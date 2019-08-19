Bike Check: Jill Kintner's Queen of Hearts Norco Rampage HT - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 19, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

maderadbytony
BIKE CHECK
Jill Kintner's
Norco Rampage HT
Photography by Bryn Atkinson

Jill Kintner has a long history of podiums when it comes to mountain biking. Whether it's downhill, Air DH, slalom, or pump track, Kintner has stood on top of the podium nearly countless times. With 40 gold medals over the years at Crankworx alone, the five-time "Queen of Crankworx" is undoubtedly one of the best riders out there.

It's not all that uncommon to see custom bikes for top riders at high profile events like Crankworx or World Championships, but Jill's "Queen of Hearts" bike takes things to a new level. The bike was designed and painted by Tony Baumann of Bellingham, Washington. Jill also had a lot of input in the creation of the bike, as an artist herself. I sat down with Tony to hear how he came up with the wild design and also spoke with Jill to get a few more details on the truly one-of-a-kind bike.

If the name Tony Baumann sounds familiar, it's because you've likely seen or heard of some of his incredible designs before. Last year, he painted Bryn Atkinson's "Snake Bike" for Crankworx. Tony has done numerous other high profile bikes such as Ken Block and Troy Brosnan's Demo 8's.
Rider Name // Jill Kintner
Hometown: Bellingham, WA
Instagram: @jillkintner

maderadbytony
Baumann's frames are hand painted start to finish. As he says, "Wraps are for presents."

As intricate and involved as some of the past creations Tony has made have been, he says that Jill's bike was the most stressful he's made. Jill came to Tony a while back looking for a "Queen of Hearts" bike. With a few different card styles in mind, Jill gave some ideas to Tony and at first it seemed somewhat straightforward, but once ideas started going back and forth it became difficult to nail down an exact design, especially given Jill and Tony's busy schedules.

The inspiration for the bike.

Time became tight leading up to Crankworx, and Jill told Tony, "Do whatever you want. I haven't seen a bad bike from you and I'm sure it'll be great." As anyone who has heard a similar phrase knows, that takes away stress in some ways and adds in others. After a little more contemplation and walking the dog around the block, Tony settled on an idea and then the labor started.

maderadbytony

maderadbytony
maderadbytony

Some of the challenges of the design were making the entire bike seamless. Everything flows continuously and there are no seams to be seen. The amount of planning that it took to get everything to perfectly line up, along with the order of painting different colors was beyond complicated.

Unmasking the Queen of Hearts

Jill was concerned with weight so the frame was stripped down to the bare aluminum to start, a painstaking and time consuming process in itself. Then the frame was sprayed black, the black was masked off, then it was sprayed white, masked, yellow, masked, and finally red. After that, it was a matter of pulling off all of the vinyl and hoping everything worked.


maderadbytony
maderadbytony

maderadbytony

All in, just the painting process took over 30 hours. That doesn't include any of the design, prep, or the clear coat.

bigquotesGetting the rear wheel in the right spot took a lot of testing and set up; I tried different frame sizes, stems, bars, gears, wheel positions, and flat pedals at different thicknesses to find this set up. The pedal height lets you lower the bottom bracket height a tiny bit, which felt better. The bike I have at home is a custom size as well, but has a derailleur and gears, which I prefer. For pumptrack racing though, without a chain, just getting the geo sweet and having good tires is key.

This queen bike was really special. After Tony painted Bryn’s snake bike last year, I knew he was the right guy for this Queen of Hearts bike. The idea was just to copy a playing card with the textures and style, but there were a million ways he could have done it. I was a little concerned this bike might be way too busy and hard to see the detail, but he came up with this bold graphic print and figured out how to get the queen in both directions on point with the card. Every angle of this bike makes me happy, and I was truly honored to ride such a bike. Thanks Norco and Made Rad By Tony! Jill Kintner




2019 Norco Rampage Custom Details

Size: Custom, 5mm shorter than a large
Fork: Fox 36 - 120 psi 9 tokens
Tires: Maxxis Ikon 2.2 - 50psi F/ 55psi R Tubeless
Wheels: Stans Arch CB7 carbon wheels, 26”
Cranks: Shimano XT - 170mm
Brakes: Shimano XT
Pedals: Shimano
Seat: Fabric Line - Custom gold
Bars: Renthal Fatbars Lite Alloy 30mm rise, 740mm width
Stem: Renthal Duo 50mm stem
Grips: Renthal Ultra tacky traction grips





Check out more of Tony's work at maderad.com or @maderadbytony

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Jill Kintner Tony Baumann Crankworx Whistler 2019


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Enduro is Bigger & Burlier Than Ever
138941 views
Review: Trek's All-New 2020 Fuel EX Trail Bike
82249 views
First Ride: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer
65530 views
10 26" Bikes That Still Shred the Whistler Bike Park
58687 views
Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2019
49975 views
Knolly Launches New Wardens and Delirium
43891 views
Fox Announces New FIT4 Fork Damper & Roller Bearing Kit for Shocks
41644 views
Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2019
39066 views

33 Comments

  • + 34
 Now that is a hardtail. Love it, one of the best looking bikes ever.
  • + 1
 Couldn't have said it better myself.
  • + 9
 As a designer (the equivalent of "I'm an engineer..." but for the visually inclined) this is one of the most impressive bike graphics I've ever seen. Very challenging idea and perfect execution.
  • + 2
 Designer pfff - you are everything that is wrong with the world! Only marketers are worse! Engineers should rule but money rules, what can you do. Go figure

*it be like sarcasm that
  • + 6
 One of the best looking bikes I've seen. Insane work.
  • + 2
 So, so cool. What an awesome theme. I've never seen a card-themed bike before. That, plus Reeder's sparkle-mania HT, make for one good-looking crankworx.
  • + 3
 Coolest custom paint hi I’ve ever seen.
  • + 1
 *paint job
  • + 1
 Absolutely incredible. I like it even more than Bryn's snake bike. What a true work of art.
  • + 1
 That was sick too. Like their van
  • + 1
 30 Hours to paint... Wow, I bet that’s more than all the parts on the bike took to make combined.
  • + 1
 Wraps may indeed be for presents but an Invisiframe wrap would protect all that hard work.
  • + 2
 One of the best bikes that I have ever seen.
  • + 3
 yas queen
  • + 1
 So......fricken......DOPE!
  • + 1
 Let’s see her new sight
  • + 1
 DJ bike of the year is all I’m saying!
  • + 1
 Sweeeet! Pretty cool idea and design! Love the details!
  • + 0
 Such talent, much wow !

( not a fan of the overused portrait effect but that's just me...... )
  • + 18
 Is this what it felt like when kids asked why the hashtag was on the phone dial pad?
People are already forgetting about actual depth of field in photos?
  • + 0
 So, what about the components?
It said : Bike Check on the title.
  • + 8
 @endurocat: It's got a 36, and two wheels.
  • + 2
 @scofflaw23: 26“
  • + 1
 @rewob: hahahahha
  • + 1
 that looks awesome, great work!
  • + 1
 Damn...THAT is ridiculously bad ass!
  • + 1
 Excellent design, beautifully executed. Bravo!
  • + 1
 WOW!!!
  • + 1
 1000% YEEEEESS!!!
  • - 1
 worried about weight...on an alloy frame...what doesn't she think paint is made of? Lead?
  • + 2
 The bike is super crazy light, so there was definitely lots of attention to detail paid there as well.
  • + 1
 That's very nice!
  • + 1
 Wow!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029536
Mobile Version of Website