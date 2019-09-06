Bike Check: Jolanda Neff's Trek Supercaliber - Snowshoe XC World Cup 2019

Trek's trombone-shock Supercaliber may hold the record for the worst kept secret in the history of cross-country competition. Jolanda Neff raced it in all but one World Cup this year with its Fox-made "IsoStrut"
modestly covered by a stretchy Spandex sports bra until its official launch after the MSA World Championships.
PB photographer Matt Delorme met up with Trek Factory Racing mechanic Matt Opperman to have a look at Neff's machine and discuss some of her ideas about setup and component selection.
Jolanda Neff Set-up Trivia
Bike: Trek Supercaliber
Wheels: 29"
Frame size: 17.5"
Weight: 22.4 lb / 10.18 kg, (with dropper post)
Fork stats: 86psi, two tokens (sometimes one)
Shock: 111psi
Tire pressure: 18psi (F), 19psi (R)
Cranks: 175mm
Preferences: Likes dual-suspension and sets her bike up to use full travel
Trek's lockout system simultaneously turns off the fork and shock. Jolanda, however, prefers to switch them manually as needed. Opperman says she's warming up to the remote option.
3 Comments
Post a Comment