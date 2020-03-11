Bike Check: Isabeau Courdurier's Lapierre Spicy Team

Mar 11, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Isabeau Courdurier's
Lapierre Spicy Team
Photography by J.B Liautard

A new French force has emerged in enduro this year as the Lapierre Zipp Collective combines two fast young French riders with a French brand who will both be mentored by the greatest male champion of all time who is... yep, you guessed it, French.

Isabeau Courdurier comes into the season on a 12-month unbeaten run and will be looking to extend it as part of her new team. The bike she'll be looking for strong results on is the Lapierre Spicy Team, which was revamped last year to bring it in line with the ever-rising bar for enduro race bikes. Let's take a look at the set up she'll be running once the EWS race season finally gets underway.
Rider Name // Isabeau Courdurier
Age: 25
Hometown: Gardanne, France
Height: 1m 54cm (5'1")
Weight: 52kg (113lbs)
Instagram: @isabeau_c

Lapierre Spicy Details
Frame: Lapierre Spicy Fit Team Ultimate
Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate - 95psi, 1 token
Fork: Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate - 54psi, 2 tokens
Wheels: Zipp 3Zero Moto
Tires: Hutchinson Griffus - 2.5" front / 2.4" Back
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 AXS
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC - 200mm rotors
Cockpit: Renthal, 35mm clamps - 33mm stem, 760mm bars
Size: Small
More info: lapierrebikes.com

A new headtube badge for Isabeau, but if she carries on like last year her competitors will be chasing her back tire instead. Note also the carbon brake levers.

A Nico Vouilloz developed kinematic that powers 170mm of rear-wheel travel is at the heart of the new Spicy,

Isabeau's small size frame is running a mullet set up here and the option to run either wheel size is built into the design of the Spicy. The downtube protector is called the LP Box and works similar to a SWAT system - it is watertight and you can store a tube or some food in there.

As well as the mudguard, Isabeau also runs a Slicy Smooth insert but only on the rear tire and only at Alpine race venues.

HT T1 pedals are the contact point of choice for Isabeau.

Isabeau runs 19psi front and 22 psi rear to keep her Hutchinson tires on the Zipp rims.

A lot of EWS athletes ran an AXS dropper last year, but not the drivetrain. Isabeau was running it, though, and will continue to do so in 2020.

Can anyone stop Isabeau's burning streak of form in 2020?


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Lapierre Bikes Isabeau Courdurier


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Evil's New Long Travel Bike
72139 views
Spotted: Canyon's New Sender Breaks Cover in Rotorua
57019 views
8 XC Racer Set Up Tricks
56466 views
Lousã Portugal World Cup Postponed
52886 views
Tech Randoms Part 2 - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
40143 views
Prototype Enduro Fork - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
37865 views
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides e-MTB Trials on a Deserted Scottish Island
37637 views
Deviate Cycles Releases Highlander High Pivot Trail Bike
37618 views

6 Comments

  • 6 0
 End of season:

For sale, like new, never raced
  • 5 0
 man, i hope u are wrong.
  • 3 0
 That is one good looking bike!! Shame we have to wait another couple of months to see it in action, maybe we'll see some shred-its in the mean time.
  • 5 0
 spicy
  • 1 0
 Extremely Spicey!
  • 3 0
 That green color of the frame looks amazing. Sick build too.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008341
Mobile Version of Website