Bike Check: Johny Salido's Freeride Fiesta Transition TR11





After putting so much work into making the Fiesta happen, Johny wanted to build a special bike to commemorate it.



This TR11 is delightful. The colorful wrap celebrates bikes and Mexico, with images of cacti, bikes, tacos, and basically everything good. The bike features Fox and Marzocchi suspension, a Shimano Saint drivetrain, Deity cockpit parts, Industry Nine wheels, and Vee tires.



Johny Salido has spent the last few months pouring his heart into creating the Freeride Fiesta, the first event of its kind in Johny's hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico. As the first Mexican to compete at Red Bull Rampage, Johny brought back some of the Rampage spirit and decided he wanted to build the biggest jumps in Mexico. Now, the jumps are ready for the big jam-competition-fiesta, and Johny has shown us he's ready for the big event After putting so much work into making the Fiesta happen, Johny wanted to build a special bike to commemorate it.This TR11 is delightful. The colorful wrap celebrates bikes and Mexico, with images of cacti, bikes, tacos, and basically everything good. The bike features Fox and Marzocchi suspension, a Shimano Saint drivetrain, Deity cockpit parts, Industry Nine wheels, and Vee tires. Johny Salido, age 21

Height: 1.75 m (5'8")

Weight: 68 kg (150 lbs)

Instagram: @johnysalido

1.75 m (5'8")68 kg (150 lbs)

Holy toledo, it's Johny Salido!

Before. Frame: Transition TR11, size medium

Shock: Fox X2, 195 mm travel, 295 PSI, rebound fully closed, HSC 1 click from closed and LSC 2 clicks from closed, climb switch on

Fork: Marzocchi Bomber 58, 203 mm travel, 95 PSI, all the tokens, fully closed all around

Wheels: Industry Nine Enduro 315C, 27.5"

Tires: Vee Tire Co. Snap WCE (F) and Flow R-CP (R), 2.35" width, 40 PSI front and rear

Drivetrain: Shimano Saint, 10-speed cassette and 36t chainring

Brakes: Shimano Saint, 203 mm rotors front and rear

Cockpit: Deity Racepoint bars, 770 mm width, 35 mm clamp, Deity 50 mm stem



Freeride Fiesta has been my daily task for the past few months. Organizing an event is so much work, and I thought that if I had gone through all of this to make it happen, I should build a special bike to ride it with. — Johny Salido

As handy on the tools as he is in the air, Johny brings his ride to life.

Looks like a toolbox check could be in order soon as well.

Mexican-themed stickers cover most of Johny's ride to commemorate the inaugural Freeride Fiesta.

These tires with a custom heatpatch from Vee are neat, too. Johny runs a Snap WCE at the front and a Flow R-CP in the rear. Both are in 2.35" width and inflated to 40 PSI.

Unlike a lot of freeriders, Johny runs a fairly large 10-speed cassette from Shimano paired with a 36T chainring.

Anodized Industry 9 hubs and spokes increase the bling factor.

A Deity Frisco saddle is plenty comfortable.

The personality is in the details.

MENTIONS