Bike Check: Jason Lucas' Norco Shore Park

Oct 5, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

Photos by Tom Richards
BIKE CHECK
Jason Lucas'
Norco Shore Park

Jason Lucas' ankle might still be recovering from the latest Huck to Flat, but that hasn't kept him off his Norco Shore Park luckily. Recently, he tackled a massive weekend at Sun Peaks Bike Park (video coming soon!) and took part in our staff ride at the Whistler Bike Park last week.

Jason says he spent hours on Norco’s website as a kid lusting over the legendary Shores from the mid 2000s, and so when he was given the opportunity to ride one this summer, he immediately said yes and "thought about all the stair sets and skinnies I should ride on it."

As you may have guessed, he's the guy who heads to the Whistler Mountain Bike Park for a day and only rides A-Line and Dirt Merchant laps. For that reason, he went with a size large despite his height so that he could have a slightly smaller bike to throw around. Since he has absolutely no intention of pedalling the Shore Park uphill, the spec is mostly a mix of no-fuss, reliable components, although there are some carbon bits thrown in.
Photos by Tom Richards
Rider Name Jason Lucas // Video Production Manager
Age: 29
Height / Weight: 185cm / 6’1”; 86kg / 195 lbs
Hometown: North Vancouver, BC
Instagram: @itsjasonlucas

bigquotesI’ve spent a few months on the bike now and have filmed a couple bigger projects and so far the bike has handled everything I’ve thrown at it. Really excited to finish off the bike park season with more laps on the Shore Park this season before the lifts close. Keep an eye out for those videos over the next few weeks!Jason Lucas


Photos by Tom Richards
Norco Shore Park Details

Frame: Norco Shore Park
Size: Large
Wheel size: 27.5”
Fork: 200mm Rockshox BoXXer Select RC
Shock: 190mm Rockshox Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate with 500lb spring
Wheels: e*thirteen LG1 DH
Seat Post: Norco
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary 27.5 x 2.4 (Super DH, Ultra Soft) (24psi front, 28 psi rear, tubeless, no inserts)
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 DH derailleur, Mini Block cassette (10-24T), X01 DH cranks (165mm)
Pedals: Deity TMAC
Brakes: SRAM Code R (200mm F + R)
Saddle: Deity Speedtrap
Cockpit: Deity 35mm Intake DM, Deity Speedway 35mm, 30mm rise, 780mm width
Grips: ODI Elite Flow
More info: norco.com

Photos by Tom Richards
Jason's uses SRAM's X01 DH drivetrain with the Mini Block 10-24T cassette and 165mm cranks.

Photos by Tom Richards
Photos by Tom Richards
Jason rides a 200mm Rockshox BoXXer Select RC with 150 psi. He's got the compression at 1 from closed and the rebound at 8 clicks from closed. As for the shock, it's a 190mm Rockshox Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate with a 500lb spring for his 85kg/185lbs. Jason rides the low speed compression at 10 clicks from closed and the rebound at 5 clicks from closed.

Photos by Tom Richards
Jason uses Deity's TMAC pedals on the Norco Shore Park.

Photos by Tom Richards
Photos by Tom Richards
Jason uses SRAM's Code R brakes to slow him down on the Norco Shore Park, with 200mm rotors front and rear.

Photos by Tom Richards
Photos by Tom Richards
Jason is riding e*thirteen's LG1 DH wheels with Schwalbe Magic Mary 27.5 x 2.4 tires in a Super DH casing with Ultra Soft compound. He rides a tubeless setup with 24 psi in the front front and 28 psi rear.

Photos by Tom Richards
The stem on Jason's North Shore Park is a 35mm Deity Intake DM and the handlebars are Deity's 35mm Speedway with a 30mm rise and a 780mm width.

Photos by Tom Richards
Photos by Tom Richards
Ready for bike park laps all day.

Photos by Tom Richards


Jason’s Pinkbike content is supported by Norco Bicycles, SRAM, Rockshox, Deity Components, ODI, Schwalbe Tires, Garmin, and Pit Viper.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Norco Norco Shore Jason Lucas Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Richie Rude Disqualified from EWS Tweed Valley
90981 views
Video: Jaxson Riddle’s 50 Foot Huck to Flat Crash (Updated)
57412 views
Bike Check: Joe Nation's Pole Prototype EWS Race Bike
47718 views
Commencal Launches Mixed-Wheel 2022 Meta SX
43782 views
Racing Rumors 2022 Part 1: Luca Shaw to Specialized, Martin Maes to Orbea & More
41101 views
Final Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2021
39692 views
Spotted: A New 165mm Travel Enduro Race Bike From Deviate
37261 views
Mountain Biker's Life Saved After Passing Doctor Performs Trailside Tracheotomy
36167 views

6 Comments

  • 1 0
 @jasonlucas : Insert in the rear wheel?

I weigh less and probably ride a lot less agressively than you and still cannot run sub 25 (usually around 26-27) PSI in my rear tire. If I was riding bike park laps I would probably bump up to 29 to be safe. And yes its a DD Maxxis casing.
  • 2 0
 Did he also have problems with bolts falling out?
  • 2 0
 No issues like that to report!
  • 2 1
 No carbon cranks on this?
  • 2 0
 x01dh cranks are carbon bruh
  • 1 0
 love the giant flat spot and bowing rim in the pic. this guy slaps

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009227
Mobile Version of Website