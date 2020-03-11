Bike Check: Isabeau Courdurier's Lapierre Spicy Team

A new French force has emerged in enduro this year as the Lapierre Zipp Collective combines two fast young French riders with a French brand who will both be mentored by the greatest male champion of all time who is... yep, you guessed it, French.



Isabeau Courdurier comes into the season on a 12-month unbeaten run and will be looking to extend it as part of her new team. The bike she'll be looking for strong results on is the Lapierre Spicy Team, which was revamped last year to bring it in line with the ever-rising bar for enduro race bikes. Let's take a look at the set up she'll be running once the EWS race season finally gets underway.



Rider Name // Isabeau Courdurier

Age: 25

Hometown: Gardanne, France

Height: 1m 54cm (5'1")

Weight: 52kg (113lbs)

Instagram: @isabeau_c

