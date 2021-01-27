Bike Check: Johny Salido's Freeride Fiesta Transition TR11

Johny Salido has spent the last few months pouring his heart into creating the Freeride Fiesta, the first event of its kind in Johny's hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico. As the first Mexican to compete at Red Bull Rampage, Johny brought back some of the Rampage spirit and decided he wanted to build the biggest jumps in Mexico. Now, the jumps are ready for the big jam-competition-fiesta, and Johny has shown us he's ready for the big event
.
After putting so much work into making the Fiesta happen, Johny wanted to build a special bike to commemorate it.
This TR11 is delightful. The colorful wrap celebrates bikes and Mexico, with images of cacti, bikes, tacos, and basically everything good. The bike features Fox and Marzocchi suspension, a Shimano Saint drivetrain, Deity cockpit parts, Industry Nine wheels, and Vee tires.
|Freeride Fiesta has been my daily task for the past few months. Organizing an event is so much work, and I thought that if I had gone through all of this to make it happen, I should build a special bike to ride it with.—Johny Salido
As handy on the tools as he is in the air, Johny brings his ride to life.
These tires with a custom heatpatch from Vee are neat, too. Johny runs a Snap WCE at the front and a Flow R-CP in the rear. Both are in 2.35" width and inflated to 40 PSI.
MENTIONS
: @JohnyDiegoSalido
/ @FreerideFiesta
/ @TransitionBikeCompany
18 Comments
"Chicks love the libido of Johny Salido"
but...to each his own I guess....
"Fave snack is taquitos, I'm...Johny Salido"
And then would have made the paint more queso/tortilla/chicken colored. Prob gumwall tires.
Don't you dare judge me if you've never had a taquito.
Whoever applied that crooked Vee hotpatch needs to understand the pain they have caused the OCD community.
Post a Comment