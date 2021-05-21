Bike Check: Jack Reading's Carbon-Free Commencal Supreme World Cup DH Bike

May 21, 2021
by Nick Bentley  

BIKE CHECK
Jack Reading's
Commencal Supreme DH
Photography by Nick Bentley

With the return of downhill racing in the UK at Gravity Events downhill series round 1, I managed to catch up with Jack Reading and his mechanic Elliot Bond about his 2021 race bike. This year the SR Suntour One Vision team will be racing on the Commencal Supreme. This bike already has plenty of race winning pedigree with the Supreme picking up 34 World Cup wins since 2003.

Jack's build is an interesting one as not only is this bike a totally custom build, built from the ground up for the SR Suntour One Vision team, but it also uses no carbon parts in an era when you find carbon wheels, bars and frames just about everywhere you look. It's refreshing to see a build like this.

On top of that, Jack's Supreme is running a mullet wheel set up from Halo. When I spoke to Jack about why he went in this direction he said the following: "Mullet turns better than 29/29. [You] get the stability of the front wheel being 29 and the agility of the smaller rear wheel. Even though I’m 6’1” I always used to notice the big 29 wheel - either hitting my arse when I moved about on the bike, or stalling me in a corner."
Jack Reading, // SR Suntour One Vision MTB
Age: 32
Hometown: Saddleworth UK
Height: 6ft1inch
Weight: 75kg
Instagram: jackreading_mtb

It was the perfect start for the season for Jack on the new bike as he took the win in a decent UK Elite field at round one of the Gravity Events series at Danny Hart's Descent bike park.


The 2021 Supreme DH can be bought in 29"/27.5" straight from Commencal. It's an alloy 6066 frame with triple-butted tubes, running Enduro bearings straight out of the box ready to race.
Commencal Supreme DH 2021
Frame: Commencal Supreme DH 2021 Mullet
Shock: SR Suntour Tri-Air
Fork: SR Suntour RVX 38
Wheels: Halo Gravitas 29 Front 27.5 Rear
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary Soft/Ultra Soft 2.35
Hubs: Halo
Chain Ring: Works Components Custom Team Details
Cranks: Shimano Saint
Cassette: Shimano Ultegra 10 Speed 12-30
Derailleur: Shimano Saint
Shifter: Shimano Saint
Brakes: Magura MT7
Brakepad: MT7 Organic
Rotors: 203mm Magura
Seatpost: Gusset
Saddle: Gusset

bigquotesEven though I’m 6’1” I always used to notice the big 29 wheel - either hitting my arse when I moved about on the bike or stalling me in a corner.Jack Reading


Commencal Supreme is now synonymous with its high single pivot design along with its idler gear. To read more about this and a full review of the 27/29 Commencal Supreme by Dan Roberts can be found here.

Jack's Commencal Supreme runs a full Saint drive train with a Shimano Ultegra 10 Speed 12-30 cassette. Along with the classic Crankbrothers Mallet pedals.




The team's title sponsor is SR Suntour and they obviously take care of the suspension on Jack's bike with their SR Suntour RVX 38 fork up front running 200mm of travel via its 38mm stanchions and out back is the SR Suntour Tri-Air 3CR shock facilitating the Supreme's 200mm of rear travel.


You are not seeing things, that is indeed a climb switch on the top of Jack's shock. The SR Suntour Tri-Air 3CR shock is designed for both downhill and trail use. The TriAir is an air shock that features a positive and negative air chamber along with an IFP. I was keen to speak to Elliot about running what many people would say is a trail/enduro bike shock on a downhill bike, piloted by a rider as fast as Jack and he said he had been blown away by the Tri-Air 3CR and its ability to take the punishment that the team was giving it, without any issues at all.


The SR Suntour One Vision team are running Halo Gravitas wheels. They are 27.5mm internal width and utilize tried and tested asymmetric design. Wrapped around these are Schwalbe's ever-popular Magic Mary tires in Soft and Ultra Soft compounds and in 2.35inch width. At the core of the Gravitas wheels are Halo's 120 point pick-up MT Supadrive and MT Front hub.


There are plenty of personal touches on Jack's bike. Starting at the back, Jack's Mechanic Elliot Bond has used velcro loop tape to both protect the swing arm from the chain on its way up to the idler, but also to reduce any noise to keep the bike nice and quiet through the roughest of rock gardens.

The personal touches do not stop there. You can find "Reading" printed on the Works Components chainring, as well as on top of the Works Components top cap. To top all of that off, the team also have personalized and branded mudguards and number plate boards as well.


Braking is taken care of by the Magura MT7s. The MT7 Pro’s one-piece 4-piston caliper is made of forged aluminium with the ergonomically-optimized 1-finger HC lever blade fitted to the Gusset handlebar. Jack is running organic pads in his MT7's and 203mm Magura rotas fastened to his Halo wheels.

Lastly, but by no means least, Gusset provide Jack with their handlebar, stem, seat post and saddle.

