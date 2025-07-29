Powered by Outside

Bike Check: Ian Barcellos' Homebrew Rocky Mountain Maiden

Jul 29, 2025
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

This is Ian Barcellos. He got his start in mountain biking back in Canmore, AB, and has been a Pinkbike loc since he was 10, when his mom's boss recommended that he shop for a used bike on the BuySell. Having lived in Vernon, BC since he was 12, he quickly got into racing via the BC Cup circuit. Sadly his aspirations were cut short after suffering a major concussion while skiing, landing him in a Vancouver hospital for 2 months. His reintroduction to riding came in the form of freeride, with his friend Brodie and the crew that put out the full-length videos Firestarter and Inferno.


Prior to his injury, Ian had taken up metalworking at his secondary school, meshing well with his interest in bikes. School proved challenging following the concussion, leading him to sign up for a forestry trades program at the Charles Bloom Secondary School. There, he got a deeper understanding of machining and design, leading to the bike project you see here.

The Maiden rebuild started with the cranks, which feature a far-from-stock 135mm length. Ian went with the stubby length after trying Remy Morton's bike at Silverstar, and realizing he liked the feel. They're designed around the Race Face spindle standard, and use a North Shore Billet preload collar and extraction cap. He integrated a SRAM-style 3 bolt chainring mount for simplicity and parts availability. The cranks were CNC machined at Inspired Precision Machining, with some programming help from the owner and operator, Aaron.

photo
photo

Ian machined some chain retention spacers for the singlespeed setup, which is currently running on a 32x15-tooth setup, with an oval chainring. As to how the bike pedals: "I don't notice the oval that much but I'm sure it helps a bit with my leverage problem. The bike doesn't pedal great, especially at high speed, but when the cranks are level it feels great."

The frame itself took some work to get ready to rally - including a fair bit of carbon repair to shore up some serious dings and chips. After going through the repair process, Ian decided the raw look was a bit too hard to achieve, so a flat black powdercoat done by Galaxie Powdercoats was the best bet.

photo

As for the hardware, raw was the only option. Achieved through a mix of oven cleaner magic and a walnut shell tumbler, he stripped the parts down for some extra sheen. The bars and seatpost were polished on the lathe at very slow speeds.

The headset cap, spacers, and top cap were made by Ian, rounding out the silver and black aesthetic.

photo
photo

photo

The duct tape finishing work was initially just a convenient way of holding the chainstay protector on, but quickly became something of a theme. Covering up the logos on the fork and shock, the silver banding is certainly an iconic look.

photo

The bike currently runs on dual 27.5" wheels, but can be converted to a 26"/27.5" mullet thanks to the adjustable dropouts. The 2017 XL geometry fits closer to a modern Medium, but suits Ian's use perfectly - he's stoked on it. Shigura brakes, DT Swiss FR560 wheels, and a few other no-nonsense parts keep the bike singing despite a healthy dose of BC gnar.

Ian's currently riding the bike around British Columbia, with some potential Utah trips in the works to film for the next Firestarter edit.

photo


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Rocky Mountain Rocky Mountain Maiden


53 Comments
  • 2871
 I've said it before and I'll say it again. These unique bike checks are some of my favourite content on PB. Love to see it.
  • 180
 But say it again just incase for the people in the back... Smile
  • 60
 Say it again!
  • 1760
 Not every day your own bike gets on the homepage Smile I always imagined my first bike check as a racer but this is a thousand times cooler!
  • 20
 And you're wearing MEC hut slippers in one of the pics. Great choice. Those puppies have been a staple of mine for years.
  • 661
 Fuck Yeah
  • 481
 More of these non-pro atypical bike checks please.
  • 30
 Yes!
  • 330
 yes! yes! yes! We need more of this. Not only is this incredible DIY, it is also a great reminder that "the kids are alright"
  • 190
 Love this. out of the box. Look at the comments Pinkbike. Bring back the stoke.
  • 142
 nice, I still have my 2016 norco aurum carbon converted to single speed. size is m that fits closer to a modern XXS.
  • 100
 The maiden silhouette is a timeless banger. Can you believe this is a 2015 frame? The raw carbon finish was exclusive to the Unlimited build.
  • 92
 Actually love his retention spacers idea. Reminds me a lot of hub guards in BMX so that grinds don't obliterate your spokes where they lace into the hub. That's a dream rig for sure. Kid knows what he wants.
  • 100
 Sharpied out tire logos is the move!
  • 10
 Looks tough for sure.
  • 90
 Great engineers usually come from this type of doing shit.
  • 40
 I miss proper fun DH bikes! The last great one I had that was stolen which absolutely broke my heart or i'd still be riding it today was a Transition TR500.

