Bike Check: Johny Salido's Freeride Fiesta Transition TR11

Jan 27, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

BIKE CHECK
Johny Salido's
Transition TR11
Photography by JuanDiego Taylor

Johny Salido has spent the last few months pouring his heart into creating the Freeride Fiesta, the first event of its kind in Johny's hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico. As the first Mexican to compete at Red Bull Rampage, Johny brought back some of the Rampage spirit and decided he wanted to build the biggest jumps in Mexico. Now, the jumps are ready for the big jam-competition-fiesta, and Johny has shown us he's ready for the big event.

After putting so much work into making the Fiesta happen, Johny wanted to build a special bike to commemorate it.

This TR11 is delightful. The colorful wrap celebrates bikes and Mexico, with images of cacti, bikes, tacos, and basically everything good. The bike features Fox and Marzocchi suspension, a Shimano Saint drivetrain, Deity cockpit parts, Industry Nine wheels, and Vee tires.

Johny Salido, age 21
Height: 1.75 m (5'8")
Weight: 68 kg (150 lbs)
Instagram: @johnysalido

Holy toledo, it's Johny Salido!

Before.
Frame: Transition TR11, size medium
Shock: Fox X2, 195 mm travel, 295 PSI, rebound fully closed, HSC 1 click from closed and LSC 2 clicks from closed, climb switch on
Fork: Marzocchi Bomber 58, 203 mm travel, 95 PSI, all the tokens, fully closed all around
Wheels: Industry Nine Enduro 315C, 27.5"
Tires: Vee Tire Co. Snap WCE (F) and Flow R-CP (R), 2.35" width, 40 PSI front and rear
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint, 10-speed cassette and 36t chainring
Brakes: Shimano Saint, 203 mm rotors front and rear
Cockpit: Deity Racepoint bars, 770 mm width, 35 mm clamp, Deity 50 mm stem

bigquotesFreeride Fiesta has been my daily task for the past few months. Organizing an event is so much work, and I thought that if I had gone through all of this to make it happen, I should build a special bike to ride it with.Johny Salido

As handy on the tools as he is in the air, Johny brings his ride to life.

Looks like a toolbox check could be in order soon as well.

Mexican-themed stickers cover most of Johny's ride to commemorate the inaugural Freeride Fiesta.

These tires with a custom heatpatch from Vee are neat, too. Johny runs a Snap WCE at the front and a Flow R-CP in the rear. Both are in 2.35" width and inflated to 40 PSI.

Unlike a lot of freeriders, Johny runs a fairly large 10-speed cassette from Shimano paired with a 36T chainring.

Anodized Industry 9 hubs and spokes increase the bling factor.

A Deity Frisco saddle is plenty comfortable.

The personality is in the details.

MENTIONS: @JohnyDiegoSalido / @FreerideFiesta / @TransitionBikeCompany


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Transition Transition Tr11 Johny Salido


18 Comments

  • 18 4
 I would have personally gone with
"Chicks love the libido of Johny Salido"
but...to each his own I guess....
  • 1 0
 Yeah I'm more impressed by his hair than his bike frankly! As a balding almost 40...
  • 1 0
 Mine would be:
"Fave snack is taquitos, I'm...Johny Salido"
And then would have made the paint more queso/tortilla/chicken colored. Prob gumwall tires.

Don't you dare judge me if you've never had a taquito.
  • 4 0
 Party bike is ready to party. Can't wait to see it in action Cool

Whoever applied that crooked Vee hotpatch needs to understand the pain they have caused the OCD community.
  • 5 0
 Something something water bottle something something..........
  • 9 0
 Something something session something...
  • 4 0
 Those suspension settings are wacky
  • 6 0
 You want a stiff suspension when sending moto size jumps.
  • 1 0
 Especially keeping the climb switch on in the rear. I would have thought that couldn't handle impacts like that.
  • 1 0
 I had the opportunity to meet Johnny in Bellingham while he was filming at the Blue Steel jumps... super nice guy. Had a smile on his face the whole time - obviously loves what he does. Sweet locks too.
  • 3 0
 Remember freeride!?
  • 1 0
 "Holy toldedo its Slik Graphics deleto" - Fox to that Float X2
  • 1 0
 Needs some two fours to make it loco!
  • 1 0
 Still by far the best looking DH bike out there IMO.
  • 1 0
 Daleee Johny! Pura fiesta perros!!!
  • 1 0
 Where can I get some custom vinyl wrap like that?
  • 1 0
 Taco bike
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Yoann. Wink

Post a Comment



