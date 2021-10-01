Bike Check: Joe Nation's Pole Prototype EWS Race Bike

Oct 1, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Joe Nation's
Pole Prototype

The EWS in the Tweed Valley this weekend is going to present a totally new challenge for the world's fastest enduro racers. The nearest chairlift is about 150miles away so open, Alpine descents will make way for the flatter, tighter, twistier and slippier trails of Innerleithen and we're expecting to see quite a few set up changes for the season finale.

Joe Nation is not just going to be making some set up changes but is in fact totally swapping frames as he'll be racing on Pole's new 190mm travel prototype bike. We previously saw this bike being tested in Madeira in spring but this second version has undergone some changes including a reshaped front triangle and the inclusion of an integrated seat clamp.

If the frame looks familiar it's because it shares a lot of features with Pole's Voima eMTB, including an identical rear end and similar geometry. Joe first got his hands on the prototype yesterday and has already decided he'll be using it for racing this weekend. Here's a closer look at his ride for the weekend ahead.

Pole Prototype Details
Frame: Pole Protoype, 190mm travel
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, 155psi, 1 token
Fork: RockShox Zeb, 190mm travel, 52 psi, 2 tokens
Tires: Maxxis Assegai, 29x2.5", 22psi front, 26 psi rear w/ Huck Norris insert
Wheels: Zipp 3Zero moto front, Mavic Sam Hill Deemax rear
Drivetrain: SRAM Eagle w/ 11 speed deraileur, Crank Creek eeWings Cranks, 34t chainring
Brakes: Trickstuff Maxima, 220mm rotor front, 200mm rotor rear
Cockpit: OneUp handlebars 770mm wide, 35mm stem
Size: N/A (prototype)
More info: polebicycles.com

The new prototype shares the same Sensei four-bar suspension system as the recently released Voima eMTB. The Voima appears to have been a roaring success for Pole and is apparently its best-ever selling bike.

Pole got first dibs on the 190mm travel Zeb although it will apparently be more widely available in future. Joe's bars measure 770mm. He apparently considered cutting them down to 760mm for the tight Tweed Valley trails but decided to stick with a setup he was most comfortable with.

The support that linked the top tube and downtube on the first prototype of the frame has now been removed for a cleaner front triangle.

Joe runs Trickstuff Maxima brakes with a 220mm rotor front and a 200mm rear,

This integrated seat clamp is one of the changes Pole has made since we first saw this prototype in spring. It not only makes the frame cleaner but means Pole is less reliant on parts from the Far East to get frames out of the door.

Cane Creek's eeWings cranks drive a mechanical Eagle drivetrain.

The Sensei system has double row bearings in the main pivot and keyed axles.

An essential piece of kit for Scottish trails.

The biggest change for Joe will be an increase in BB height of 20mm over his regular Stamina 180. Pole believes this makes the bike easier to corner, which could be useful on Innerleithen's tight trails. Pole has also purposely left a lot of room here - one use of this space is the motor on the Voima but the Finnish brand is also hinting that it could be filled with a gearbox in future.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Pole Bicycles Pole Prototype Joe Nation


61 Comments

  • 33 7
 This is literally the ugliest bike I have ever seen. I know, I am just moaning and trolling on PB, but this one is for real. This bike certainly will be pricey and butique, and such things simply have to look good, may look original, but this one ... OMG.
  • 5 7
 It does look good, you're just not used to seeing it. The bike has clean lines overall, and will look even better without the rear derailleur.
  • 7 0
 It's certainly unique. I can't decide whether I love it or hate it. I wish the swingarm continued in a straight line from the top tube.
  • 1 0
 @tremeer023: Maybe the line carries on through the top line of the bike when it is sagged to ride height so the bike looks better when riding?
  • 1 0
 Don't love the gold color, but other than that it's not bad imo.
  • 1 0
 @tremeer023: I think it does at sag.
  • 19 0
 Ribbed for more pleasure?
  • 12 1
 winning the EwwwwWS for sure
  • 2 0
 Damn I wish I did come up with that one!
  • 10 0
 Doesn't look like a session.
  • 5 0
 Orange called...
  • 8 1
 The overall shape is...challenging, but up close this bike's quality far surpasses what most other brands are doing.
  • 1 0
 Its like the opposite of nice from far but far from nice.
  • 1 0
 Far surpasses in what ways?
  • 6 1
 The machining is pretty neat. Not for all eyes but interesting to say the least.
  • 3 0
 This method of manufacturing (CNC) should allow for parts to be shaped in almost any way imaginable. Which means Pole CHOSE to make the swing arm look like that. The mind boggles.
  • 4 0
 HOW DOES HE SIT DOWN WITH SEATSTAYS THAT BIG?

