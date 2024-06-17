Bike Check: Harriet Burbidge-Smith's Canyon Stitched 720

The Crankworx Slopestyle series has progressed to include a female category this year and that's led to one of the tour's top competitors, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, building a new whip for the event. She's taken wins in the Speed and Style event onboard a trick-worthy bike before, however, slopestyle calls for something much more specific. A more compact bike with fewer components helps to focus in on the accuracy needed to execute such acrobatic tricks.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Age: 27

Hometown: Canberra, Australia

Sponsors: Red Bull Bike, Canyon CLLCTV MTB POC Sports, SRAM, RockShox, Kenda Tires, Go Pro, Title MTB, Industry Nine, Krush Oz

Instagram: @haznationbikes

Bike Details:

Frame: Canyon Stitched 720, size small

Fork: RockShox Pike DJ, 100mm

Shock: RockShox Monarch RT

Wheels: 26" Industry Nine DJ305

Tires: Kenda Booster front, 3-sixty rear w/tubes

Inserts: N/A

Brake: SRAM Level Ultimate, 160mm rotor

Bars: Title AH1, 38mm rise

Stem: Title ST1, 35mm length

Grips: Title FORM

Shifting: N/A

Cranks: SRAM X01

Pedals: Title Connect

Saddle: Title JS1

Post: Title AP1

Extras: WRP 3D-printed chain cog guide



A RockShox Pike DJ is set to 100mm landing the head tube angle at 69-degrees.

The fork and shock are cranked to the maximum pressure and the compression adjusters are nearly closed, giving just enough cushion to take the sting off of a miscalculated landing. A tiny 190mm x 51mm rear shock produces 100mm of rear wheel travel.

Harriet explained that there is only enough time to sneak in one crank between jumps and that calls for a tall 32/13-tooth gear ratio.

The single-pivot swingarm rotates around the bottom bracket to maintain optimal chain tension as the suspension compresses.

A tensioner is built into the drop out and keeps the rear axle from slipping when things go sideways.

Mic from Williams Racing Products 3D-printed this custom chain guide.

Title MTB covers the majority of the bike, including the contact points.

Harriet prefers a 35mm long stem and 38mm rise bar. That's trimmed down to 710mm, which is narrower than she normally runs on her speed and style bike. The brown leather of the wide Title JS1 saddle goes well with the green frame.

The Connect pedals are one of Title's newer components.

Harriet is on 165mm cranks now, but is hoping to try out 160s in the future.

Fast micro-knobby Kenda Booster is pumped to 60 psi up front. The slicker 3-Sixty rear tire is cranked to 65 psi.

There's no mistaking the candy colors and aluminum spokes of Industry Nine wheels.

Growing up racing BMX in Australia, Harriet runs her rear brake on the left. She chooses to run an extra-long brake hose opposed to a gyro system.

One brake with a 160mm rotor is all you need for this contest.

A personalized top cap always complements a custom bike build.

On top of the new event, Harriet, aka "Haz", has a new frame sponsor; Canyon. She's built up the Stitched 720 - a 26" full-suspension frame. It's built around geometry tailored for exclusively for slopestyle. There are no gears and she's only running one brake. The tires and suspension are pumped up to the high pressures the slopestyle courses necessitate, plus there are special touches throughout that separate the Stitched 720 from the rest of her Crankworx fleet.