Bike Check: Jason Lucas' Norco Rampage Team

When he isn't hucking all of the Field Test bikes to flat, riding the bike park on his Norco Shore, or producing videos for the Pinkbike YouTube channel, you can find Jason Lucas riding his Norco Rampage Team at the local pump track and dirt jumps.



Dirt jumping was actually Jason's first taste of mountain biking and how he got started in the sport. Although he's now just minutes away from the incredible network of trails on Vancouver's North Shore, he grew up south of Vancouver in a town that is completely flat, with just a skatepark and set of dirt jumps to ride. As a kid, he'd spend hours rotating between the skatepark, the dirt jumps, and friends’ backyards.



Jason says he thrashed a lot of bikes trying things he had no business trying back then, including a Norco 4Hun which he has fond memories of. Once he discovered trail riding (and the bike park), he didn't spend as much time on the dirt jumper, but when Norco offered up a new Rampage frame, he decided it was the perfect opportunity to build it up and relive some of those glory days.

Rider Name Jason Lucas // Video Production Manager

Age: 29

Height / Weight: 185cm / 6’1”; 86kg / 195 lbs

Hometown: North Vancouver, BC

Instagram: @itsjasonlucas

I’m flipping and spinning a lot less these days but the feeling of smashing through a pump track or flowing a set of jumps still puts the same smile on my face. I’m beyond stoked to put some more airtime on this bike and who knows, maybe some flipping and spinning for good measure. A huge thank you to everyone who helped make it happen. — Jason Lucas



Norco Rampage Team Details

Frame: Norco Rampage Team

Size: Large

Wheel size: 26”

Fork: 100mm Rockshox Pike DJ (150psi, compression 1 from closed, rebound in the middle.)

Wheels: Spank Spoon 32

Seat Post: Deity Retina

Tires: Schwalbe Billy Bonkers 26” x 2.10”, 60psi F & R

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Eagle, 32T chainring, 165mm cranks

Pedals: Deity TMAC

Brakes: SRAM G2 Ultimate, 160mm rotor

Saddle: Deity Frisco DJ

Cockpit: Deity 35mm Copperhead Stem, Deity Blacklabel 31.8, 25mm rise, 760mm width

Grips: ODI Elite Flow

More info: norco.com



Jason's drivetrain is SRAM's X01 Eagle with a 32T chainring and 165mm cranks.

Jason rides a 100mm Rockshox Pike DJ on his Rampage with 150psi, the compression at one from closed, and the rebound in the middle.

Jason uses SRAM's G2 Ultimate brakes to slow him down on the Rampage, with 160mm rotors.

Jason uses Deity's TMAC pedal.

Deity does the cockpit duties with a 35mm Copperhead Stem and a Blacklabel 31.8 handlebar with a 25mm rise. Jason rides the handlebar at 760mm on this bike and uses ODI Elite Flow grips.

Jason has 26" Spank Spoon 32 wheels on his Rampage with Schwalbe Billy Bonkers 26” x 2.10” tires. He runs them at 60psi front and rear.

Deity Frisco DJ saddle.