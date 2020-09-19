Bike Check: Jack Moir's Canyon Strive - EWS Pietra Ligure 2020



This year saw a big direction change for Jack Moir as the Australian rider left the Intense Downhill team and move to the newly formed Canyon Collective with a new focus on the EWS. Jack's first outing in Zermatt was a great success with a fourth-place after the shortened day of two stages. With the EWS at Pietra Ligure this weekend we caught up with the fresh enduro racer for his setup quirks.



For 2020 Jack is racing the EWS onboard a Canyon Strive, with 150mm rear travel and a 180mm RockShox Zeb fork.





Rider Name: Jack Moir

Team: Canyon CLLCTV

Instagram: @jackmoir_

Jack is running huge 220mm rotors front and rear on his Strive



Details

Frame: Canyon Strive (Size: L)

Fork: RockShox Zeb (180mm // 72psi // 3 tokens)

Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe (172psi // 3.5 tokens)

Wheels: DT Swiss EX511

Tires: Maxxis Assegai // DHRII

Inserts: None

Drivetrain: SRAM AXS



The Strive's ShapeShifter system allows the travel to be dropped down to 135mm from 150mm, which comes in handy on the transfers between stages.

A 15mm headset spacer slackens the head angle and brings the front end up.

Jack has always run a generous number of spacers and high rise bars, and that trend continues on his Strive.

AXS bits all around, with grip tape on the Shapeshifter levers.

Just in case, Jack's carrying Topeak's Micro Rocket mini pump.