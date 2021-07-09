Bike Check: Joe Connell's Orange Stage 6 EWS Race Bike with a Dual Crown Fork

Orange Stage 6 Details

Frame: Orange Stage 6, XL

Shock: Formula Mod: 550lb/in spring, +10 compression, +9 rebound

Fork: Formula Protoype Dual Crown: 75psi, no tokens, +5 compression, +7 rebound

Wheels: E13 LG1: 29" front/rear

Tires: Michelin DH22: 2.4", 18psi front // 2. 4", 22psi rear

Drivetrain: Shimano XT/ E13: 9-50t cassette, 32t chainring

Brakes: Formula Cura 4: 203mm rotors, front/rear

Cockpit: Burgtec: 780mm bar width, 30mm rise

More info: orangebikes.com

Orange Stage 6, XLFormula Mod: 550lb/in spring, +10 compression, +9 reboundFormula Protoype Dual Crown: 75psi, no tokens, +5 compression, +7 reboundE13 LG1: 29" front/rearMichelin DH22: 2.4", 18psi front // 2. 4", 22psi rearShimano XT/ E13: 9-50t cassette, 32t chainringFormula Cura 4: 203mm rotors, front/rearBurgtec: 780mm bar width, 30mm rise

Single pivot and probably always will be. Orange's winning formula dates back a long time and they show no sign of changing that.

A dialled shock is more important than ever on a single pivot design and Joe runs his Formula Mod with a 550lb/in spring.

Upfront is the dual crown fork that has been the subject of a lot of scrutiny this week. The fork uses 35mm stanchions and the same damper you'd find in the Selva R fork, which is highly tuneable thanks to the Compression Tuning System (CTS). The main difference apart from the 180mm travel and extra machined crown is that the rebound tune is more open. This design weighs in at 2300g with a target weight of 2270g for the final version, which is lighter than some heavy-hitting single crown forks. For all the info on the fork and its release, click here

The drivetrain comes from e13. Joe is running a 9-50t wide-range cassette that offers 556% range.

A 32T chainring is fitted to help in the high alpine of La Thuile

One of the most important bits of kit here in La Thuile this weekend.

Joe is running some heavy duty Michelin rubber with DH22 tyres front and rear. They are both 2.4" in width and Joe runs them at 18 and 22psi.

The telltale sign of some extra Cushcore protection.

Burgtec are on cockpit duties. Joe says he runs his with, "bars rolled back so there’s no upsweep."

Joe runs thicker than normal grips for his big hands.