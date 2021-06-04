Bike Check: 'Hometown Hero' Forbidden Druid is a Tribute to the National Hockey League's Calgary Flames

The design for Stephane Pelletier's Forbidden Druid is based on the NHL’s Calgary Flames “Blasty” Jerseys worn from 1998-2006, and recently brought back as part of the league's "reverse retro" designs.
Pelletier says he wanted to do a custom bike since seeing his good friend Stephen Mathew's Jurassic park-themed ride
. Pelletier says that he wanted something to remind him of his home in Alberta and chose the Number 12 because it was worn by Team Captain Jarome Iginla
.
The bike features a mix of top-spec parts from various manufactures including SRAM AXS, Ohlins, We Are One, and Hayes. Pelletier says that they were all parts he had always wanted to try out but had never had an opportunity to source and spec on a custom build until now. Needless to say, he's thrilled with how it all came together.
|You can take the boy out of Berta, but can't take the Berta out of the boy. I had an opportunity to get a bike custom painted and took that opportunity to do something special to me. I wanted the bike to remind me of home, having moved out west last fall and having travel restricted, I found myself missing home over the winter, and would often reminisce on playing hockey at the outdoor rinks with all my buddies through the frigid winter months. I also distinctly remember the Blasty jerseys from when I first started getting into hockey watching the Flames make it to the Stanley cup final in 04' and getting hooked on the game. At the time I watched team captain Jarome Iginla bring our team so close to their second Stanley Cup, he was the man everyone loved in YYC (and still do). I’m so excited to get this puppy all built up and bring it back to ride with all my great friends in Calgary soon. Much love for #yyc and all the great friends and family over there!—Stephane Pelletier
NHL Jersey font for the downtube lettering, and the infamously polarizing Calgary Flames Blasty logo. All photographed in an ice rink, because why not take it even further over the top?
SRAM XX1 AXS takes care of shifting duties, Truvatic Descendant x TLD cranks complete the color-matched combo.
WeAreOne Union 29" rims, laced to red anodized Industry 9 hydra hubs.
Hayes Dominion A4 stoppers.
Contact points are taken care of by Chromag, plus a OneUp EDC tool for good measure
Paint by: Fresh Paints Whistler
Images courtesy of Jarrett Lindal
Video courtesy of Scott Bell
Ice rink courtesy of Comox Valley Regional District
Special thanks to everyone that helped make this bike a reality:Forbidden Bike Company
, Ohlins
, SRAM
, Hayes Performance Products
, Chromag Bikes
, WeAreOne Composites
, RideWrap
, Blacks Cycle
, Beaufort Cycle
If anyone that reads this happens to be riding buddies with Jarome Iginla, please let him know Stephane says he's welcome to borrow this bike anytime...
