Bike Check: Joe Connell's Orange Stage 6 EWS Race Bike with a Dual Crown Fork

Jul 9, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Joe Connell's
Orange Stage 6
Photography by Kike Abelleira

Should enduro racers be using dual crown forks? It's one of the big tech questions we've seen raised in the past few years of the sport and it looks like Formula have taken one big step towards making that a reality. First unveiled in June, the Italian brand's prototype dual crown isn't a fully beefed up downhill fork but a hybrid that instead brings a tougher, stiffer chassis to its enduro fork, the Selva R.

Now, for the first time, we're seeing it on a racer's bike in La Thuile. Joe Connell signed with the Orange Factory Team this year and has already tasted success this year with a third-place finish in the Trans Madeira. For La Thuile, he's running the Stage 6 with the new fork alongside a bevy of Formula, E13 and Burgtec parts. His initial impressions of the fork are strong with noticeable improvements in stiffness and a lockout to prevent bobbing on the climbs.

Let's get into all the details on the bike and some more info on the fork below.
Rider Name // Joe Connell
Age: 27
Height: 188cm
Weight: 85kg
Instagram: @joe__connell

Orange Stage 6 Details
Frame: Orange Stage 6, XL
Shock: Formula Mod: 550lb/in spring, +10 compression, +9 rebound
Fork: Formula Protoype Dual Crown: 75psi, no tokens, +5 compression, +7 rebound
Wheels: E13 LG1: 29" front/rear
Tires: Michelin DH22: 2.4", 18psi front // 2. 4", 22psi rear
Drivetrain: Shimano XT/ E13: 9-50t cassette, 32t chainring
Brakes: Formula Cura 4: 203mm rotors, front/rear
Cockpit: Burgtec: 780mm bar width, 30mm rise
More info: orangebikes.com

Single pivot and probably always will be. Orange's winning formula dates back a long time and they show no sign of changing that.

A dialled shock is more important than ever on a single pivot design and Joe runs his Formula Mod with a 550lb/in spring.

Upfront is the dual crown fork that has been the subject of a lot of scrutiny this week. The fork uses 35mm stanchions and the same damper you'd find in the Selva R fork, which is highly tuneable thanks to the Compression Tuning System (CTS). The main difference apart from the 180mm travel and extra machined crown is that the rebound tune is more open. This design weighs in at 2300g with a target weight of 2270g for the final version, which is lighter than some heavy-hitting single crown forks. For all the info on the fork and its release, click here.

The drivetrain comes from e13. Joe is running a 9-50t wide-range cassette that offers 556% range.

A 32T chainring is fitted to help in the high alpine of La Thuile

One of the most important bits of kit here in La Thuile this weekend.

Joe is running some heavy duty Michelin rubber with DH22 tyres front and rear. They are both 2.4" in width and Joe runs them at 18 and 22psi.

The telltale sign of some extra Cushcore protection.

Burgtec are on cockpit duties. Joe says he runs his with, "bars rolled back so there’s no upsweep."

Joe runs thicker than normal grips for his big hands.

Formula provide the brakes as well as the suspension. These Cura 4 calipers are paired with 203mm rotors and use organic pads.


