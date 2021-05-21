Bike Check: Jack Reading's Carbon-Free Commencal Supreme World Cup DH Bike

With the return of downhill racing in the UK at Gravity Events downhill series round 1, I managed to catch up with Jack Reading and his mechanic Elliot Bond about his 2021 race bike. This year the SR Suntour One Vision team will be racing on the Commencal Supreme. This bike already has plenty of race winning pedigree with the Supreme picking up 34 World Cup wins since 2003.



Jack's build is an interesting one as not only is this bike a totally custom build, built from the ground up for the SR Suntour One Vision team, but it also uses no carbon parts in an era when you find carbon wheels, bars and frames just about everywhere you look. It's refreshing to see a build like this.



On top of that, Jack's Supreme is running a mullet wheel set up from Halo. When I spoke to Jack about why he went in this direction he said the following: "Mullet turns better than 29/29. [You] get the stability of the front wheel being 29 and the agility of the smaller rear wheel. Even though I’m 6’1” I always used to notice the big 29 wheel - either hitting my arse when I moved about on the bike, or stalling me in a corner."



Jack Reading, // SR Suntour One Vision MTB

Age: 32

Hometown: Saddleworth UK

Height: 6ft1inch

Weight: 75kg

Instagram: jackreading_mtb

