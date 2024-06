Bike Check: Jack Pelland's Prototype Devinci Wilson

I'd call it a Spotted, but with photos this professional it seems like a misuse of the title. Devinci has been working on a new version of their Wilson downhill bike for a while now, with updated linkage, geometry, and design aesthetic.We got the lowdown on a former version of this proto a few years ago, and the fact that this current iteration is essentially the same leads me to believe that they've arrived at a solid spot.This rawed-out example is being ridden by Jack Pelland, a member of The Movement - Devinci's collective program focusing on athletes from all walks of life, including Yoann Barelli and Steve Vanderhoek. Jack's mix of racing and stylish riding mean the bike has to fill a lot of niches, and makes for an interesting build.