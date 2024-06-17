Powered by Outside

Bike Check: Harriet Burbidge-Smith's Canyon Stitched 720

Jun 17, 2024
by Matt Beer  

Harriet Burbidge-Smith
BIKE CHECK
Harriet Burbidge-Smith's
Canyon Stitched 720

The Crankworx Slopestyle series has progressed to include a female category this year and that's led to one of the tour's top competitors, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, building a new whip for the event. She's taken wins in the Speed and Style event onboard a trick-worthy bike before, however, slopestyle calls for something much more specific. A more compact bike with fewer components helps to focus in on the accuracy needed to execute such acrobatic tricks.
Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Age: 27
Hometown: Canberra, Australia
Sponsors: Red Bull Bike, Canyon CLLCTV MTB POC Sports, SRAM, RockShox, Kenda Tires, Go Pro, Title MTB, Industry Nine, Krush Oz
Instagram:@haznationbikes

On top of the new event, Harriet, aka "Haz", has a new frame sponsor; Canyon. She's built up the Stitched 720 - a 26" full-suspension frame. It's built around geometry tailored for exclusively for slopestyle. There are no gears and she's only running one brake. The tires and suspension are pumped up to the high pressures the slopestyle courses necessitate, plus there are special touches throughout that separate the Stitched 720 from the rest of her Crankworx fleet.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Bike Details:
Frame: Canyon Stitched 720, size small
Fork: RockShox Pike DJ, 100mm
Shock: RockShox Monarch RT
Wheels: 26" Industry Nine DJ305
Tires: Kenda Booster front, 3-sixty rear w/tubes
Inserts: N/A
Brake: SRAM Level Ultimate, 160mm rotor
Bars: Title AH1, 38mm rise
Stem: Title ST1, 35mm length
Grips: Title FORM
Shifting: N/A
Cranks: SRAM X01
Pedals: Title Connect
Saddle: Title JS1
Post: Title AP1
Extras: WRP 3D-printed chain cog guide

Harriet Burbidge-Smith
A RockShox Pike DJ is set to 100mm landing the head tube angle at 69-degrees.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith
The fork and shock are cranked to the maximum pressure and the compression adjusters are nearly closed, giving just enough cushion to take the sting off of a miscalculated landing.
Harriet Burbidge-Smith
A tiny 190mm x 51mm rear shock produces 100mm of rear wheel travel.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Harriet explained that there is only enough time to sneak in one crank between jumps and that calls for a tall 32/13-tooth gear ratio.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith
The single-pivot swingarm rotates around the bottom bracket to maintain optimal chain tension as the suspension compresses.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith
A tensioner is built into the drop out and keeps the rear axle from slipping when things go sideways.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Mic from Williams Racing Products 3D-printed this custom chain guide.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Title MTB covers the majority of the bike, including the contact points.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Harriet prefers a 35mm long stem and 38mm rise bar. That's trimmed down to 710mm, which is narrower than she normally runs on her speed and style bike.
Harriet Burbidge-Smith
The brown leather of the wide Title JS1 saddle goes well with the green frame.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith
The Connect pedals are one of Title's newer components.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Harriet is on 165mm cranks now, but is hoping to try out 160s in the future.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Fast micro-knobby Kenda Booster is pumped to 60 psi up front.
Harriet Burbidge-Smith
The slicker 3-Sixty rear tire is cranked to 65 psi.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith
There's no mistaking the candy colors and aluminum spokes of Industry Nine wheels.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Growing up racing BMX in Australia, Harriet runs her rear brake on the left. She chooses to run an extra-long brake hose opposed to a gyro system.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith
One brake with a 160mm rotor is all you need for this contest.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith
A personalized top cap always complements a custom bike build.


