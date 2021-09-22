Bike Check: Isabeau Courdurier's Leopard Print Lapierre Spicy

Sep 22, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Isabeau Courdurier's
Lapierre Spicy
Photography by Boris Beyer // @maddogboris

It's no secret that Isabeau Courdurier is a fighter. The minute but mighty French Lapierre Zipp Collective rider seemed to have it all figured out in 2019 when she won every single race in the eight-stop EWS. Like Ravanel and Moseley before her it seemed like enduro had found its new dominant champion but Courdurier didn't have things so straightforward.

COIVID disrupted her season last year and she's been quite open about the fact that she's been having a difficult time this season after losing her father in May which has left her struggling to train and race. And yet, the fact that she still does push forward, even when it's hard for her, is what makes her so strong. Now, in 2021, the EWS women's field is the fastest it's ever been, with any of the top five women able to take the win at any given race, but Isabeau is still winning races: first to start off the season in Val di Fassa, Italy, and most recently in Loudenvielle on home soil, even taking the French national championship in between.
Isabeau Courdurier // Lapierre Zipp Collective
Age: 27
Hometown: Gardanne, France
Height: 1.54 m / 5'1"
Weight: 52 kg / 113 lb
Instagram: @isabeau_c

Recognizing that she's had a tough year, the Lapierre Zipp Collective team wanted to do something nice for her, so they surprised her with a new bike at the most recent EWS race in Finale Ligure. Isabeau loves animals, animal-print clothing, and especially leopard print, so the team decided that a custom leopard print bike with some "girly" touches would suit her perfectly.

The bike debuted at the seaside Finale Ligure venue.

At just 52 kg, Isabeau is quite light compared to the average enduro rider, and she runs a 275 lb spring on her RockShox Super Deluxe Coil shock.
Frame: Lapierre Spicy, small
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil RCT 205x65,165mm travel, 275 lb spring
Fork: RockShox Zeb Ultimate Blackbox 170mm, 45 psi, 1 token
Wheels: Zipp Moto 3, 29F / 27.5R
Tires: Hutchinson Griffus 2.5F 1.25 bar (18 psi) F / 2.4 1.45 bar (21 psi) R
Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 Eagle AXS, 10-52t cassette
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC, 200mm rotors
Handlebars: Renthal Fatbar Carbon Lite 760mm 35
Stem: Renthal Apex 35 stem, 33mm offset, 30mm rise

bigquotesLadies and gentlemen meet the bike of my dreams. Lapierre Bikes and the Lapierre Zipp Collective surprised me yesterday night with this lil beast! This season has not been easy but the least we can say but the support I have received is incredible. Thank you so much for this bike and what it represents. Now it’s only about having the most fun on board of it while giving my best!Isabeau Courdurier

The bike is outfitted with RockShox suspension, Hutchinson Griffus tires mounted onto Zipp's Moto 3 wheels, and 200mm rotors front and rear for plenty of stopping power. As a short rider, Isabeau was an early adopter of the 29" / 27.5" mullet setup, an option built into the design of the Lapierre Spicy.

A WTB Deva Titane saddle, a custom top cap and mudguard from Slicy Products, Renthal Ultra Tacky Push On grips, and HT T1 Titanium oil slick pedals complete the build.

Lapierre and the Lapierre Zipp Collective wanted this bike to be special for Isabeau. A Renthal cockpit, Code RSCs, and an AXS 125mm dropper post keep it consistent with what she's been riding, but the custom pattern ups the style points.

If you look carefully, there's a hidden message for Isabeau on the top tube.

With one more race to go, there's one more chance for this machine to carry Isabeau to the podium.


2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Sick bike! What's going on with that big hose?
  • 1 0
 Looks like the back brake and shock lockout are sharing commercial space.

