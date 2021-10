Bike Check: Joe Nation's Pole Prototype EWS Race Bike

Pole Prototype Details

Frame: Pole Protoype, 190mm travel

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, 155psi, 1 token

Fork: RockShox Zeb, 190mm travel, 52 psi, 2 tokens

Tires: Maxxis Assegai, 29x2.5", 22psi front, 26 psi rear w/ Huck Norris insert

Wheels: Zipp 3Zero moto front, Mavic Sam Hill Deemax rear

Drivetrain: SRAM Eagle w/ 11 speed deraileur, Crank Creek eeWings Cranks, 34t chainring

Brakes: Trickstuff Maxima, 220mm rotor front, 200mm rotor rear

Cockpit: OneUp handlebars 770mm wide, 35mm stem

Size: N/A (prototype)

More info: polebicycles.com

Pole Protoype, 190mm travelRockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, 155psi, 1 tokenRockShox Zeb, 190mm travel, 52 psi, 2 tokensMaxxis Assegai, 29x2.5", 22psi front, 26 psi rear w/ Huck Norris insertZipp 3Zero moto front, Mavic Sam Hill Deemax rearSRAM Eagle w/ 11 speed deraileur, Crank Creek eeWings Cranks, 34t chainringTrickstuff Maxima, 220mm rotor front, 200mm rotor rearOneUp handlebars 770mm wide, 35mm stemN/A (prototype)

The new prototype shares the same Sensei four-bar suspension system as the recently released Voima eMTB. The Voima appears to have been a roaring success for Pole and is apparently its best-ever selling bike.

Pole got first dibs on the 190mm travel Zeb although it will apparently be more widely available in future. Joe's bars measure 770mm. He apparently considered cutting them down to 760mm for the tight Tweed Valley trails but decided to stick with a setup he was most comfortable with.

The support that linked the top tube and downtube on the first prototype of the frame has now been removed for a cleaner front triangle.

Joe runs Trickstuff Maxima brakes with a 220mm rotor front and a 200mm rear,

This integrated seat clamp is one of the changes Pole has made since we first saw this prototype in spring. It not only makes the frame cleaner but means Pole is less reliant on parts from the Far East to get frames out of the door.

Cane Creek's eeWings cranks drive a mechanical Eagle drivetrain.

The Sensei system has double row bearings in the main pivot and keyed axles.

An essential piece of kit for Scottish trails.

The biggest change for Joe will be an increase in BB height of 20mm over his regular Stamina 180. Pole believes this makes the bike easier to corner, which could be useful on Innerleithen's tight trails. Pole has also purposely left a lot of room here - one use of this space is the motor on the Voima but the Finnish brand is also hinting that it could be filled with a gearbox in future.

The EWS in the Tweed Valley this weekend is going to present a totally new challenge for the world's fastest enduro racers. The nearest chairlift is about 150miles away so open, Alpine descents will make way for the flatter, tighter, twistier and slippier trails of Innerleithen and we're expecting to see quite a few set up changes for the season finale.Joe Nation is not just going to be making some set up changes but is in fact totally swapping frames as he'll be racing on Pole's new 190mm travel prototype bike. We previously saw this bike being tested in Madeira in spring but this second version has undergone some changes including a reshaped front triangle and the inclusion of an integrated seat clamp.If the frame looks familiar it's because it shares a lot of features with Pole's Voima eMTB , including an identical rear end and similar geometry. Joe first got his hands on the prototype yesterday and has already decided he'll be using it for racing this weekend. Here's a closer look at his ride for the weekend ahead.