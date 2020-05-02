Bike Check: Isak Leivsson's Homemade Steel Downhill Bike

Photos: Logan Mulally

The 490mm chainstays really jump out on the geometry sheet, but the wheelbase is a not-too-radical 1319mm. This makes it just 4mm longer than, for example, an XL Santa Cruz V10, but it's more than 40mm shorter than the Pole downhill bike he has ridden in the past.

Full geometry

A closer look at Isak's handiwork. Steel was the material of choice purely for practical reasons. Isak was fabricating the bike himself and didn't have access to the facilities to build a bike in any other material.

These kinks allow room for the shock piggyback and front wheel. It may look like a weak point, but considering Isak has already tested this bike on the biggest jumps at Windrock and hucked the bike off his roof, it seems to be holding up ok so far. He hopes to replace this with a properly curved downtube on the next iteration of the bike.

The linkage designed is inspired by a Kona Operator as Isak is an ambassador for them. He wanted to keep it simple so he could focus on the geometry changes instead.