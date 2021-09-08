Bike Check: Jason Lucas' Norco Rampage Team

When he isn't hucking all of the Field Test bikes to flat, riding the bike park on his Norco Shore, or producing videos for the Pinkbike YouTube channel, you can find Jason Lucas riding his Norco Rampage Team at the local pump track and dirt jumps.
Dirt jumping was actually Jason's first taste of mountain biking and how he got started in the sport. Although he's now just minutes away from the incredible network of trails on Vancouver's North Shore, he grew up south of Vancouver in a town that is completely flat, with just a skatepark and set of dirt jumps to ride. As a kid, he'd spend hours rotating between the skatepark, the dirt jumps, and friends’ backyards.
Jason says he thrashed a lot of bikes trying things he had no business trying back then, including a Norco 4Hun which he has fond memories of. Once he discovered trail riding (and the bike park), he didn't spend as much time on the dirt jumper, but when Norco offered up a new Rampage frame, he decided it was the perfect opportunity to build it up and relive some of those glory days.
|I’m flipping and spinning a lot less these days but the feeling of smashing through a pump track or flowing a set of jumps still puts the same smile on my face. I’m beyond stoked to put some more airtime on this bike and who knows, maybe some flipping and spinning for good measure. A huge thank you to everyone who helped make it happen.—Jason Lucas
Jason rides a 100mm Rockshox Pike DJ on his Rampage with 150psi, the compression at one from closed, and the rebound in the middle.
Jason uses SRAM's G2 Ultimate brakes to slow him down on the Rampage, with 160mm rotors.
Deity does the cockpit duties with a 35mm Copperhead Stem and a Blacklabel 31.8 handlebar with a 25mm rise. Jason rides the handlebar at 760mm on this bike and uses ODI Elite Flow grips.
Deity Frisco DJ saddle.
Jason’s Pinkbike content is supported by Norco Bicycles, SRAM, Rockshox, Deity Components, ODI, Schwalbe Tires, Garmin, and Pit Viper.
