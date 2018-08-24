PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Jack Reading's Prototype Nicolai DH 29er

Aug 24, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  

Jack Reading Nicolai 29er Proto

Jack Reading's
Nicolai 29er DH Bike

Jack Reading is finishing up the World Cup season on a new bike, a prototype Nicolai 29er with similar geometry to the 27.5" G19 that he was on previously. The aluminum-framed bike has 180mm of travel, 10mm less than the G19. That reduced travel, along with the position and angle of the seat tube, were necessary to make sure those big wheels didn't contact the frame during bottom out. The overall length is a little longer than what Jack is used to, but he said, "With how fast and straight most of the World Cup tracks are, you know, a big long bike is fast. It's going to be interesting to see. We may make a prototype that's slightly smaller, but until I've ridden it, we don't know."

When Pinkbike photographer Ross Bell caught up with Jack he didn't have many setting to disclose - he was planning on doing back-to-back runs on his 27.5" and 29" bikes, and then working on his setup after that. The La Bresse track is short, but with plenty of variety - it should serve as a good testing ground.

Jack Reading Nicolai 29er Proto
The prototype has 180mm of rear travel.

Jack Reading Nicolai 29er Proto
It's all about the color-coordination - blue Hope Tech 3 brake levers and blue Gusset lock on grips.

Jack Reading Nicolai 29er Proto
Jack Reading Nicolai 29er Proto
Blue and silver from front to back.

Jack Reading Nicolai 29er Proto
Hope's aluminum crankset with a Works Components chainring and MRP G4 chainguide.

Jack Reading Nicolai 29er Proto
Ready to race.




14 Comments

  • + 15
 That is what a mountain bike ought to look like
  • + 3
 @gtill9000 one word CRAFTSMANSHIP!
  • + 7
 Fahq-me!....Thats one helluva good looking ride
  • + 2
 *First comment, time to shine*.... Wow great bike, that really blue me away!
  • + 3
 My emotions still feel raw.
  • + 1
 I wish I could be bothered to copy paste every time CP has said 29ers don’t work.
  • + 1
 I HOPE he has a new rim fitted on the rear before his race run tomorrow! (spot letter 'e' on top hope logo, big dent)
  • + 1
 Looks better proportioned than the 27.5 version
  • + 2
 Looks awesome!
  • + 1
 I thought that was a Banshee Darkside when I glanced at the thumbnail.
  • + 1
 Different linakage, but pretty damn similar
  • - 1
 Wandering why pinions not being used fir DH yet if they improve so much ..
  • + 1
 @PauRexs : They pop in out out of world cup races. I believe this year there is one elite men and one junior men riding one. From the Dorval AM team. Just for further input, just because they may not be perfectly refined for world cup racing yet doesn't mean they aren't better for the average rider. Personally I am sick of having rides ruined by a broken derailleur. Even the pros admit the suspension works way better with a gearbox, there are just some tweaks that need to be worked out before it will be common in world cups. Remember the dropper post was mocked about 15-20 years ago and now look at it! It got refined and now almost every bike comes with them!
  • + 1
 @rockchomper: except that gearboxes have been around for longer than that and have seen very little improvement.

