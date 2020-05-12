Bike Check: Jason Momoa's Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo

I wanted to mix it up by having the helmet and frame be completely different while still very much belonging together. For the helmet I focused on his bold tattoos from the movie, which after spending some time breaking them down and planning it out, the design worked extremely well without having to force it. The black and gold pattern over the top gave the boldness that I was after and tied into his gold suit and King of the Sea status.



For the frame, I followed the visuals cues from the movie. A deep-sea vibe, with light rays coming in from the top, sharks silhouettes, schools of fish, an angry octopus reaching up from the depths, glowing jellyfish floating around, seaweed, air bubbles and of course the bridge to Atlantis. — Tony Bauman

Tony locked himself away in the pain(t) cave for 80 hours to work on this project.

The work starts with stencils for the graphics.

Blue was the only choice for the theme of this watery work, what else could it be for the King of the Sea?

A seaweed graphic coming to life.

These shafts of sunlight reaching into the depths are a super-cool detail

A well-deserved break mid-way through the project.

The octopus tentacles required some of the more dexterous work on the paint job.

There are plenty of details to appreciate when you look closer here.

The front triangle ready for the full build.

Tony was also asked to paint a helmet to tie in thematically with the bike. He went for a design based on Momoa's costume and tattoos as Aquaman.

Specialized completed the build with a SRAM drivetrain and brakes, Fox suspension and lots of in-house parts

An Aquaman logo hidden at the bottom of the seat tube.

Jason gives it the once over

Ever seen a man curl an e-bike?

He's a fan!

The helmet also gets the stamp of approval