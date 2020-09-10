Bike Check: Ike Klaassen's Santa Cruz V10 CC - Audi Nines 2020

Santa Cruz V10 Details

Frame: Santa Cruz V10 CC, Large

Shock: Fox Float X2, 190/200 PSI

Fork: Fox 40's Kashima, 80PSI,

Rims: Santa Cruz 27.5 Reserve Rims

Hubs: Chris King ISO DH Hubs

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 27.5 x 2.5", 30psi front, 40psi rear

Drivetrain: RaceFace SixC Cranks, Sram X01 Mech and shifter, e*thirteen LG1 Chain device

Brakes: Sram Codes with 200mm rotors front and back

Cockpit: Santa Cruz stem, Burgtec Carbon DH Handlebars 35mm clamp & 20mm rise, Sram Code Brake Levers, Sensus Grips

Pedals: Burgtec MK5

Saddle: Chromag Seat

Seatpost: Burgtec Carbon Seatpost



16 year old Ike Klaassen

I've brought the stem in a bit, that’s why I like the Santa Cruz stem because I can change that. And I've changed the chainstay length from long to short and the shock setting from low to high which is pretty cool that Santa Cruz does that. So yeah, I made it a bit shorter so that it is better for these steeper jumps and Audi Nines in general and to be a bit different to racing. So it’s cool that I can change settings to hit the jumps! — Ike Klaassen

Burgtec MK5 Pedals So much carbon, so much stealth!

I've got the Burgtec MK5 pedals, they're super! They're pretty much like clips they’ve got so much grip to them. Because I ride downhill clips I like grippy pedals for stuff like Audi Nines so these are the best! — Ike Klaassen

Burgtec Carbon DH Handlebars with Sram Code RSC brake levers. If a mountain bike isn't covered in dust, is it even a mountain bike?

Ike getting in some sunset runs

The good old drool-worthy Chris King hubs. Sticking 27.5" for freeride runs, Ike paired his Santa Cruz Reserve Rims with Maxxis Assegais.

*Insert obligatory article opener about what a crazy year it's been here.* But in all seriousness, it feels awesome to be back at the events and seeing riders stoked and supporting each other after such a long time apart.Hailing from Stellenbosch, South Africa, the home of Darkfest and the renowned Hellsend compound, Ike was destined to be stylish on two wheels, and at just 16 years old, he is just that. Returning to the Audi Nines quarry in 2020, Ike is stoked to be hitting the big jumps and has spent the first half of the week loving every second of the freeride line.After spending most of the summer in Europe racing in the sunshine as the Southern Hemisphere was embracing Winter, Ikes V10 has been both his downhill race bike and freeride bike, so we found out what changes he's made to adapt the V10 for freeride hits.