It's definitely weird, let's see if it works!
  • 1 0
 How many pole bikes actually get sold?, it must be a good few to even consider it a viable business even at a very hi price tag. Thay probably ride really well. There was a chap on one at cannock a few months ago and I thought the reach and fork angle just looked uncomfortable, terrible for tight woods or switchbacks up or down hill. Probably great in the alps if your crusing at 30mph most of the day.
  • 4 1
 A sideways mounted piggyback shock between your knees, that can't be comfortable...
  • 1 0
 "The support that linked the top tube and downtube on the first prototype of the frame has now been removed for a cleaner front triangle."

I foresee potential issues with this decision...
  • 1 0
 Don't worry, it's the xc prototype.
  • 2 0
 The Stamina is probably my favorite looking bike ever, but this definitely up there. I'm a total sucker for coarse visible tool paths in 5 axis machined parts though.
  • 5 1
 Looks like an orange.
  • 2 0
 Some designs should be ruled out purely on visual appeal. This is definitely one of them.
  • 3 1
 I think that looks amazing! I have so many questions.. is that headtube made for head-angle / reach adjs?
  • 1 0
 I'm with you. I can see why some might not like it, but I think this thing looks fresh and interesting and I bet it rides like a beast. The only things I'm not huge on are the colour and the big head tube. But if the head tube does what you're asking about (I suspect that is the case), then it's totally justified.
  • 1 0
 Everyone’s so hung up on how ugly this thing is they aren’t even concerned that he’s running an 11 speed derailleur with a 12 speed cassette... what’s up w that?
  • 2 1
 With the huge possibilities of machining a frame, they come up with....this?
  • 1 1
 I’m gonna call out the obvious. It does not have any chain stays.. thats going make it hard to corner… especially with a +20mm bb height…

Nice CNC work though…
  • 1 0
 I ride an Orange Alpine 160. That doesn’t have chainstays to speak of either. The BB is also a bit higher. The thing rides great. I love it.
  • 2 0
 That's a four bar linkage, not a six bar
  • 1 0
 Its just the lack of chainstay for me! I cant help but think it would be a sick looking frame by just adding the chainstay!
  • 2 0
 20mm HIGHER bb height to corner better. errrr
  • 2 0
 the ugliest bike in the world
  • 1 0
 +bb height, I bet it’s a manuals very nicely. Hopefully see lot’s of one wheel action thru the stages.
  • 2 1
 This bike better work well because it's surely not pretty #blingpole
  • 1 0
 Really sweet piece of engineering. I can't even see the motor.
  • 1 0
 Well if this doesn't get a polemic response....
  • 1 0
 Looking forward to the emtb version.
  • 1 0
 like a donkey f**ing a hippopotamus, its party time.
  • 1 0
 I do hope it's fast, cause it ain't pretty.
  • 1 0
 It's cool for pole dancing.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a protocol droid.
  • 1 0
 Work of art! Would love to test ride one. Smile
  • 1 0
 Seems like a lot of people confuse unusual with ugly
  • 1 0
 nicely photographed around the crack in the seattube Big Grin
  • 1 0
 At least the cranks won't break.
  • 1 0
 Can't break a chainstay if there aren't any chainstays!
  • 1 0
 " SRAM Eagle w/ 11 speed deraileur " - the what now?
  • 1 0
 This thing is the dream! I love the look and the gold is so nice
  • 1 0
 Best looking bike in years
  • 1 0
 Aesthetically, this is a rolling crime against humanity.
  • 2 1
 Speaking of ugly....?
  • 1 0
 WHY?
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Fugly
  • 1 0
 Reminds me of a Locust.
  • 1 1
 r/ATBGE (awful taste but great execution)
  • 1 0
 That's Polerizing
  • 1 0
 Nope
  • 1 0
 Looks cool!
  • 1 0
 C3PO wants his bike back

Post a Comment



