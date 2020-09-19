Bike Check: Jack Moir's Canyon Strive - EWS Pietra Ligure 2020

Sep 19, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Jack Moir Canyon Strive
BIKE CHECK
Jack Moir's
Canyon Strive
Bike Photos: Matthew Delorme


This year saw a big direction change for Jack Moir as the Australian rider left the Intense Downhill team and move to the newly formed Canyon Collective with a new focus on the EWS. Jack's first outing in Zermatt was a great success with a fourth-place after the shortened day of two stages. With the EWS at Pietra Ligure this weekend we caught up with the fresh enduro racer for his setup quirks.

For 2020 Jack is racing the EWS onboard a Canyon Strive, with 150mm rear travel and a 180mm RockShox Zeb fork.

Jack Moir Canyon Strive

Rider Name: Jack Moir
Team: Canyon CLLCTV
Instagram: @jackmoir_

Jack Moir Canyon Strive
Jack is running huge 220mm rotors front and rear on his Strive

Jack Moir Canyon Strive

Details
Frame: Canyon Strive (Size: L)
Fork: RockShox Zeb (180mm // 72psi // 3 tokens)
Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe (172psi // 3.5 tokens)
Wheels: DT Swiss EX511
Tires: Maxxis Assegai // DHRII
Inserts: None
Drivetrain: SRAM AXS

Jack Moir Canyon Strive
The Strive's ShapeShifter system allows the travel to be dropped down to 135mm from 150mm, which comes in handy on the transfers between stages.

Jack Moir Canyon Strive
A 15mm headset spacer slackens the head angle and brings the front end up.
Jack Moir Canyon Strive

Jack Moir Canyon Strive
Jack Moir Canyon Strive
Jack has always run a generous number of spacers and high rise bars, and that trend continues on his Strive.

Jack Moir Canyon Strive

Jack Moir Canyon Strive
Jack Moir Canyon Strive
AXS bits all around, with grip tape on the Shapeshifter levers.

Jack Moir Canyon Strive
Just in case, Jack's carrying Topeak's Micro Rocket mini pump.

Jack Moir Canyon Strive
Jack Moir Canyon Strive

Jack Moir Canyon Strive

Jack Moir Canyon Strive
Ergon SM Enduro Pro saddle.
Jack Moir Canyon Strive
Maxxis Assegai up front, and a DHR II in the rear.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Canyon Canyon Strive Jack Moir Enduro World Series Ews Pietra Ligure 2020


Must Read This Week
Video: We Actually Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2
121638 views
Disabled Rider Calls for Empathy and Kindness After Being Challenged on Trails
82726 views
11 of the Best New Flat Pedal Shoes Ridden & Rated
63102 views
Video: Salsa's New Blackthorn Trail Bike - First Look
51347 views
Video: Giant's New Trance X Advanced Pro 29 - First Look
50805 views
Interview: Manon Carpenter 3 Years Post Racing Retirement
36164 views
Bike Check: Brendan Fairclough's Custom F**k Corona Scott Gambler
34232 views
Lukas Weilenmann Breaks 9 Vertebrae in Triple Flip Attempt
34093 views

26 Comments

  • 21 0
 So we got a 180mm fork instead of 170, a 15mm spacer UNDER the head tube, a pretty generous stack of spacers under the stem and high rise bars. That front end must higher than me on April 20th
  • 1 5
flag Muckal (41 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Because April 20th is your birthday or someone else's?
  • 1 0
 That seat tube angle must be pretty slack too. Grim Donut wouldn’t approve!
  • 2 0
 @Muckal: Mary Jane's
  • 21 0
 Mechanic: How high do you need the front end to be?
Jack: Yes
  • 5 0
 Yaaaaaa
  • 1 0
 Yeaaaaaah
  • 1 0
 High front ends like that feel like shit to me, I really struggle in the corners with them....but WTF do I know, I ain't racin' EWS, but most of the pros do seem to run a reasonably low setup...
  • 10 2
 90’s called and wants his seat angle back.
  • 7 4
 Such a garbage that Strive. Born outdated with such a bad design that a racer must use a 180mm zeb(596 ATC) instead of the 170mm Lyrik(ATC 581) and a spacer of 15mm in order to be fairly competitive; that's 30mm more than the original spec Strive. Imagine that...30mm higher. If that does not say bad design, nothing else says it!

Basically, from the 65.5 HA with the 170mm Lyrik, it goes to 64, which is normal for trail-enduro style bikes. The funny thing is, there are ppl who still buy the Strive...with actual money Smile )))))))))
  • 2 0
 Yeah nah
  • 2 1
 A professional racer doing some crazy things to his enduro bike trying to make it feel more like a DH bike means the bike is garbage? Interesting...

I guess we need to call the R&D team at Canyon and let them know some random dude on PinkBike knows how to design bikes better than them! They’re gonna be pissed when they find out that all their collective knowledge and fancy equipment is basically trash... Let us know when your first day at Canyon is, bud!
  • 2 0
 150/180 mm travel, Headset spacer, spacer and a riser bar. I think Jack just wants to make it feel as similar as possible to a DH bike. It worked for Zermatt for sure and I am super excited to see how this setup works over a season and more pedaly stages / races.
  • 4 0
 Where can I get that headset spacer from? Been looking for ages for one.
  • 2 0
 Am I mistaken or does that look like a mullet?
Why is there no mention of this?
  • 2 0
 It's not a mullet - that's a 29 x 2.4" tire on the back.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: looks kinda Mullety to me.
  • 2 0
 @Caddz, it's just the angle the photo was taken at.
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: makes sense! Thanks Mike
  • 1 0
 @Caddz: it's a shapeshifting micromullet with enhanced A-C
  • 1 0
 Always have wondered how tall he actually is given his stratospheric front ends...seen articles list him everywhere from 6' to 6'4" hah
  • 1 0
 Jack seems to be very tall. And bike size L only, not XL?
It is funny how pro racers like to be conservative.
  • 2 0
 He’s always been on a short bike for his size. He probably prefers flickability in a bike instead of stability and that seems to be working for him.
  • 1 0
 I like it
  • 1 0
 Wheelie machine
  • 1 0
 Yeaaahh!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015925
Mobile Version of Website