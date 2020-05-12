Bike Check: Jason Momoa's Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo

When he's not leading the Dothraki
or saving the world from Steppenwolf
, Jason Momoa is also an international ambassador for Specialized Bikes and, apparently, a keen mountain biker. Recently, the brand decided to surprise him with a custom painted Turbo Levo e-bike to celebrate his role as Aquaman in the Justice League and his own film.
And who better to paint it than Tony Bauman? Tony is the man behind several incredible recent projects including Bryn Atkinson's Snakeskin Norco Range
and Jill Kintner's Queen of Hearts
hardtail, so he has plenty of pedigree with these intricate designs.
Specialized were apparently happy to give Tony free range to let his creativity run wild on this project and that's exactly what he did. He got the brief in April last year and Tony immediately jumped on the project hoping to give Jason a bike that would "blow him out of the water". After 80 hours of labor, he emerged with an awe-inspiring, aquatic frame plus a custom helmet based on Aquaman's tattoos and suit.
|I wanted to mix it up by having the helmet and frame be completely different while still very much belonging together. For the helmet I focused on his bold tattoos from the movie, which after spending some time breaking them down and planning it out, the design worked extremely well without having to force it. The black and gold pattern over the top gave the boldness that I was after and tied into his gold suit and King of the Sea status.
For the frame, I followed the visuals cues from the movie. A deep-sea vibe, with light rays coming in from the top, sharks silhouettes, schools of fish, an angry octopus reaching up from the depths, glowing jellyfish floating around, seaweed, air bubbles and of course the bridge to Atlantis.—Tony Bauman
Here's a behind the scenes look at how the bike came together and Jason's reaction when he first saw it:
There are plenty of details to appreciate when you look closer here.
Specialized completed the build with a SRAM drivetrain and brakes, Fox suspension and lots of in-house parts
Jason gives it the once over
The helmet also gets the stamp of approval
Learn more about Tony's work here
, and follow his latest projects on Instagram, here
.
58 Comments
1. Climate change is due to human being
2. Human beings are a disease (for the Earth)
3. I am getting an electric bike full of non-recyclabable carbon and rare metals which extraction is a huge source of pollution. And it’s been made on the other side of the world. And I am stoked about it.
Not sure what to think really.
Cause nobody will notice that Gold Aquaman tribal pattern!
One would think a professional “tough” guy in movies and tv with trainers, all the time, money and advantages over silly mortals in the world to be in amazing shape could pedal a modern mountain bike up a hill without assist.
SAD!
