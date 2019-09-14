Bike Check: Jackson Goldstone's Trek Session 9.9 - Nines 2019

With a new frame just in time for the Audi Nines event, Jackson talks us through his dream bike.



"The bike I'm riding here is a Trek Session 9.9 size small. I've got Fox suspension front and rear and I think I'm running about 170 in the back and 85 in the front, so pretty hard for riding jumps. I've got Enve wheels with Maxxis Assegai tires and I'm running about 35psi in the front and 40 in the back. I've also got Enve bars along with Shimano Saint brakes, shifter and drivetrain and Chris King hubs."







Rider Name // Jackson Goldstone

Age: 15

Hometown: Squamish, BC

Instagram: @JacksonGoldstone

//15Squamish, BC