Bike Check: Jill Kintner's Winning Norco Sight at the Trans-Cascadia 2021

From the first day of racing, Jill Kintner dominated the Trans-Cascadia backcountry bike race. It was no surprise, considering she's won just about everything there is to win, but a multiday blind enduro had not yet been added to her list.



The race brought four long days in the mountains, endless views, and a wide variety of stages: some long, with up to 4,000' of descending, some quite steep and loose, and some rocky and thoroughly janky. Jill continued to increase her lead through the 12 stages until the final day, taking a well-deserved win in her first race of this type.



The Trans-Cascadia favors a bike with enough travel that it's not terribly punishing over the chunder but that's light enough to pedal, push, and shoulder around the mountains for back-to-back long days. Jill opted for her 150 mm Norco Sight, which is kitted out with a Shimano XTR drivetrain and brakes, a Renthal cockpit, Fox suspension, Stan's wheels, and a Maxxis Minion tire combo. Let's take a look.



Jill Kintner

Age: 39

Hometown: Bellingham, WA

Instagram: @jillkintner

Details

Frame: Norco Sight, size S - 150 mm rear travel

Shock: Fox Float X2

Fork: Fox 36 - 160 mm

Wheels: Stan's ZTR Flow

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF / DHR II

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR

Brakes: Shimano XTR

Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar - 30 mm rise, 740 mm width & Apex stem - 50 mm

Seatpost: Fox Transfer 150 mm

More info: Norco Sight

Shimano takes care of shifting.

The brakes round out the full XTR build.

Up front, a Fox 36 and Maxxis Minion DHF do the job of providing the right amount of support and grip without adding too much weight.

A 150 mm Fox Transfer dropper post and Fox Float X2 shock handle the rest of the suspension tasks, with an MRP chain guide and bash guard in the mix to keep things rolling along smoothly.

Don't fix what isn't broken. The DHF / DHR II combo is a classic, and it continues to bring in the wins. This week, Double Down casing made sure the sharp rocks on some of the higher alpine stages weren't a problem.