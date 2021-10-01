Bike Check: Joe Nation's Pole Prototype EWS Race Bike

The EWS in the Tweed Valley this weekend is going to present a totally new challenge for the world's fastest enduro racers. The nearest chairlift is about 150miles away so open, Alpine descents will make way for the flatter, tighter, twistier and slippier trails of Innerleithen and we're expecting to see quite a few set up changes for the season finale.
Joe Nation is not just going to be making some set up changes but is in fact totally swapping frames as he'll be racing on Pole's new 190mm travel prototype bike. We previously saw this bike being tested in Madeira in spring
but this second version has undergone some changes including a reshaped front triangle and the inclusion of an integrated seat clamp.
If the frame looks familiar it's because it shares a lot of features with Pole's Voima eMTB
, including an identical rear end and similar geometry. Joe first got his hands on the prototype yesterday and has already decided he'll be using it for racing this weekend. Here's a closer look at his ride for the weekend ahead.
It's definitely weird, let's see if it works!
I foresee potential issues with this decision...
Nice CNC work though…
