemann

To Match the frame accents Hannah has some custom purple hubs and pedals.

It feels really neutral, it doesn’t move a lot while you ride which helps you stay in a neutral place so you can put your energy into your jump, carry your speed and trust that your bike isn’t gonna fully compress and do anything weird up the lip, it feels really stable. — Hannah Bergemann

To help soak up the big hits Hannah is running a RockShox Super deluxe coil with a 600lb spring.

One of the many first-timers at this year's edition of Darkfest is Hannah Bergemann. Crossing the pond from her base in Bellingham, Washington, with her new Transition TR11 anxious to hit some of the biggest dirt to dirt jumps around, Hannah has taken some time to chat to us about her new TR11 and Darkfest setup.