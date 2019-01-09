Bike Check: Joe Nation's Pole Stamina



So what are the differences between the Machine and the Stamina? Well the Stamina gets an extra 20mm of travel following feedback from the Whistler EWS last year, making it a 180/180mm 29er. This is apparently mainly down to fatigue rather than ability, the extra 20mm saves your legs a bit more on the long days out.



Geometry wise, the Pole Machine was already pretty radical, but the Stamina takes it even further left field. Another 0.4 degrees is cut from the headtube angle and it now sits at 63.5°, verging on downhill bike territory. The seat tube angle is now 80° (effective 81°) which is up from 78° (79°) and it sounds like engineer Leo Kokkonen wants to go even steeper. The Stamina is the same length as the Machine, but with a wheelbase of 1355mm and a reach of 510mm in large, it's a fair way beyond most EWS bikes at the moment.





Joe's Stamina Details

• Intended use: enduro racing

• Wheel size: 29"

• CNC aluminium frame

• Height: 178cm

• Weight: 81kg

• Size: Medium

• Rear wheel travel: 180mm

• 63.5° head angle

• 455mm chainstays

• Boost 148 rear spacing

• Handlebar width: 760mm

• Shock: 140psi, no tokens

• Fork: 80psi, no tokens

•Tires: 22psi front, 26psi rear

