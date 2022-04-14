Bike Check: Hannah Bergemann's Darkfest Ready Transition TR11

One of the many first-timers at this year's edition of Darkfest is Hannah Bergemann. Crossing the pond from her base in Bellingham, Washington, with her new Transition TR11 anxious to hit some of the biggest dirt to dirt jumps around, Hannah has taken some time to chat to us about her new TR11 and Darkfest setup.
|I’m riding a new frame for this event, first time riding it so I’m stoked! I have it set up way stiffer than how I normally ride back home. Typically I’ll ride around 400/450 spring but now I have a 600 spring and I have about 170 in the fork.—Hannah Bergemann
To Match the frame accents Hannah has some custom purple hubs and pedals.
|It feels really neutral, it doesn’t move a lot while you ride which helps you stay in a neutral place so you can put your energy into your jump, carry your speed and trust that your bike isn’t gonna fully compress and do anything weird up the lip, it feels really stable.—Hannah Bergemann
