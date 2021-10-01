Bike Check: Joe Nation's Pole Prototype EWS Race Bike

Pole Prototype Details

Frame: Pole Protoype, 190mm travel

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, 155psi, 1 token

Fork: RockShox Zeb, 190mm travel, 52 psi, 2 tokens

Tires: Maxxis Assegai, 29x2.5", 22psi front, 26 psi rear w/ Huck Norris insert

Wheels: Zipp 3Zero moto front, Mavic Sam Hill Deemax rear

Drivetrain: SRAM Eagle w/ 11 speed deraileur, Crank Creek eeWings Cranks, 34t chainring

Brakes: Trickstuff Maxima, 220mm rotor front, 200mm rotor rear

Cockpit: OneUp handlebars 770mm wide, 35mm stem

Size: N/A (prototype)

More info: polebicycles.com

The new prototype shares the same Sensei four-bar suspension system as the recently released Voima eMTB. The Voima appears to have been a roaring success for Pole and is apparently its best-ever selling bike.

Pole got first dibs on the 190mm travel Zeb although it will apparently be more widely available in future. Joe's bars measure 770mm. He apparently considered cutting them down to 760mm for the tight Tweed Valley trails but decided to stick with a setup he was most comfortable with.

The support that linked the top tube and downtube on the first prototype of the frame has now been removed for a cleaner front triangle.

Joe runs Trickstuff Maxima brakes with a 220mm rotor front and a 200mm rear,

This integrated seat clamp is one of the changes Pole has made since we first saw this prototype in spring. It not only makes the frame cleaner but means Pole is less reliant on parts from the Far East to get frames out of the door.

Cane Creek's eeWings cranks drive a mechanical Eagle drivetrain.

The Sensei system has double row bearings in the main pivot and keyed axles.

An essential piece of kit for Scottish trails.

The biggest change for Joe will be an increase in BB height of 20mm over his regular Stamina 180. Pole believes this makes the bike easier to corner, which could be useful on Innerleithen's tight trails. Pole has also purposely left a lot of room here - one use of this space is the motor on the Voima but the Finnish brand is also hinting that it could be filled with a gearbox in future.