Bike Check: Jack Pelland's Prototype Devinci Wilson

I'd call it a Spotted, but with photos this professional it seems like a misuse of the title. Devinci has been working on a new version of their Wilson downhill bike for a while now, with updated linkage, geometry, and design aesthetic.
We got the lowdown
on a former version of this proto a few years ago, and the fact that this current iteration is essentially the same leads me to believe that they've arrived at a solid spot.
This rawed-out example is being ridden by Jack Pelland, a member of The Movement - Devinci's collective program focusing on athletes from all walks of life, including Yoann Barelli and Steve Vanderhoek. Jack's mix of racing and stylish riding mean the bike has to fill a lot of niches, and makes for an interesting build.
Bike Details:
Frame: Devinci Wilson HP Prototype, Size large w/ +7mm headset
Fork: Fox 40, 200mm | 86 psi, 5 spacers | LSC 0, HSC 0, HSR 6, LSR 5
Shock: Fox DHX2, 550# spring | LSC 6, HSC 3, LSR 13, HSR 2
Wheels: Race Face Atlas 29"
Tires: Maxxis DHR II, 29x2.5", DH casing, MaxxGrip, front & rear
Seatpost: SDG Carbon I-Beam
Brakes: SRAM Code Stealth Silver, 223mm Galfer rotors
Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 7spd, Raceface Atlas 165mm cranks, Ochain
Bars: Race Face Atlas, 35mm rise, 775mm wide
Stem: Race Face Atlas DM
Grips: ODI Longneck Lock-On
Saddle: SDG Apollo I-Beam Custom
Shock settings are from closed.
Head over to the full album
to see all the shots.
The new Wilson looks good. Perhaps my next DH bike.
Is it undergunned