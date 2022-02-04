Bike Check: Isak Leivsson's Handmade 130mm Jib Bike





Isak Leivsson, a former bike tester for Pole Bicycles, has experimented with building his own bikes for nearly two years now. What started as a way to make himself some custom tools has morphed into about 10 complete bike builds and several other bits and pieces.

If you haven't noticed Isak Leivsson's handmade downhill bikes out on the World Cup tracks, surely you remember his legendary backflip attempt in his race run at Snowshoe, right? Now, he's made a bike that will flip and spin a little better than his several homemade downhill race bikes, which have roughly 500mm chainstays (give or take a centimeter, depending on the version).

The bike borrows much of its geometry from the downhill bikes he's built, but scaled smaller and with slightly steeper angles.

Geometry

Reach: 430mm

Chainstays / rear center: 455mm

Wheelbase: 1216mm

Front center / rear center: 1.67

BB height: 350mm

Head angle: 64.5 degrees

Stack: 574mm

Seat tube height: 410mm

Wheel size: 27.5"

Fork travel: 140mm

Rear travel: 130mm



I referred to it as a jib-bike, by which I guess I mean pretty much anything that seems fun to do unrelated to speed. — Isak Leivsson

Isak designs for function and the form follows.

The head tube, bottom bracket, seat-tube insert, hose guides, and direct mount brake mount are from Bikefabsupply, and dropouts and hanger are from Paragon Machine. He made all the suspension mount parts and plate cutouts himself.

Isak says he often receives questions about the tubing he uses, so here are a few answers. This bike is made completely of 0.035" wall tube thickness, but of varying outside diameters. The downtube and seat tube are 1 3/8" (35mm), the top tube is 1 1/4" (31.8mm), chainstays are 1", and the seat stays are 3/4".

Isak said he's most proud of the handlebars on this bike. Everything else is similar to on his downhill bikes, but the bars - albeit a bit crude and built somewhat by eye - are all new and are a success.