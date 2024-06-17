Bike Check: Harriet Burbidge-Smith's Canyon Stitched 720

The Crankworx Slopestyle series has progressed to include a female category this year and that's led to one of the tour's top competitors, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, building a new whip for the event. She's taken wins in the Speed and Style event onboard a trick-worthy bike before, however, slopestyle calls for something much more specific. A more compact bike with fewer components helps to focus in on the accuracy needed to execute such acrobatic tricks.
On top of the new event, Harriet, aka "Haz", has a new frame sponsor; Canyon. She's built up the Stitched 720 - a 26" full-suspension frame. It's built around geometry tailored for exclusively for slopestyle. There are no gears and she's only running one brake. The tires and suspension are pumped up to the high pressures the slopestyle courses necessitate, plus there are special touches throughout that separate the Stitched 720 from the rest of her Crankworx fleet.