Bike Check: Jason Lucas' Norco Shore Park





Jason says he spent hours on Norco’s website as a kid lusting over the legendary Shores from the mid 2000s, and so when he was given the opportunity to ride one this summer, he immediately said yes and "thought about all the stair sets and skinnies I should ride on it."



As you may have guessed, he's the guy who heads to the Whistler Mountain Bike Park for a day and only rides A-Line and Dirt Merchant laps. For that reason, he went with a size large despite his height so that he could have a slightly smaller bike to throw around. Since he has absolutely no intention of pedalling the Shore Park uphill, the spec is mostly a mix of no-fuss, reliable components, although there are some carbon bits thrown in.

Age: 29

Height / Weight: 185cm / 6’1”; 86kg / 195 lbs

Hometown: North Vancouver, BC

Instagram: @itsjasonlucas

I’ve spent a few months on the bike now and have filmed a couple bigger projects and so far the bike has handled everything I’ve thrown at it. Really excited to finish off the bike park season with more laps on the Shore Park this season before the lifts close. Keep an eye out for those videos over the next few weeks! — Jason Lucas

Norco Shore Park Details



Frame: Norco Shore Park

Size: Large

Wheel size: 27.5”

Fork: 200mm Rockshox BoXXer Select RC

Shock: 190mm Rockshox Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate with 500lb spring

Wheels: e*thirteen LG1 DH

Seat Post: Norco

Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary 27.5 x 2.4 (Super DH, Ultra Soft) (24psi front, 28 psi rear, tubeless, no inserts)

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 DH derailleur, Mini Block cassette (10-24T), X01 DH cranks (165mm)

Pedals: Deity TMAC

Brakes: SRAM Code R (200mm F + R)

Saddle: Deity Speedtrap

Cockpit: Deity 35mm Intake DM, Deity Speedway 35mm, 30mm rise, 780mm width

Grips: ODI Elite Flow

More info: norco.com

Jason's uses SRAM's X01 DH drivetrain with the Mini Block 10-24T cassette and 165mm cranks.

Jason rides a 200mm Rockshox BoXXer Select RC with 150 psi. He's got the compression at 1 from closed and the rebound at 8 clicks from closed. As for the shock, it's a 190mm Rockshox Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate with a 500lb spring for his 85kg/185lbs. Jason rides the low speed compression at 10 clicks from closed and the rebound at 5 clicks from closed.

Jason uses Deity's TMAC pedals on the Norco Shore Park.

Jason uses SRAM's Code R brakes to slow him down on the Norco Shore Park, with 200mm rotors front and rear.

Jason is riding e*thirteen's LG1 DH wheels with Schwalbe Magic Mary 27.5 x 2.4 tires in a Super DH casing with Ultra Soft compound. He rides a tubeless setup with 24 psi in the front front and 28 psi rear.

The stem on Jason's North Shore Park is a 35mm Deity Intake DM and the handlebars are Deity's 35mm Speedway with a 30mm rise and a 780mm width.

Ready for bike park laps all day.