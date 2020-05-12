Bike Check: Jason Momoa's Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo

May 12, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
Jason Momoa's
Specialized
Turbo Leviathan
Photography by Paris Gore // Specialized

When he's not leading the Dothraki or saving the world from Steppenwolf, Jason Momoa is also an international ambassador for Specialized Bikes and, apparently, a keen mountain biker. Recently, the brand decided to surprise him with a custom painted Turbo Levo e-bike to celebrate his role as Aquaman in the Justice League and his own film.

And who better to paint it than Tony Bauman? Tony is the man behind several incredible recent projects including Bryn Atkinson's Snakeskin Norco Range and Jill Kintner's Queen of Hearts hardtail, so he has plenty of pedigree with these intricate designs.

Specialized were apparently happy to give Tony free range to let his creativity run wild on this project and that's exactly what he did. He got the brief in April last year and Tony immediately jumped on the project hoping to give Jason a bike that would "blow him out of the water". After 80 hours of labor, he emerged with an awe-inspiring, aquatic frame plus a custom helmet based on Aquaman's tattoos and suit.

bigquotesI wanted to mix it up by having the helmet and frame be completely different while still very much belonging together. For the helmet I focused on his bold tattoos from the movie, which after spending some time breaking them down and planning it out, the design worked extremely well without having to force it. The black and gold pattern over the top gave the boldness that I was after and tied into his gold suit and King of the Sea status.

For the frame, I followed the visuals cues from the movie. A deep-sea vibe, with light rays coming in from the top, sharks silhouettes, schools of fish, an angry octopus reaching up from the depths, glowing jellyfish floating around, seaweed, air bubbles and of course the bridge to Atlantis.Tony Bauman

Here's a behind the scenes look at how the bike came together and Jason's reaction when he first saw it:

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
Tony locked himself away in the pain(t) cave for 80 hours to work on this project.

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
The work starts with stencils for the graphics.

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
Blue was the only choice for the theme of this watery work, what else could it be for the King of the Sea?

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
A seaweed graphic coming to life.

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
These shafts of sunlight reaching into the depths are a super-cool detail

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
A well-deserved break mid-way through the project.

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
The octopus tentacles required some of the more dexterous work on the paint job.

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
There are plenty of details to appreciate when you look closer here.

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
The front triangle ready for the full build.

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
Tony was also asked to paint a helmet to tie in thematically with the bike. He went for a design based on Momoa's costume and tattoos as Aquaman.

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
Specialized completed the build with a SRAM drivetrain and brakes, Fox suspension and lots of in-house parts

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
An Aquaman logo hidden at the bottom of the seat tube.

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
Jason gives it the once over

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
Ever seen a man curl an e-bike?

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
He's a fan!

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
The helmet also gets the stamp of approval

Jason Momoa s Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
A test ride around the hotel. Jason has apparently been riding it off-road as well as a shop sent Tony a picture of the bike with some dirt on it.

Learn more about Tony's work here, and follow his latest projects on Instagram, here.

Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Specialized Specialized Turbo Levo Tony Baumann


