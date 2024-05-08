Bike Check: Joe Barnes' Custom Hazzard Hope HB916

May 8, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo
Photos by Pete Scullion

In amongst a sea of downhill bikes flooding the Nevis Range last weekend was Joe Barnes' Hope HB916 - custom built to his exacting requirements, and in a custom Hazzard Racing colorway that, for some reason, makes me think only of Blacmange and Angel Delight. After fondly reminiscing on desserts gone by, it was interesting to look a little closer at Joe's enduro bike.

The Top Chief, as he known locally in Fort William, is now going into his third season racing with Hope Technology. It's off to a corker of a start, with a top 10 result at the first round of the British National Enduro Series in Laggan. Now a proud father of two, Joe focuses his attention on the UK circuit, which allows him to spend more time at home with the family. He splits his time between racing and film making. His winter film project, featuring Danny MacAskill, Kris Kyle, and Josh Bryceland doing 'compromising things', will drop in the next few weeks.

photo

Anyone who's ever seen a Hazzard Racing edit will know that Joe's trademark riding style is one of hanging off the back while making the front-end dive in and out of ruts. The muddier the better. Accommodating that style is a setup that is far from stock.

photo

Joe is 173cm tall, and he rides the the HB916 in a H1 - the smallest frame they offer. It has a 447mm reach in the standard setting and he runs it MX. He says really liked the ride feel of the 29" configuration, but to get the mullet to feel as good as the 29er, he had to run a longer back-end with a higher BB and more travel.

bigquotesI prefer the ability to get out of shape on the mullet. I've made the mullet ride like a 29", but I can still hang off the back.Joe Barnes

To do that, he's running a longer than stock rear-end of 450mm (the rear-end that now comes stock on the larger H3 and H4 sizes), in combination with a custom rocker. The result is 170mm rear wheel travel instead of the stock 160mm, and a BB that is 5mm higher at around 349mm.

photo
The tensioner reduces chain growth along the lower chain span for compatibility with the T-Type derailleur cage
photo
A nod to Top Chief's choice of facial hair

Joe has been known to experiment with frames of varying stiffness. Hope made him a custom front triangle that's more compliant than the stock H1 frame. With the help of a BYB Telemetry kit and the know-how of Nick Lester from Downamics, he was able to make some interesting observations. The more flexible front triangle delivered a more stable ride feel on a steep, more flowing track than the stiffer front triangle that gave a better and more stable feeling on a faster, rockier and altogether rougher track. And importantly, those ride feelings were backed up by the data - much of which can be seen in his video Joe Barnes on Science #3.

photo

At the end of it all, Joe settled on the stiffer, stock front triangle for its stability in fast and rough straight sections. His experimenting then moved onto rear-end compliance, and Hope manufactured a bespoke rear-end without the seatstay brace.

bigquotesWhen the track is slower, techier and sort of rough techy, I found it to be way betterJoe Barnes

Keen on the more compliant rear-end, Joe is waiting on a brace-less version of the longer (450mm) chainstay that Hope are working on currently. It will be a bolt-on removable affair, to allow him to do some back-to-back testing.

Adding more in the way of compliance is a Hope Fortus wheelset, the spokes of which Joe backs off by 1.5 turns, front and rear. Indeed, a 26mm internal width rim is quite narrow by modern standards, but Joe appreciates the rounder tire profile that it gives rise to. He opts for a Schwalbe Big Betty (Super DH) in the rear (23 psi) and a Magic Mary (Super Gravity) out front (18 psi), both in the Addix Ultra Soft flavour.

photo

While most folk are maximizing seatpost insertion depth with as long a dropper as possible, Joe has settled on a 150mm travel dropper from OneUp.

bigquotesI did go to 180mm over the last few years, but because the seat tube is so steep I need less drop, because it's still out of the way when it's higher if that makes sense. The seat has essentially come forward - if the seat is further back I need it lower. So, 150mm is good, and it's lighter and better for riding with my knees. I like it when the seat touches my knees, or just grazes them slightlyJoe Barnes

photo

Joe pairs that 170mm rear-end with a 170mm Ohlins RXF 36 fork, instead of the burlier and stiffer RXF 38. The air spring has two positive chambers; a main chamber that Joe runs at 92 psi, and a ramp chamber with 202 psi. That's not the stock damper in there; Ohlins have given him a lighter compression tune. Head angle is adjustable on this frame by virtue of the offset top headset cup; Joe puts it in the slacker setting, which gives a head angle of around 63.3° degrees.

photo

At 70 kg, Joe runs a 320 lbs spring on the Ohlins TTX coil shock with the custom tune specific to the 916 frame. That said, Joe's custom back-end with the increased rear wheel travel does alter the leverage curve slightly, increasing the overall leverage throughout the stroke. He says he's happy with the lighter feeling and increased travel. On the rebound, Joe keeps low speed rebound damping at a minimum, with more high speed rebound damping to keep the rear from feeling too kicky in big compressions.

photo
photo

In the cockpit, Joe has a OneUp carbon bar cut to 730mm, clamped to a 50mm stem. His Hope Tech 4 levers have custom blades machined just for him - the shape allows for a bite point that's close to the bar, with the lever finishing up parallel to the bar, instead of flared down. Those are paired with the E4 calipers (he says he doesn't need the extra power offered by the V4 caliper), with a 203mm rotor up front and a 180mm rotor in the rear.

photo

Joe is running Hope's new carbon cranks in 165mm. He has previously spent a lot of time on the 155mm option, which he uses on his trail bike, and prefers them for climbing. For racing, he prefers the longer cranks to help him sneak in a quarter turn now and again.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Hope Hope Hb916 Joe Barnes


Author Info:
jessiemaymorgan avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
65 articles
Report
11 Comments
  • 10 0
 This is the bike check we need. Narrow bars, short dropper post, 170mm 36, prefers longer cranks, prefers less powerful brakes, and doesn't even use his bottle cage mounts. And he rides the piss out of it.
  • 1 0
 How tall are you compared to Joe? Not everyone is that small
  • 2 0
 165’s on an enduro bike aren’t exactly long.
  • 6 0
 730 bars and a 150 post. and still looks as good as a man can look on a bicycle. yeehaw baby
  • 6 0
 See, short dropper posts are still cool.
  • 5 1
 so will we see an immediate trend of shorter posts and narrower bars?
  • 1 0
 Well I'm 7 inches taller than Joe Barnes so not for me
  • 2 0
 If you trim oneup bars that short I have no idea how he fits hope levers on them. The oval shape of bars messes with long levers.
  • 1 0
 “When the track is slower, techier and sort of rough techy, I found it to be way better”

I feel this kind of quote has been uttered by every MTB rider alive.
  • 1 0
 26mm internal width rims ain't dead
  • 1 1
 Looks like a Norco...







