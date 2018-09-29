PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Isabeau Courdurier's Intense Tracer - EWS Finale Ligure 2018

Sep 29, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  

Isabeau Courdurier
BIKE CHECK
Isabeau Courdurier's
Intense Tracer
Photography by Ross Bell

Isabeau Courdurier will be wrapping up an incredibly consistent season this weekend in Finale Ligure, Italy, although she'd undoubtedly like a chance to stand on top of the podium once the race finishes on Sunday. It's the second step down that's become a very familiar spot for her – she's stood on it at every single EWS race this year.

Isabeau's bike of choice is a size small 27.5" Intense Tracer, which she says is a good fit for her diminutive height. Her previous race bike was a custom aluminum Sunn, but the dimensions of the carbon Tracer fit Isabeau well enough that no custom modifications were necessary. The bike's overall setup stays relatively similar between races, but Isabeau will change the number of spacers under the stem and increase or decrease suspension pressure depending on the weekend's course conditions.
Isabeau Courdurier happy with another 2nd place.
Isabeau Courdurier
Age: 25
Hometown: Gardanne, France
Height: 154 cm / 5'0"
Weight: 50 kg / 110 lb
Instagram: @isabeau_c

Isabeau Courdurier

Isabeau Courdurier
Intense Tracer

Size: Small
Travel: 165mm
Tire pressures: 20(f) / 23 (r)
Fork pressure: 48 psi, 1 token
Shock pressure: 105 psi
Bar width: 760mm

Isabeau Courdurier
Isabeau works closely with RockShox to ensure that her fork and shock are properly tuned for her light weight. There's 48 psi in that Lyrik, with 1 token and 1 click of HSC, and 7 clicks of rebound.
Isabeau Courdurier
The shock is inflated to 100-105 psi depending on the track.

Isabeau Courdurier
Isabeau's testing prototype tires from Hutchinson, with a thicker casing tire in the rear. There's also a Huck Norris insert in that back tire for additional flat protection.

Isabeau Courdurier
Grip tape on the shift lever provides a little extra traction, and Renthal's Ultra-Tacky push-on grips provide even more assurance that Isabeau's hands will stay on the bars.

Isabeau Courdurier
A SRAM X01 Eagle drivetrain with HT T1 pedals.

Isabeau Courdurier
Those spacers get moved around depending on how steep the weekend's tracks will be.

Isabeau Courdurier
SRAM Code RSC brakes with carbon lever blades.

Isabeau Courdurier


3 Comments

  • + 3
 Fried eggs on a pink skillet? Interesting graphics.
  • + 1
 Now that’s a bike check!
  • + 0
 Red fork looks bad on any bike that's not red. Orange Fox forks actually look good now thanks to Rockshox.

