Bike Check: Ike Klaassen's Santa Cruz V10 CC - Audi Nines 2020

Sep 10, 2020
by Samantha Saskia Dugon  

Ike Klaasen's Audi Nines Bike Check
Words & Photography // Samantha Saskia Dugon

*Insert obligatory article opener about what a crazy year it's been here.* But in all seriousness, it feels awesome to be back at the events and seeing riders stoked and supporting each other after such a long time apart.

Hailing from Stellenbosch, South Africa, the home of Darkfest and the renowned Hellsend compound, Ike was destined to be stylish on two wheels, and at just 16 years old, he is just that. Returning to the Audi Nines quarry in 2020, Ike is stoked to be hitting the big jumps and has spent the first half of the week loving every second of the freeride line.


Santa Cruz V10 Details
Frame: Santa Cruz V10 CC, Large
Shock: Fox Float X2, 190/200 PSI
Fork: Fox 40's Kashima, 80PSI,
Rims: Santa Cruz 27.5 Reserve Rims
Hubs: Chris King ISO DH Hubs
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 27.5 x 2.5", 30psi front, 40psi rear
Drivetrain: RaceFace SixC Cranks, Sram X01 Mech and shifter, e*thirteen LG1 Chain device
Brakes: Sram Codes with 200mm rotors front and back
Cockpit: Santa Cruz stem, Burgtec Carbon DH Handlebars 35mm clamp & 20mm rise, Sram Code Brake Levers, Sensus Grips
Pedals: Burgtec MK5
Saddle: Chromag Seat
Seatpost: Burgtec Carbon Seatpost

16 year old Ike Klaassen

After spending most of the summer in Europe racing in the sunshine as the Southern Hemisphere was embracing Winter, Ikes V10 has been both his downhill race bike and freeride bike, so we found out what changes he's made to adapt the V10 for freeride hits.

bigquotesI've brought the stem in a bit, that’s why I like the Santa Cruz stem because I can change that. And I've changed the chainstay length from long to short and the shock setting from low to high which is pretty cool that Santa Cruz does that. So yeah, I made it a bit shorter so that it is better for these steeper jumps and Audi Nines in general and to be a bit different to racing. So it’s cool that I can change settings to hit the jumps!Ike Klaassen


Burgtec MK5 Pedals
So much carbon, so much stealth!


bigquotesI've got the Burgtec MK5 pedals, they're super! They're pretty much like clips they’ve got so much grip to them. Because I ride downhill clips I like grippy pedals for stuff like Audi Nines so these are the best!Ike Klaassen


Burgtec Carbon DH Handlebars with Sram Code RSC brake levers.
If a mountain bike isn't covered in dust, is it even a mountain bike?

Ike getting in some sunset runs

The good old drool-worthy Chris King hubs.
Sticking 27.5" for freeride runs, Ike paired his Santa Cruz Reserve Rims with Maxxis Assegais.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz V10 Ike Klaassen Audi Nines 2020


2 Comments

  • 6 1
 wooow, a santa v10, with fox suspension, sram brakes, maxxis tires, reserve wheels, ethirteen chainguide, and sram derailleur. Never seen that combination before! Must be an absolute rarity Wink
  • 1 0
 slacked out! stanchions slid out, with a external lower bearing. Sweet ride!

Post a Comment



