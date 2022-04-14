close
Bike Check: Hannah Bergemann's Darkfest Ready Transition TR11

Apr 14, 2022
by Samantha Saskia Dugon  

BIKE CHECK
Hannah Bergemann's
Transition TR11
Photography by Samantha Saskia Dugon

One of the many first-timers at this year's edition of Darkfest is Hannah Bergemann. Crossing the pond from her base in Bellingham, Washington, with her new Transition TR11 anxious to hit some of the biggest dirt to dirt jumps around, Hannah has taken some time to chat to us about her new TR11 and Darkfest setup.

Transition TR11
Frame: Transition TR11 Medium
Fork: RockShox Boxxer 200mm. 170psi, HSC/LSC closed, Rebound: 2 clicks from closed
Shock: RockShox Super deluxe coil, 600lb spring
Wheels: We Are One Strife on Industry Nine Hydra
Tires: WTB Verdict & Judge DH tires, tubeless, with about 45psi.
Drivetrain: SRAM XO DH 7 Speed, 165mm crank with 38t chainring.
Brakes: Shimano Saint
Cockpit: Tenet Bodum AL Handlebars, 760mm wide, 35mm rise, 35mm clamp with ANVL 50mm stem, SRAM Code RSC brakes, 200mm rotors
Pedals: Tenet Occult Deep Purple

One of the sickest personalised stickers we've seen!


bigquotesI’m riding a new frame for this event, first time riding it so I’m stoked! I have it set up way stiffer than how I normally ride back home. Typically I’ll ride around 400/450 spring but now I have a 600 spring and I have about 170 in the fork.Hannah Bergemann

To Match the frame accents Hannah has some custom purple hubs and pedals.



bigquotesIt feels really neutral, it doesn’t move a lot while you ride which helps you stay in a neutral place so you can put your energy into your jump, carry your speed and trust that your bike isn’t gonna fully compress and do anything weird up the lip, it feels really stable.Hannah Bergemann

To help soak up the big hits Hannah is running a RockShox Super deluxe coil with a 600lb spring.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Transition Transition Tr11 Hannah Bergemann Darkfest


16 Comments

  • 7 0
 Did I miss that the announcement for the updated TR11?
  • 2 0
 AFAIK this is the first we've seen anything of this new alloy frame. Looks good.
  • 4 0
 Quiet release under riders so far. Skye and Johny have been sharing videos on it the last few weeks.
  • 4 0
 Where are the shimano saint brakes?
  • 1 0
 Is it just me, or are the brakes purposely blocked/left out of every picture? New Saints????? EDIT Actually I can clearly see in one picture the caliper says Sram. Looks like Codes to me..
  • 2 0
 They have brakes listed as Saints, but in the cockpit list they are Sram Code RSC
  • 2 0
 I think that was a misprint. In the line below it says code RSC and those are definitely code brakes in the title picture.
  • 1 0
 I'm most impressed with 45 psi tires. I'm an xc geek and that sounds rock hard, but I guess with the impacts on these jumps and drops, it's necessary.
  • 5 0
 It's more to do with rolling speed than anything else. You want every little bit you can get for massive jumps like this.
  • 3 0
 These jumps berms and drops are sculpted. You don't need low pressure for grip, you just need your bike to roll fast and not get a flat/blow up a rim if you come up short and case something going mach 50000.

That said, I've never hit anything nearly this big, but 45 sounds pretty high. I played with 35 for awhile with DH tires when I was riding faster and harder back in the day and it was awful.
  • 3 0
 @William42: The rolling resistance motivation makes sense. But I was wondering: if that's the case, why are they using knobby mtb tires at all? It seems like you might be better off on dirt-jumper style tires
  • 1 0
 @jgoldfield: my guess is its the nature of the dirt they're riding on plus the fact that some of the features have them taking off at an angle, like the first few hits at the top. cant risk a tire slipping at all
  • 3 0
 insane, 600lb spring and 170 in the fork, is insane. you go HB
  • 2 1
 PB bike checks have been overwhelmingly lacking in detail lately.
  • 1 0
 can t wait to buy one!!
  • 1 2
 Show us Kaos’ steed!!! That thing is sick!

