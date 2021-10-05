Bike Check: Jason Lucas' Norco Shore Park

Jason Lucas' ankle might still be recovering from the latest Huck to Flat
, but that hasn't kept him off his Norco Shore Park luckily. Recently, he tackled a massive weekend at Sun Peaks Bike Park (video coming soon!) and took part in our staff ride at the Whistler Bike Park last week.
Jason says he spent hours on Norco’s website as a kid lusting over the legendary Shores from the mid 2000s, and so when he was given the opportunity to ride one this summer, he immediately said yes and "thought about all the stair sets and skinnies I should ride on it."
As you may have guessed, he's the guy who heads to the Whistler Mountain Bike Park for a day and only rides A-Line and Dirt Merchant laps. For that reason, he went with a size large despite his height so that he could have a slightly smaller bike to throw around. Since he has absolutely no intention of pedalling the Shore Park uphill, the spec is mostly a mix of no-fuss, reliable components, although there are some carbon bits thrown in.
|I’ve spent a few months on the bike now and have filmed a couple bigger projects and so far the bike has handled everything I’ve thrown at it. Really excited to finish off the bike park season with more laps on the Shore Park this season before the lifts close. Keep an eye out for those videos over the next few weeks!—Jason Lucas
Jason rides a 200mm Rockshox BoXXer Select RC with 150 psi. He's got the compression at 1 from closed and the rebound at 8 clicks from closed. As for the shock, it's a 190mm Rockshox Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate with a 500lb spring for his 85kg/185lbs. Jason rides the low speed compression at 10 clicks from closed and the rebound at 5 clicks from closed.
Jason uses SRAM's Code R brakes to slow him down on the Norco Shore Park, with 200mm rotors front and rear.
Jason is riding e*thirteen's LG1 DH wheels with Schwalbe Magic Mary 27.5 x 2.4 tires in a Super DH casing with Ultra Soft compound. He rides a tubeless setup with 24 psi in the front front and 28 psi rear.
Ready for bike park laps all day.
Jason’s Pinkbike content is supported by Norco Bicycles, SRAM, Rockshox, Deity Components, ODI, Schwalbe Tires, Garmin, and Pit Viper.
I weigh less and probably ride a lot less agressively than you and still cannot run sub 25 (usually around 26-27) PSI in my rear tire. If I was riding bike park laps I would probably bump up to 29 to be safe. And yes its a DD Maxxis casing.
