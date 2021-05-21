Bike Check: Jack Reading's Carbon-Free Commencal Supreme World Cup DH Bike

With the return of downhill racing in the UK at Gravity Events downhill series round 1, I managed to catch up with Jack Reading and his mechanic Elliot Bond about his 2021 race bike. This year the SR Suntour One Vision team will be racing on the Commencal Supreme. This bike already has plenty of race winning pedigree with the Supreme picking up 34 World Cup wins since 2003.
Jack's build is an interesting one as not only is this bike a totally custom build, built from the ground up for the SR Suntour One Vision team, but it also uses no carbon parts in an era when you find carbon wheels, bars and frames just about everywhere you look. It's refreshing to see a build like this.
On top of that, Jack's Supreme is running a mullet wheel set up from Halo. When I spoke to Jack about why he went in this direction he said the following: "Mullet turns better than 29/29. [You] get the stability of the front wheel being 29 and the agility of the smaller rear wheel. Even though I’m 6’1” I always used to notice the big 29 wheel - either hitting my arse when I moved about on the bike, or stalling me in a corner."
The 2021 Supreme DH can be bought in 29"/27.5" straight from Commencal. It's an alloy 6066 frame with triple-butted tubes, running Enduro bearings straight out of the box ready to race.
|Even though I’m 6’1” I always used to notice the big 29 wheel - either hitting my arse when I moved about on the bike or stalling me in a corner.—Jack Reading
Commencal Supreme is now synonymous with its high single pivot design along with its idler gear. To read more about this and a full review of the 27/29 Commencal Supreme by Dan Roberts can be found here
.
The team's title sponsor is SR Suntour and they obviously take care of the suspension on Jack's bike with their SR Suntour RVX 38 fork up front running 200mm of travel via its 38mm stanchions and out back is the SR Suntour Tri-Air 3CR shock facilitating the Supreme's 200mm of rear travel.
You are not seeing things, that is indeed a climb switch on the top of Jack's shock. The SR Suntour Tri-Air 3CR shock is designed for both downhill and trail use. The TriAir is an air shock that features a positive and negative air chamber along with an IFP. I was keen to speak to Elliot about running what many people would say is a trail/enduro bike shock on a downhill bike, piloted by a rider as fast as Jack and he said he had been blown away by the Tri-Air 3CR and its ability to take the punishment that the team was giving it, without any issues at all.
The SR Suntour One Vision team are running Halo Gravitas wheels. They are 27.5mm internal width and utilize tried and tested asymmetric design. Wrapped around these are Schwalbe's ever-popular Magic Mary tires in Soft and Ultra Soft compounds and in 2.35inch width. At the core of the Gravitas wheels are Halo's 120 point pick-up MT Supadrive and MT Front hub.
There are plenty of personal touches on Jack's bike. Starting at the back, Jack's Mechanic Elliot Bond has used velcro loop tape to both protect the swing arm from the chain on its way up to the idler, but also to reduce any noise to keep the bike nice and quiet through the roughest of rock gardens.
The personal touches do not stop there. You can find "Reading" printed on the Works Components chainring, as well as on top of the Works Components top cap. To top all of that off, the team also have personalized and branded mudguards and number plate boards as well.
Lastly, but by no means least, Gusset provide Jack with their handlebar, stem, seat post and saddle.
