Bike Check: Jack Pelland's Prototype Devinci Wilson

Jun 3, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  

Photos: Tim Borrow
Words: Dario DiGiulio


I'd call it a Spotted, but with photos this professional it seems like a misuse of the title. Devinci has been working on a new version of their Wilson downhill bike for a while now, with updated linkage, geometry, and design aesthetic.

We got the lowdown on a former version of this proto a few years ago, and the fact that this current iteration is essentially the same leads me to believe that they've arrived at a solid spot.

This rawed-out example is being ridden by Jack Pelland, a member of The Movement - Devinci's collective program focusing on athletes from all walks of life, including Yoann Barelli and Steve Vanderhoek. Jack's mix of racing and stylish riding mean the bike has to fill a lot of niches, and makes for an interesting build.
Jack Pelland
Age: 21
Height: 180 cm / 5'11"
Weight: 90.7 kg / 200 lb
Residence: "ISO somewhere in Squamish"
Sponsors: Cycles Devinci, Corsa Cycles, NF, RideWrap, RaceFace, Fox, RideConcepts, SDG, ODI, Maxxis, Maxima
Instagram:@thicc_jibs

Bike Details:
Frame: Devinci Wilson HP Prototype, Size large w/ +7mm headset
Fork: Fox 40, 200mm | 86 psi, 5 spacers | LSC 0, HSC 0, HSR 6, LSR 5
Shock: Fox DHX2, 550# spring | LSC 6, HSC 3, LSR 13, HSR 2
Wheels: Race Face Atlas 29"
Tires: Maxxis DHR II, 29x2.5", DH casing, MaxxGrip, front & rear
Seatpost: SDG Carbon I-Beam
Brakes: SRAM Code Stealth Silver, 223mm Galfer rotors
Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 7spd, Raceface Atlas 165mm cranks, Ochain
Bars: Race Face Atlas, 35mm rise, 775mm wide
Stem: Race Face Atlas DM
Grips: ODI Longneck Lock-On
Saddle: SDG Apollo I-Beam Custom

Then.
Now.

Big shock, what looks like a wheel size flip chip, and some clean cable routing.

All Atlas everything for the cockpit.
Motto.

Stays.

Real tidy and tucked away compared to the old Wilson's rear end.

Idler and some homemade mastic chainslap protection.

Non-drive side looks good too.
Natural habitat.

Custom.
Shuttle armor on the raw alloy rig.

Head over to the full album to see all the shots.

 Nice bike check, Dario! In all transparency, what you see here is the same prototype we developed a couple of years ago. Only a very few were ever made, and we still had this one kicking around here. Jack mentioned that he would be interested in spending some time on it, and we were all for it. This test mule helped us develop and fine-tune the Split Pivot HP system that now features on the Chainsaw and the Spartan HP. Unfortunately, Jack riding this Wilson HP Proto doesn’t mean we’ll see this bike in production in the near future. In the meantime, check out Jack, AKA @Thicc_jibs on IG, to see how he puts this thing through its paces.
  • 24 0
 If you build it, they will come.. and buy it
  • 22 0
 Be a lot cooler if you did...
  • 6 0
 C'mon guys, we like that shieet! Listen to the people, make it raw and see them come.
  • 1 0
 @dhsemlimites: in both senses
  • 1 0
 @cyclesdevinci If someone were to ask you if you had one more of those beauties lying aroung ... would that someone also get the hook up ? Asking for a friend obviously!
  • 14 0
 call me ODB cuz baby i like it rawwwwww. for real though raw alloy looks so nice
  • 12 0
 This is what a DH bike should be.
  • 2 1
 Good news. This is what so many of the new designs for many brands looks like.
  • 2 0
 @alexsin: Yeah but how many are made in Canada, with Canadian aluminum?
  • 1 0
 @ratedgg13: I'm not saying it's wrong. I think it's great. Bring it on!
  • 9 1
 This is an amazing glow up for a bike. Looking at the before/after, its clear how much change went into this bike, especially the rear end,
  • 6 0
 Dear Devinci, Please don't ruin this frame with paint. Sincerely, Everyone
  • 2 0
 Currently riding the WIlson and I am super happy with it. Had it for 3 years now and it does everything I have always wanted it to.The "The Wilson Creak" is always there but it is a great bike. I would be first in line if there is an updated option!!!
  • 3 0
 Old Devinci Wilson = Stevie Smith and Ian Morrison shredding trails in Whistler! I miss those days!

The new Wilson looks good. Perhaps my next DH bike.
  • 4 1
 Did I have a stroke? Or is this not the exact same prototype that Dakota Norton was on a couple seasons ago...??
  • 2 0
 Love the tongue-in-cheek RideWrap decal. A regular black Fox 40 is also oddly refreshing, especially on the raw frame.
  • 3 0
 Compression dials on his fork are fully closed, apparently. Full send.
  • 2 0
 I had two previous Wilsons, def on of my favorite DH bikes. This one looks great ......hmmmm
  • 3 0
 return of the king
  • 2 1
 Glad to see the George Jetson rear triangle go bye bye.
  • 1 0
 Props for including rider specs and bike specs
  • 1 0
 @cyclesdevinci will there be a mullet option?
  • 1 0
 Raw is always the best color
  • 2 0
 The people want DH!
  • 1 0
 Looks so much like he Zerode G3
  • 1 0
 When can I get one
  • 1 1
 But how does it compare to the Forbidden Drui?

Is it undergunned Wink
  • 1 3
 why the f*ck would you ride wrap a raw frame? (ﾉ*´･、>･)乂(・ι_・｀*)ﾉ
  • 2 0
 Probably for the same reason you wrap a non-raw frame. Scratches are ugly. But, to be fair, it doesn't actually look like it's been wrapped. It just has a Ride Wrap sticker on it.
  • 2 0
 @leon-forfar: it's got a ride-wrap shuttle-guard on it. If they're sponsored by ride-wrap, then they will want to put something ride-wrap on it.