I had a large which came up fairly small. Fox DHX2 coil on the rear and Boxxer WC's upfront. It could be run 27.5 or 26 and I kept the 26's in. It was the most fun to ride. Maneuverable, agile and so fun to jump. You just had to think about whipping on the way into a jump and it was already sideways. Miss that bike. Today they are all super long mullet or 29 race machines and that just doesn't scratch the itch for me.

Looks like this lad has the right idea and is having fun on that bike.

www.pinkbike.com/photo/17697525
  • 70
 Holy smokes. Vintage PB right here; more of this please.
  • 71
 This is the stuff I like .
  • 70
 the dogs bollox
  • 60
 I thought you can't powder coat carbon?
  • 10
 I can’t imagine the postage where they heat it up to melt the powder is going to be good for the carbon. Those ovens get pretty hot
  • 110
 They cerakoted it!
  • 30
 @clappedbikeenthusiast: that makes way more sense. Thanks for clarification.
  • 80
 I work for a powder coat manufacturer and have carried out several trials powder coating Carbon based substrates. Applying powder to Carbon is the easy part, Carbons a conductive element so no problem with electrostatic application. The potential issues relate to the resinous structure holding the carbon together. Most can’t handle the heat of curing (180°C - 200°C / 356°F - 392°F). One option is highly reactive powder coatings which can cure at 130°C / 266°F or lower using other curing technologies.
Alternatively, the resins themselves can be made to be more heat stable. For example, the exhaust vents used on Harrier Jump Jets are carbon based, heat isn’t necessarily a problem providing the resin isn’t sensitive to it.
We have powder coated carbon MTB frames as a look see. Looked good but I’d be damned if I’d have ridden it in anger, for now…
  • 50
 Raw business. I don't even fuck with stock bikes anymore
  • 30
 Hell yeah. I recently rebuilt my old maiden as a 27/26 park bike. Such a great frame, way more fun than the modern 29er limosines
  • 50
 These are the articles that keep me coming back to Pinkbike.
  • 50
 Noice
  • 40
 Fabulous I love it Beer
  • 30
 Should call it the MurderMaiden. Love the blacked out and de-branded look. Let the customer hardware do the talking
  • 30
 *custom
  • 20
 There are no fingerprints deep under water
Nothing to tie one to a crime
And if you seek vengeance
All you need are instruments of pain
You need your
Bars? Check
Cranks? Check
Levers? Check
Chains? Check
Forks? Check
Ride-4? Check
Smoothwall? Check
Body Bag? Check

MURMAIDEN MURMAIDEN MURMAIDEN
MURMAIDEN MURMAIDEN MURMAIDEN
MURMAIDEN MURMAIDEN MURMAIDEN
  • 40
 My brother from another mother

Let’s f*cking GO
  • 40
 Love this kind of content. More please!
  • 40
 I like dat shietttt
  • 30
 Needs to throw a 29 on the front and call it a modern DH bike.
  • 50
 I have a spare mullet wheelset but I haven't tested it yet. I'm planning on using it for sand pits and big freeride chutes with a shorty on the front and a wetscream on the back
  • 50
 @clappedbikeenthusiast: Dirty Dan front wet scream rear, that's my POW wheelset. Just a thought.
  • 30
 this thing is unreal i love it
  • 41
 Yeah dudes represent!
  • 30
 J'adore
  • 20
 These are great. Love a bike with a bit of grit
  • 20
 Freeride is alive and well
  • 10
 I saw the squamish hit in there too. Loving the old school feel. heard me some 311 too...haha
  • 30
 #NOLOGOS

Love it
  • 20
 Photos taken at Creighton Lake?
  • 10
 I think so. We always call it Echo lake. Then we swam to the rope swing!
  • 20
 Brb, just quickly going to re-watch Inferno.
  • 20
 that's a sick looking bike!
  • 31
 daft as duct tape
  • 31
 135 love







