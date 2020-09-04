Bike Check: Hannah Bergemann's Transition Sentinel

Sep 4, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

Hannah Bergemann Transition Sentinel
Hannah Bergemann's
Transition Sentinel

Hannah Bergemann is a freerider on the rise, with a part in TGR's Accomplice movie and a brand new Red Bull sponsorship. Based in Bellingham, Washington, Hannah's a multi-faceted mountain biker, with the ability to win a multi-day enduro race one week, and then throw down on big lines in the desert for Red Bull Formation the next.

Hannah rides (and works) for Transition Bikes, and it's her 150mm Sentinel that sees the most use. The 150mm 29er is typically spec'd with a 160mm fork, but she's beefed it up a little with the addition of a 170mm RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork.

It's still designed for pedaling, though, with a SRAM AXS 12-speed drivetrain and a 10-52 tooth cassette - accessing many of the Pacific Northwest testpieces often requires a long grind up a steep logging road. A spare tube is attached to the underside of the top tube with WolfTooth's BRad system, and a Specialized Zee Cage II keeps a multi-tool close at hand.

Hannah Bergemann Transition Sentinel
Rider Name: Hannah Bergemann
Age: 23
Height: 5’7” / 170 cm
Weight: 155 lb / 70 kg
Instagram: @hannahbergemann

Hannah Bergemann Transition Sentinel

Hannah Bergemann Transition Sentinel

Details
Frame: Transition Sentinel
Fork: 170mm RockShox Zeb Ulitmate - 50 psi, 3 tokens
Shock: RockShox SuperDeluxe - 145 psi, 2 volume spacers
Wheels: We Are One Union / Industry Nine hubs
Tires: 2.5" WTB Verdict / 2.4" WTB Judge
Drivetrain: SRAM AXS w/ 10-52 tooth cassette
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Dropper post: RockShox Reverb - 200mm

Hannah Bergemann Transition Sentinel
Hannah Bergemann Transition Sentinel
On normal trail rides, Hannah runs 23 psi up front and 26 psi out back, but those numbers switch to 35 psi front and rear when it's time to hit big jumps.


Hannah Bergemann Transition Sentinel
The 170mm Zeb Ultimate is inflated to 50 psi with 3 tokens installed. LSC is 10 from closed, HSC is open, and rebound is 12 from closed.


Hannah Bergemann Transition Sentinel
Tenet Components' Bodem bar is trimmed to 760mm, and mounted to a 37mm Nora stem.
Hannah Bergemann Transition Sentinel
Tenet Components' Occult pedals.


Hannah Bergemann Transition Sentinel
SRAM's wireless, electronic AXS derailleur takes care of shifting duties, with a 10-52 tooth cassette and 32-tooth chainring.

Hannah Bergemann Transition Sentinel
The Sentinel's frame design allows Hannah to run a 200mm Reverb dropper post, which is topped with a WTB Silverado saddle.
Hannah Bergemann Transition Sentinel
Chromag grips and SRAM Code RSC brakes.




Across the Pond Beaver 2020




Original portrait photo: Skye Schillhammer

55 Comments

  • 24 0
 The Transition is a superior Trek compared to the the new Trek
  • 13 3
 The new Trek is an inferior Giant.
  • 3 0
 ____ is clearly superior to a ____ and that's a fact !
  • 2 4
 Dunno, i heard transition bikes rear ends are not that good for repeated highspeed hits
  • 8 0
 @Stokedonthis: The new bikes are more progressive, so they should do better. I have heard nothing but good things about the new Transition models.
  • 7 3
 @Stokedonthis: If you drink locally brewed IPA's i think you will LOVE the transition, if you are a cheap beer from the gas station guy like me, then you probably will not enjoy it
  • 7 1
 @Motoracer31: "If you like good products, go with Transition." Got it.
  • 3 0
 @Motoracer31: I exclusively drink natty daddies and I loved my transition
  • 1 0
 @Motoracer31: There's nothing better than a cold IPA after a good rip on the Sentinel.
  • 13 0
 I was telling my sister that I bought a transition sentinel on the phone with a poor connection. She said "what, that opioid that's causing lots of overdoses?" thought I said transition fentanyl... well, mtb is my drug of choice. Also I wish they still made an aluminum version.
  • 6 0
 Love all the footage of ladies on PB as of late. My wife has been stoked when I send her these articles.
  • 2 0
 Curious as to what size frame that is, hard to tell on some SBG bikes lol...at 5’7” I’d presume medium, be nice to know
  • 4 1
 Classic lines and color ways
  • 5 2
 Although I'm not a fan of Sram, I do like their oilslick parts
  • 2 3
 Yes, would be nice to see Shimano do something similar.
  • 6 0
 @stumphumper92: not in a million years. They're all about subdued looks
  • 2 0
 What frame size is she on?
  • 9 0
 Medium
  • 2 0
 @sterlingmagnum that mud guard tho’ yew!
  • 2 0
 “Crown mounts for a mud guard”
*still uses zip ties* ;-)
  • 1 0
 Nice bike!! Her fork is inflated to 50 psi and HSC is open.....seems really soft at the beginning?
  • 1 0
 Sweet looking ride! what mud guard is that and where can i get one??
  • 1 0
 Looks pretty cool.. they have a black one too
www.pinkbike.com/photo/17133767
www.pinkbike.com/photo/17133768
  • 8 0
 My friend Eric at balance lifestyle co made it for me!
  • 1 0
 Hey Kaz,
What size frame is she on?
  • 1 0
 med
  • 1 0
 When we getting an alloy model?
  • 1 0
 The 2020 sentinel does exist....
  • 1 0
 @sterlingmagnum Boom, represent!
  • 1 0
 Frame size?
  • 4 0
 Medium
  • 1 0
 no chainguide? :O
  • 1 0
 So crisp. So good.
  • 4 5
 Transition Sendinel. Ok i am out.
  • 3 0
 Don't like good bikes, eh?
Below threshold threads are hidden

