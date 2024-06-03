Bike Check: Jack Pelland's Prototype Devinci Wilson

21180 cm / 5'11"90.7 kg / 200 lb"ISO somewhere in Squamish"Cycles Devinci, Corsa Cycles, NF, RideWrap, RaceFace, Fox, RideConcepts, SDG, ODI, Maxxis, Maxima

Bike Details:

Frame: Devinci Wilson HP Prototype, Size large w/ +7mm headset

Fork: Fox 40, 200mm | 86 psi, 5 spacers | LSC 0, HSC 0, HSR 6, LSR 5

Shock: Fox DHX2, 550# spring | LSC 6, HSC 3, LSR 13, HSR 2

Wheels: Race Face Atlas 29"

Tires: Maxxis DHR II, 29x2.5", DH casing, MaxxGrip, front & rear

Seatpost: SDG Carbon I-Beam

Brakes: SRAM Code Stealth Silver, 223mm Galfer rotors

Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 7spd, Raceface Atlas 165mm cranks, Ochain

Bars: Race Face Atlas, 35mm rise, 775mm wide

Stem: Race Face Atlas DM

Grips: ODI Longneck Lock-On

Saddle: SDG Apollo I-Beam Custom



Shock settings are from closed.





Big shock, what looks like a wheel size flip chip, and some clean cable routing.