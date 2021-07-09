Bike Check: Joe Connell's Orange Stage 6 EWS Race Bike with a Dual Crown Fork

Should enduro racers be using dual crown forks? It's one of the big tech questions we've seen raised
in the past few years of the sport and it looks like Formula have taken one big step towards making that a reality. First unveiled in June
, the Italian brand's prototype dual crown isn't a fully beefed up downhill fork but a hybrid that instead brings a tougher, stiffer chassis to its enduro fork, the Selva R.
Now, for the first time, we're seeing it on a racer's bike in La Thuile. Joe Connell signed with the Orange Factory Team this year
and has already tasted success this year with a third-place finish in the Trans Madeira
. For La Thuile, he's running the Stage 6 with the new fork alongside a bevy of Formula, E13 and Burgtec parts. His initial impressions of the fork are strong with noticeable improvements in stiffness and a lockout to prevent bobbing on the climbs.
Let's get into all the details on the bike and some more info on the fork below.
