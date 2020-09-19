Bike Check: Iago Garay's Santa Cruz Megatower - EWS Pietra Ligure 2020



2020 sees no major changes for Iago Garay as he remains with Santa Cruz and SRAM for this year's racing. He's running a Megatower with the new RockShox Zeb fork set at 170mm.



After picking up his new race bike just before the first EWS round in Zermatt he has been riding it flat out ever since, which has seen some significant wear on the rear tire but he says he will probably still race on it this weekend. Iago says that he finds the tires last quite a while for him and even when they look pretty beat up the side knobs stay in good shape. Similar to a lot of riders this weekend, he will be opting for inserts for protection against some of the wild rocks out on course, but this will be the only change he makes to his standard setup. Using inserts lets Iago lower his pressures down to 21psi up front and 24psi for the rear.







Rider Name: Iago Garay

Team: Santa Cruz X SRAM

Instagram: @iagogaray

Iago GaraySanta Cruz X SRAM