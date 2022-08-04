Bike Check: Joe Breeden's Intense M279 HP1 Prototype DH bike

Aug 4, 2022
by Nick Bentley  

BIKE CHECK
Joe Breeden's
Prototype Intense M279 HP1
Photography by Nick Bentley


We caught up with Joe Breeden at the British Downhill National Championships. Joe has been out with injury since the Fort William round of the downhill World Cup, where he suffered a comminuted compound fracture to his elbow.

Joe was back to take on the rough track of Glencoe. It wasn't the most ideal place to make a comeback from this type of injury, with the Scottish track being brutal and rock filled along with the standard Scottish rain showing up in June to make a tough track even harder.

Joe's Intense M279 HP1 is a very public prototype and in the world of embargoes and cover-over bikes Intense have chosen to go the other way instead. They have been prototyping in plain sight and at the highest level of the sport.

Joe Breeden // Intense Factory Racing
Age: 23
Hometown: Llanfyllin
Height: 6ft 2in
Weight: 76Kg
Sponsors: Intense, Fox, Vee Tire, Renthal, TRP, Smanie, e*thirteen
Instagram: @joe_breeden17


Intense M279 HP1 Prototype
Frame:Prototype Intense M279 HP1; custom size
Shock:Fox DHX2 Coil 250x75mm, 198mm travel
Fork:Fox 40/203mm travel
Hub:e*thirteen LG1 Race
Rim:e*thirteen LG1 DH Race
Wheelsize:27.5/29"
Tyres:Prototype Vee Tire
Chainring:Prototype TRP
Cranks:Prototype TRP
Pedals:HT X3
Cassette:e*thirteen 7 Speed
Derailleur:Prototype TRP
Shifter:Prototype TRP
Brakes:TRP DH-R Evo
Rotors:TRP 223mm
Pads:TRP Resin
Handlebar:Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm,
Stem:Renthal Integra 11, 31.8mm,
Grips:ODI Longneck V2.1 Lock-on

bigquotesShe eats!Joe Breeden


The Intense M279 HP1 prototype is high pivot, Horst Link design. Joe is riding a custom size that would equate to a size large, with the linear rocker link.




Joe is running a Renthal cockpit with the aluminum version of their Fatbar mounted to Renthal's Integra direct mount stem. Joe's bars are cut to 790mm wide. Under Joe's stem there are 2x5mm spacers fitted. Joe has added his own motivational Dymo tape labels. Finished off with some ODI Longneck V2.1 lock-on grips.




It is no surprise to see the Fox Factory 40 on the front of Joe's bike. He is running 85psi with 4 tokens, and he is running the following clicks of rebound and compression: HSR 7, LSR 6, HSC 7, LSC 5 (Joe didn't tell me from what position the clicks are from, but I'm assuming they're from fully closed). There are still the mounting points for the suspension telemetry system that the Intense Factory Racing team use to gather data. I asked Joe if the telemetry kit is noticeable when he's riding with it fitted and he said he doesn't even notice it's there.

The same telemetry mounts can be seen on the Fox X2 Coil Shock which has a 550 lb/in spring fitted with the preload set to 5 clicks from no free play. As well as the following clicks of rebound and compression: HSR 3, LSR 10, HSC 6, LSC 9.


There is more prototype equipment for Joe's drivetrain. This is the full prototype TRP 7-speed DH drivetrain with a E-thirteen 7-speed DH cassette.


Joe runs HT's X3 clipless pedals.

TRP's DH-R Evo brakes are fitted with 223mm rotors and resin pads. Brakes are an area in which Joe is a little picky - he prefers a powerful and consistent brake setup with the bite point exactly where he wants it.




It's a set of e*thirteen wheels for Joe's Intense with the LG DH wheelset selected. Wrapped around these is a set of Vee Tire Co.'s newest prototypes. There is no Sharpieing of side walls here. There are no inserts fitted to Joe's wheels but they are tubeless and running 23psi in the front and 27psi in the rear. Joe currently has the bike running a mullet set up too.







23 Comments

  • 8 0
 The suspension obviously works, but my brain can’t understand how upwards force on the rear wheel actually compresses the shock rather than buckling at the pivots. Same with the YT Tues
  • 6 0
 Thanks God, I'm not alone.
  • 1 0
 Engineers will tell you it won’t buckle because the pivots are “double shear.” But to non-engineers, that engineer-speak just sounds like it’s twice as likely to buckle and shear off.
  • 1 0
 right? I'm looking at that rocker angle and comprehend that either.
  • 1 0
 Correct me, if I'm wrong, but the bending forces in those seat stays and the rocker must be quite significant. But if it works, it works!
  • 4 0
 “ he prefers a powerful and consistent brake setup with the bite point exactly where he wants it.”
Isn’t that what everyone wants in a brake?
I can’t see anyone asking for a weak and inconsistent brake with a wandering bite point…
  • 5 0
 NO inserts? Amazing! Sadly for folks like me who can't afford a new set of wheels every year, I gotta have them.
  • 1 0
 No inserts and 27psi in the back is blowing my mind right now how does he even make it through a single weekend with the same hoops on?
  • 1 0
 @ryanandrewrogers: He's good at riding bikes
  • 1 2
 @gabriel-mission9: The better you get the faster you go the more stuff you break
  • 1 0
 Great that they are trying to make a bike that actually performs instead of just producing carbon bikes for dentists with strange colour tastes. It's ugly, but you can cope with that because it's raw alu with nice quality welds. Btw try to compare this to Neko's bike, this one looks so much more refined. Good job Aaron and Intense, finally you have gotten back to your roots and made something which has some identity, you can see all the work put into this.
  • 1 0
 for me "refined" was not the first word that came to mind. I heard that other worldcupracers said it looks like "something that has fallen of a russian tank" when they first saw it. Its not as bad anymore, but still way in the homebrew spectrum.
  • 2 0
 "Joe is a little picky - he prefers a powerful and consistent brake setup with the bite point exactly where he wants it."
How so picky...
  • 3 0
 Looks like it’s been in an accident
  • 2 0
 Christ that's an ugly bike
  • 2 0
 Don't know about ugly, but it looks like they made the downtube from a canoe
  • 1 0
 Unno "we have the lowest top tube since the Raleigh Step through!", Intense "hold my beer"
  • 1 0
 no sharpie - easy if you actually produce the other compnies tire.
  • 2 1
 Linear link w a linear shock. Interesting.
  • 2 0
 coil shocks are not linear, thats a wrong simplification. coils are in most cases linear, a coilshock ads progressivity by having the presure build up in the shock as well as by the bumper. I also would assume that "linear" does actually mean "not as progressive" compared to the other available linkage they run.
  • 1 0
 That's the most beautiful potbelly pig I've ever seen Drool
  • 1 0
 strong intense 90`s vibes
  • 3 4
 Looks like a session