58 Comments

  • 37 5
 Batman wouldn't need an E-bike...
  • 4 5
 Cam Zink is Batman
  • 2 0
 But Ronon Dex needs the battery to charge his gun.
  • 1 0
 @WAKIdesigns: na, its robert pattinson now ;-)
  • 2 0
 Sometimes it can be a long way from the trailer to the set.
  • 24 0
 Hopefully he rocks the Shimano SPD sandals.
  • 16 0
 Jasnon Mamoa is (was) a regular at my local climbing gym in LA, Sender One. Met him and his kids on multiple occasions. He really is just a rad dude. Didn't know he mountain biked too, but not surprised.
  • 4 0
 He was in Whistler a binch last season, Never thought he would be here for biking
  • 13 0
 He rented DH bikes from the shop I worked at in whistler multiple times, he loves the sport it looks like. Super rad dude.
  • 8 1
 Looks fishy to me. . .
  • 6 0
 whoa, deep.
  • 5 0
 When do the special edition aqua-sram components come out?!
  • 2 0
 I bet it will be a SRAM/Troy Lee Designs collaboration.
  • 3 0
 That's all well and good, but am I the only one that was taken aback at how much he looks like Peter Dinklage in the shot where he has the helmet on?
  • 1 0
 Underrated comment
  • 5 1
 This is the Ebike content that I care about, Pinkbike!
  • 3 0
 He took Viserys KOM on that thing... "A crown for a king"
  • 2 0
 Pish... Maybe if Jason Momoa would get off his fat, lazy ass and ride a regular "analog" bike, he'd be in better shape.
  • 2 0
 How is he gonna use that in the depths of the ocean.....
  • 2 1
 Humanity is a 'disease' nerdist.com/article/jason-momoa-united-nations-climate-speech
  • 2 0
 This is hilarious and shows full on the dichotomy of this do called disease. Let me summarize:
1. Climate change is due to human being
2. Human beings are a disease (for the Earth)
3. I am getting an electric bike full of non-recyclabable carbon and rare metals which extraction is a huge source of pollution. And it’s been made on the other side of the world. And I am stoked about it.

Not sure what to think really.
  • 1 0
 Thanks for the post, hadn't heard that! So typical. The disease is the hypocrisy suffered by these elites. It there weren't market demand by humans (aka the disease) companies wouldn't develop and build your "special" bike nor pay to see your movies.
  • 1 0
 @EnduroManiac: it's easy to know what to think, the UN pulls in actors to peddle their bullshit to impressionable minds.
  • 3 1
 OK, that is super bad ass! Especially the helmet!
  • 1 0
 The bike is stunning, the helmet is gawdy.
  • 1 0
 In before the "Well if he was fit he woudn't need an ebike" comments. Probably too late though...
  • 2 0
 that paint job is sickness. both helmet and bike!
  • 2 0
 as soon as he gets in shape he can ditch the e-bike
  • 1 0
 See you at whistler in 2021!
  • 8 2
 Sea Otter is more his style
  • 1 0
 simply wow! make it an production paintjob speci...its too rad
  • 6 6
 Aquaman needs an electric motor on his bike? Sorry, I just think that's a bit weak. No offense JM
  • 3 1
 He’s juiced and up on a E-bike. With a bit more money I’d do the same. With his money I’d hang out with Lance Armstrong too. And rub a smug smile from selfies into every haters face.
  • 2 0
 Hope you get to do that some day. @WAKIdesigns:
  • 1 0
 Obviously you didn't see him peel off all his fake muscles and hair in that commercial...
  • 2 0
 @WAKIdesigns: Yes, yes, you would.
  • 2 0
 That was him? ????. He does seem like cool dude. My bias is that eBikes are for people w physical impairments. That's all. @krka73:
  • 1 1
 Cool that he's a mountain biker and amazing paint but I was disappointed with his appearance on snl awhile back.
  • 1 0
 Being rich and famous would be dope.
  • 2 0
 Slow news day?
  • 1 0
 Awesome! And Jill's is too
  • 1 0
 Jason seem like a really good dude. Awesome job Tony, bike looks amazing!
  • 1 0
 nice fingernails
  • 1 1
 I love how he has no idea how to wear a full face haha
  • 1 0
 Karmann Ghia!!
  • 3 6
 A full face for a Levo??? I guess so he can ride without everyone recognizing him???

Cause nobody will notice that Gold Aquaman tribal pattern! Smile
  • 4 0
 His face is quite literally his money-maker (or at least one of them). Gotta protect it.
  • 1 0
 @Hydrophobic: True! But how's he gonna add to his scars? Bet a whole new generation if kids have done the eye brow thing? Smile
  • 1 0
 Most of us clearly work in a field that doesn't mind if we are ugly, but that dude has gotta protect his moneymaker.
  • 2 0
 Full face is good for any e bike, you don't get nearly as hot and your riding at higher speeds.
  • 3 4
 Didn't know he skips leg day Wink
