Bike Check: Joe Breeden's Intense M279 HP1 Prototype DH bike



We caught up with Joe Breeden at the British Downhill National Championships. Joe has been out with injury since the Fort William round of the downhill World Cup, where he suffered a comminuted compound fracture to his elbow.



Joe was back to take on the rough track of Glencoe. It wasn't the most ideal place to make a comeback from this type of injury, with the Scottish track being brutal and rock filled along with the standard Scottish rain showing up in June to make a tough track even harder.



Joe's Intense M279 HP1 is a very public prototype and in the world of embargoes and cover-over bikes Intense have chosen to go the other way instead. They have been prototyping in plain sight and at the highest level of the sport.



Joe Breeden // Intense Factory Racing

Age: 23

Hometown: Llanfyllin

Height: 6ft 2in

Weight: 76Kg

Sponsors: Intense, Fox, Vee Tire, Renthal, TRP, Smanie, e*thirteen

Instagram: @joe_breeden17

Intense M279 HP1 Prototype

Frame: Prototype Intense M279 HP1; custom size

Shock: Fox DHX2 Coil 250x75mm, 198mm travel

Fork: Fox 40/203mm travel

Hub: e*thirteen LG1 Race

Rim: e*thirteen LG1 DH Race

Wheelsize: 27.5/29"

Tyres: Prototype Vee Tire

Chainring: Prototype TRP

Cranks: Prototype TRP

Pedals: HT X3

Cassette: e*thirteen 7 Speed

Derailleur: Prototype TRP

Shifter: Prototype TRP

Brakes: TRP DH-R Evo

Rotors: TRP 223mm

Pads: TRP Resin

Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm,

Stem: Renthal Integra 11, 31.8mm,

Grips: ODI Longneck V2.1 Lock-on



She eats! — Joe Breeden

The Intense M279 HP1 prototype is high pivot, Horst Link design. Joe is riding a custom size that would equate to a size large, with the linear rocker link.

Joe is running a Renthal cockpit with the aluminum version of their Fatbar mounted to Renthal's Integra direct mount stem. Joe's bars are cut to 790mm wide. Under Joe's stem there are 2x5mm spacers fitted. Joe has added his own motivational Dymo tape labels. Finished off with some ODI Longneck V2.1 lock-on grips.

There is more prototype equipment for Joe's drivetrain. This is the full prototype TRP 7-speed DH drivetrain with a E-thirteen 7-speed DH cassette.

Joe runs HT's X3 clipless pedals.

TRP's DH-R Evo brakes are fitted with 223mm rotors and resin pads. Brakes are an area in which Joe is a little picky - he prefers a powerful and consistent brake setup with the bite point exactly where he wants it.

It's a set of e*thirteen wheels for Joe's Intense with the LG DH wheelset selected. Wrapped around these is a set of Vee Tire Co.'s newest prototypes. There is no Sharpieing of side walls here. There are no inserts fitted to Joe's wheels but they are tubeless and running 23psi in the front and 27psi in the rear. Joe currently has the bike running a mullet set up too.

It is no surprise to see the Fox Factory 40 on the front of Joe's bike. He is running 85psi with 4 tokens, and he is running the following clicks of rebound and compression: HSR 7, LSR 6, HSC 7, LSC 5 (Joe didn't tell me from what position the clicks are from, but I'm assuming they're from fully closed). There are still the mounting points for the suspension telemetry system that the Intense Factory Racing team use to gather data. I asked Joe if the telemetry kit is noticeable when he's riding with it fitted and he said he doesn't even notice it's there.The same telemetry mounts can be seen on the Fox X2 Coil Shock which has a 550 lb/in spring fitted with the preload set to 5 clicks from no free play. As well as the following clicks of rebound and compression: HSR 3, LSR 10, HSC 6, LSC 9.