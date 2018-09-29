Bike Check: Isabeau Courdurier's Intense Tracer - EWS Finale Ligure 2018

Isabeau Courdurier will be wrapping up an incredibly consistent season this weekend in Finale Ligure, Italy, although she'd undoubtedly like a chance to stand on top of the podium once the race finishes on Sunday. It's the second step down that's become a very familiar spot for her – she's stood on it at every single EWS race this year.



Isabeau's bike of choice is a size small 27.5" Intense Tracer, which she says is a good fit for her diminutive height. Her previous race bike was a custom aluminum Sunn, but the dimensions of the carbon Tracer fit Isabeau well enough that no custom modifications were necessary. The bike's overall setup stays relatively similar between races, but Isabeau will change the number of spacers under the stem and increase or decrease suspension pressure depending on the weekend's course conditions.



Isabeau Courdurier

Age: 25

Hometown: Gardanne, France

Height: 154 cm / 5'0"

Weight: 50 kg / 110 lb

Instagram: @isabeau_c