MENTIONS: @SRSuntour / @COMMENCALbicycles


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Commencal Commencal Supreme Jack Reading


Must Read This Week
First Look: The All New YT Capra Covers Both 29" and Mixed Wheeled Platforms
76050 views
SRAM Granted Patent for Drivetrain With a Direct Mount Derailleur
74170 views
Updated: The Fest Series Parts Ways with Darkfest
70336 views
Video: 6 Things MTB Trail Builders Hate
65056 views
Review: 2021 Nukeproof Giga Factory
61124 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
54649 views
SRAM Produces Generative Design Prototype Cranks in Partnership with Autodesk
50116 views
Bike Check: Mathieu Van Der Poel's Canyon Lux - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
45445 views

30 Comments

  • 19 0
 Is that a carbon fibre downtube protector?
  • 9 0
 and a carbon fibre race plate holder
  • 3 0
 Sadly, it looks like it is. I honestly don't think that counts as a CF part since it is not integral in any way, but if the goal is to go carbonless it should probably be removed.
  • 1 0
 And dont forget that MT7 master is in part made of carbon!
  • 1 0
 Maybe flax fibre. Even mixed with glass fibre. So potentially no carbon fibre.
  • 8 1
 The no-carbon flex is interesting to me in a sport which is inherent with international travel at the WC level and a push for consumerism (new parts, frames, clothing, etc all the time). I mean the purpose of advertising is consumerism at the end of the day, people buying the latest and greatest to generally replace something that was working perfectly fine before with something that is moderately better.
  • 3 0
 In all fairness...faulty teammates aren't just dumped into the ocean. ...in some cultures they may be placed in a boat, set adrift, then set on fire with an arrow from a distance. I think most would argue that's epic enough that they should get a pass though.
  • 1 0
 @Warburrito: The carbon thing seems to me to be something that manufacturers, teams, etc can work together to be accountable for. It just seems like a point of contention in an industry that is built on consumerism, I mean sure that doesn't mean things end up in the ocean, but is the landfill that much better? Out with the old in with the new
  • 4 0
 I don't think environmental impact is the motivation for using all aluminum parts on this bike. But I notice this type of hypocrisy frequently.
  • 7 2
 Imagine bragging about the lack of carbon on your bike when most of the sponsors don't even have a carbon option to provide.
  • 3 0
 Enduro bearings is a brand not a product. They make cheap bearings too. Are they max, abec 3, abec 5, black oxide, or what. Knowing what level of product would be more useful than the brand.
  • 1 0
 I’m assuming the non carbon line is because either the teams sponsors don’t make any carbon kit or they are trying to green wash themselves. Green washing is a bit pointless for a sport based on travelling round the world spending the sponsors marketing budget to help sell more stuff
  • 10 7
 Just brag about carbon-free bike and everybody is forgiving you that you travel all around the globe.
  • 8 2
 I don’t think he was saying anything about being “carbon-free” regarding the environment, so your rant is a bit pointless
  • 2 1
 @timbud: well, neither me. but the message has already worked on you. the only thing you'll remember is carbon-free and the rest is just fine.
  • 3 0
 I’m assuming the main reason it’s a carbon free bike is that none of the parts sponsors actually make any carbon parts?
  • 1 0
 Indeed. I had to check Halo and Gusset and you're right. Halo only sell some road carbon wheels but not mtb. No carbon bars from Gusset. Shimano obviously don't make carbon cranks, so here we are.
  • 3 0
 This is the man that used to strap lead to his downtube
  • 6 3
 How many tons of CO2 were spent to produce this "carbon-free" bike :-) ?
  • 1 3
 Its called a Wyn, win, win/Wyn. Bikes are produced generating CO2 (Wyn). The ocean and plants use this as fuel and release Oxygen (win). Humans and animals can then breathe the oxygen they give off (win) or produce more bikes (Wyn) and turn it back into CO2 for the plants and oceans.
  • 3 0
 Aren't MT7 levers composite?
  • 1 0
 Carbon-free makes it sound like some sort of consumable. 100% carbon-free Supreme with no artificial additives or flavourings!
  • 1 0
 I run a Triair and an EXT storia on my trailbike. Quite amazed at how good the Triair is. 80% of the performance for 30%of the price.
  • 1 0
 No doing I have a tri air and Auron fork. I love the both
  • 1 0
 Cool bike. On a downhill bike I don't see the need to save a little weight with carbon components.
  • 2 0
 Hands up who has ever recycled their handlebar, cranks or wheels?
  • 1 0
 I have a carbon neutral bike. The weight of the non-carbon parts far outweigh the weight saved on the carbon parts.
  • 2 0
 what a joke
  • 1 0
 The forks is not a RVX, it's RUX. And it's actually a 27.5 version.
  • 1 0
 I was wondering if they launched a new fork, that makes since it was just a typo

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009888
Mobile Version of Website