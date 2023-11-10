Reader Story: Making a Custom Bike By Recycling Old Frames

Construction Details

The frame is made primarily using the remnants of a cracked 2017 Giant Reign Advanced cut into many pieces. The BB shell, chainstays and chainstay pivots were modified from an aluminium Stumpjumper circa 2005. Finally, the rocker from a 2019 Reign, which had been cracked but only needed to be repaired, not modified.All the critical points were held in place in a frame jig. My jig uses a base of 100x100 square hollow section as the reference for horizontal and vertical. Fixtures are then clamped to the base using woodworking clamps. Most of my jig fixtures are made from simple steel plates with axles and cones to hold the frame parts, but the headtube and seattube fixtures use extruded aluminum sections for additional stiffness.