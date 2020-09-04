Bike Check: Hannah Bergemann's Transition Sentinel

Hannah Bergemann is a freerider on the rise, with a part in TGR's Accomplice movie and a brand new Red Bull sponsorship. Based in Bellingham, Washington, Hannah's a multi-faceted mountain biker, with the ability to win a multi-day enduro race one week, and then throw down on big lines in the desert for Red Bull Formation the next.
Hannah rides (and works) for Transition Bikes, and it's her 150mm Sentinel that sees the most use. The 150mm 29er is typically spec'd with a 160mm fork, but she's beefed it up a little with the addition of a 170mm RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork.
It's still designed for pedaling, though, with a SRAM AXS 12-speed drivetrain and a 10-52 tooth cassette - accessing many of the Pacific Northwest testpieces often requires a long grind up a steep logging road. A spare tube is attached to the underside of the top tube with WolfTooth's BRad system, and a Specialized Zee Cage II keeps a multi-tool close at hand.
On normal trail rides, Hannah runs 23 psi up front and 26 psi out back, but those numbers switch to 35 psi front and rear when it's time to hit big jumps.
Original portrait photo: Skye Schillhammer
