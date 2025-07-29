Bike Check: Ian Barcellos' Homebrew Rocky Mountain Maiden

This is Ian Barcellos. He got his start in mountain biking back in Canmore, AB, and has been a Pinkbike loc since he was 10, when his mom's boss recommended that he shop for a used bike on the BuySell. Having lived in Vernon, BC since he was 12, he quickly got into racing via the BC Cup circuit. Sadly his aspirations were cut short after suffering a major concussion while skiing, landing him in a Vancouver hospital for 2 months. His reintroduction to riding came in the form of freeride, with his friend Brodie and the crew that put out the full-length videos Firestarter
and Inferno
.
Prior to his injury, Ian had taken up metalworking at his secondary school, meshing well with his interest in bikes. School proved challenging following the concussion, leading him to sign up for a forestry trades program at the Charles Bloom Secondary School. There, he got a deeper understanding of machining and design, leading to the bike project you see here.
The Maiden rebuild started with the cranks, which feature a far-from-stock 135mm length. Ian went with the stubby length after trying Remy Morton's bike at Silverstar, and realizing he liked the feel. They're designed around the Race Face spindle standard, and use a North Shore Billet preload collar and extraction cap. He integrated a SRAM-style 3 bolt chainring mount for simplicity and parts availability. The cranks were CNC machined at Inspired Precision Machining, with some programming help from the owner and operator, Aaron.
Ian machined some chain retention spacers for the singlespeed setup, which is currently running on a 32x15-tooth setup, with an oval chainring. As to how the bike pedals: "I don't notice the oval that much but I'm sure it helps a bit with my leverage problem. The bike doesn't pedal great, especially at high speed, but when the cranks are level it feels great."
The frame itself took some work to get ready to rally - including a fair bit of carbon repair to shore up some serious dings and chips. After going through the repair process, Ian decided the raw look was a bit too hard to achieve, so a flat black powdercoat done by Galaxie Powdercoats was the best bet.
As for the hardware, raw was the only option. Achieved through a mix of oven cleaner magic and a walnut shell tumbler, he stripped the parts down for some extra sheen. The bars and seatpost were polished on the lathe at very slow speeds.
The headset cap, spacers, and top cap were made by Ian, rounding out the silver and black aesthetic.
The duct tape finishing work was initially just a convenient way of holding the chainstay protector on, but quickly became something of a theme. Covering up the logos on the fork and shock, the silver banding is certainly an iconic look.
The bike currently runs on dual 27.5" wheels, but can be converted to a 26"/27.5" mullet thanks to the adjustable dropouts. The 2017 XL geometry fits closer to a modern Medium, but suits Ian's use perfectly - he's stoked on it. Shigura brakes, DT Swiss FR560 wheels, and a few other no-nonsense parts keep the bike singing despite a healthy dose of BC gnar.
Ian's currently riding the bike around British Columbia, with some potential Utah trips in the works to film for the next Firestarter edit.
I had a large which came up fairly small. Fox DHX2 coil on the rear and Boxxer WC's upfront. It could be run 27.5 or 26 and I kept the 26's in. It was the most fun to ride. Maneuverable, agile and so fun to jump. You just had to think about whipping on the way into a jump and it was already sideways. Miss that bike. Today they are all super long mullet or 29 race machines and that just doesn't scratch the itch for me.
Looks like this lad has the right idea and is having fun on that bike.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/17697525
Alternatively, the resins themselves can be made to be more heat stable. For example, the exhaust vents used on Harrier Jump Jets are carbon based, heat isn’t necessarily a problem providing the resin isn’t sensitive to it.
We have powder coated carbon MTB frames as a look see. Looked good but I’d be damned if I’d have ridden it in anger, for now…
Nothing to tie one to a crime
And if you seek vengeance
All you need are instruments of pain
You need your
Bars? Check
Cranks? Check
Levers? Check
Chains? Check
Forks? Check
Ride-4? Check
Smoothwall? Check
Body Bag? Check
MURMAIDEN MURMAIDEN MURMAIDEN
MURMAIDEN MURMAIDEN MURMAIDEN
MURMAIDEN MURMAIDEN MURMAIDEN
Let’s f*cking GO
Love it