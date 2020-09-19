Bike Check: Iago Garay's Santa Cruz Megatower - EWS Pietra Ligure 2020

Sep 19, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Iago Garay Megatower
BIKE CHECK
Iago Garay's
Megatower
Photos: Matthew Delorme


2020 sees no major changes for Iago Garay as he remains with Santa Cruz and SRAM for this year's racing. He's running a Megatower with the new RockShox Zeb fork set at 170mm.

After picking up his new race bike just before the first EWS round in Zermatt he has been riding it flat out ever since, which has seen some significant wear on the rear tire but he says he will probably still race on it this weekend. Iago says that he finds the tires last quite a while for him and even when they look pretty beat up the side knobs stay in good shape. Similar to a lot of riders this weekend, he will be opting for inserts for protection against some of the wild rocks out on course, but this will be the only change he makes to his standard setup. Using inserts lets Iago lower his pressures down to 21psi up front and 24psi for the rear.

Iago Garay Megatower

Rider Name: Iago Garay
Team: Santa Cruz X SRAM
Instagram: @iagogaray

Iago Garay Megatower

Iago Garay Megatower

Details
Frame: Santa Cruz Megatower (Size: M)
Fork: Rockshox Zeb 170mm (65psi)
Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe MegNeg (Between 190-200psi)
Wheels: Reserve 30 // I9 Hubs
Tires: Maxxis Assegai // DH Casing
Drivetrain: SRAM AXS
Cockpit: Burgtec Stem, Grips and Alloy Bars

Iago Garay Megatower
Maxxis Assegai tires front and rear w/ DH casing.
Iago Garay Megatower
Burgtec alloy bars, 22mm rise.

Iago Garay Megatower
Iago Garay Megatower

Iago Garay Megatower
50mm Burgtec stem.

Iago Garay Megatower
SRAM Code brakes.
Iago Garay Megatower
Reserve carbon rims.

Iago Garay Megatower
Occam tube / tool strap with Boa dial.

Iago Garay Megatower
SRAM AXS Eagle drivetrain and dropper.
Iago Garay Megatower


13 Comments

  • 2 0
 common theme in EWS bike checks with pros running DH casing tires front and rear (and sometimes inserts too). Why do brands not spec their big enduro bikes with dh casing tires?
  • 12 0
 They run them because they ride unbelievably hard. I bet 98% of consumers wouldn't benefit enough from the beefiness to make the added expense worth it.
  • 9 0
 -If brands are going to publish the weight in the specs it makes the bike look lighter.
-DH tires are typically a bit more expensive.
-Not everybody braps as hard as EWS racers so they don't need DH tires.

I used to just run EXO but have ripped a few. I'd like to run DH (or DD) in the back but keep EXO up front.
  • 1 0
 @dglass: I highly recommend exo+ or DD for the front as well. The heavier casing means you can run slightly lower pressures without the tire folding over in hard cornering. It's just a question of what you're willing to slog up the mountain.
  • 8 0
 because your average megatower rider isn't Iago Garay
  • 2 0
 I was going to complain that they didn't post how many bands were in the megneg but they didn't even post rider height/weight so maybe that's a tall ask at this point.
  • 1 0
 Does anyone know if he still use the cascade lower link?
  • 1 0
 That seat tube angle tho.
  • 1 0
 Can't get over how the seat tube angle looks on those things
  • 1 0
 this bike has a little too much going on.
  • 1 0
 Dream bike
  • 1 2
 That is kind of ugly. Good thing Iago makes up for it by riding at light speed.
  • 1 0
 Medium how tall is he ?

Post a Comment



