Bike Check: Jolanda Neff's Trek Supercaliber - Snowshoe XC World Cup 2019

Sep 6, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  

BIKE CHECK
Jolanda Neff's
Trek Supercaliber
Photos: Matt Delorme


Trek's trombone-shock Supercaliber may hold the record for the worst kept secret in the history of cross-country competition. Jolanda Neff raced it in all but one World Cup this year with its Fox-made "IsoStrut" modestly covered by a stretchy Spandex sports bra until its official launch after the MSA World Championships.

PB photographer Matt Delorme met up with Trek Factory Racing mechanic Matt Opperman to have a look at Neff's machine and discuss some of her ideas about setup and component selection.


Jolanda Neff Set-up Trivia
Bike: Trek Supercaliber
Wheels: 29"
Frame size: 17.5"
Weight: 22.4 lb / 10.18 kg, (with dropper post)
Fork stats: 86psi, two tokens (sometimes one)
Shock: 111psi
Tire pressure: 18psi (F), 19psi (R)
Cranks: 175mm
Preferences: Likes dual-suspension and sets her bike up to use full travel

Spandex removed: Sans linkage, the Supercaliber will feel more like a carbon hardtail when its IsoStrut is locked out.

Trek's lockout system simultaneously turns off the fork and shock. Jolanda, however, prefers to switch them manually as needed. Opperman says she's warming up to the remote option.


Quarq power meter, Crankbrothers Eggbeater pedals, 175mm crank arms and a 32-tooth chainring. Neff will opt for a 34-tooth for flatter short track races.

SRAM Eagle AXS transmission.
Neff, one of XC's top bike-handlers, insists on a proper dropper. AXS, of course.


Flexible, pencil-thin seat stays are claimed to boost the Supercaliber's rear-wheel travel from 55 to 60mm.

Not too crazy as World Cup stem lengths go. Trek's "Knock Block" steering limiter might save a race if it can keep the cables and hoses sorted in a crash.
Bontrager XR2 tires: Yolanda is not afraid to race aggressive tires. She'll opt for wider tires if the course is technical, although the Supercaliber's rear tire clearance tops out around 2.2".

Trek engineers moved the chainstay bridge to the front of the seat tube to provide exceptional mud clearance. Nice touch!




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Trek Trek Supercaliber Jolanda Neff Snowshoe World Cup Xc 2019


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
173281 views
Brook Macdonald Sustains Spinal Injury in Training Crash - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
123189 views
Trek's New XC Race Bike Breaks Cover at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs
81894 views
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019
70739 views
First Ride: Trek's New Supercaliber XC Race Bike
69159 views
Kate Weatherly Breaks Neck in Training - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Championships 2019
59998 views
First Look: Box One Prime 9 - A Wide Range, 9-Speed Drivetrain
53637 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2019
52920 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Someone should tell her if she sets her suspension up stiffer she'll stop being taken on the climbs.
  • 1 0
 Should have color matched the fork IMO.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a damn potato.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015654
Mobile Version of Website