Bike Check: 'Hometown Hero' Forbidden Druid is a Tribute to the National Hockey League's Calgary Flames

You can take the boy out of Berta, but can't take the Berta out of the boy. I had an opportunity to get a bike custom painted and took that opportunity to do something special to me. I wanted the bike to remind me of home, having moved out west last fall and having travel restricted, I found myself missing home over the winter, and would often reminisce on playing hockey at the outdoor rinks with all my buddies through the frigid winter months. I also distinctly remember the Blasty jerseys from when I first started getting into hockey watching the Flames make it to the Stanley cup final in 04' and getting hooked on the game. At the time I watched team captain Jarome Iginla bring our team so close to their second Stanley Cup, he was the man everyone loved in YYC (and still do). I’m so excited to get this puppy all built up and bring it back to ride with all my great friends in Calgary soon. Much love for #yyc and all the great friends and family over there! — Stephane Pelletier