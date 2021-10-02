Bike Check: Jill Kintner's Winning Norco Sight at the Trans-Cascadia 2021

Oct 2, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

BIKE CHECK
Jill Kintner's
Norco Sight
Photography by Chris Hornbecker

From the first day of racing, Jill Kintner dominated the Trans-Cascadia backcountry bike race. It was no surprise, considering she's won just about everything there is to win, but a multiday blind enduro had not yet been added to her list.

The race brought four long days in the mountains, endless views, and a wide variety of stages: some long, with up to 4,000' of descending, some quite steep and loose, and some rocky and thoroughly janky. Jill continued to increase her lead through the 12 stages until the final day, taking a well-deserved win in her first race of this type.

The Trans-Cascadia favors a bike with enough travel that it's not terribly punishing over the chunder but that's light enough to pedal, push, and shoulder around the mountains for back-to-back long days. Jill opted for her 150 mm Norco Sight, which is kitted out with a Shimano XTR drivetrain and brakes, a Renthal cockpit, Fox suspension, Stan's wheels, and a Maxxis Minion tire combo. Let's take a look.

1st EWS and a second place. Jill Kintner has something to smile about.
Jill Kintner
Age: 39
Hometown: Bellingham, WA
Instagram: @jillkintner


Details
Frame: Norco Sight, size S - 150 mm rear travel
Shock: Fox Float X2
Fork: Fox 36 - 160 mm
Wheels: Stan's ZTR Flow
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF / DHR II
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar - 30 mm rise, 740 mm width & Apex stem - 50 mm
Seatpost: Fox Transfer 150 mm
More info: Norco Sight

Shimano takes care of shifting.

The brakes round out the full XTR build.

Up front, a Fox 36 and Maxxis Minion DHF do the job of providing the right amount of support and grip without adding too much weight.

A 150 mm Fox Transfer dropper post and Fox Float X2 shock handle the rest of the suspension tasks, with an MRP chain guide and bash guard in the mix to keep things rolling along smoothly.

Don't fix what isn't broken. The DHF / DHR II combo is a classic, and it continues to bring in the wins. This week, Double Down casing made sure the sharp rocks on some of the higher alpine stages weren't a problem.

A Renthal cockpit is one of the finishing touches along with an Ergon saddle.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Norco Norco Sight Jill Kintner


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Anyone else against the new fad the MTB world has by using “ janky” incorrectly?
  • 2 1
 Since "janky" is just slang, it's meaning is tied to however it's used. Since an entire industry uses it a certain way, it now has that meaning.
  • 2 1
 That's a janky statement.
  • 2 1
 I personally really like the idea of these smaller enduro rigs. If you look at the EWS scene, most of the riders are on smaller sizes, or their sponsors lesser travel bikes.

