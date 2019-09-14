Bike Check: Jackson Goldstone's Trek Session 9.9 - Nines 2019

Sep 14, 2019
by Samantha Saskia Dugon  

BIKE CHECK
Jackson Goldstone's
Trek Session 9.9
Photography by Samantha Saskia Dugon

With a new frame just in time for the Audi Nines event, Jackson talks us through his dream bike.

"The bike I'm riding here is a Trek Session 9.9 size small. I've got Fox suspension front and rear and I think I'm running about 170 in the back and 85 in the front, so pretty hard for riding jumps. I've got Enve wheels with Maxxis Assegai tires and I'm running about 35psi in the front and 40 in the back. I've also got Enve bars along with Shimano Saint brakes, shifter and drivetrain and Chris King hubs."


Rider Name // Jackson Goldstone
Age: 15
Hometown: Squamish, BC
Instagram: @JacksonGoldstone



bigquotesIt's been my dream bike for a long time and it just, yeah it looks so good and rides so good! Jackson Goldstone

Enve wheels and Saint drivetrain.


Saint brakes and Chris King hubs.


27.5" Maxxis Assegai tires, STFU chainslap silencer, OneUp chainring.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Jackson Goldstone


8 Comments

  • 2 0
 No top guide only that stfu thing ? Jackson is livin' the dream, good on him.
  • 1 0
 I like a lot of Trek bikes but look at that bike and then the new Gambler... The Session looks 5 years old.
  • 1 0
 Been a pleasure watching you ride all these years!
  • 1 0
 Stfu is like 2 rings that the chain goes through to quiet chain slap
  • 1 0
 Is niiiice....

Post a Comment



