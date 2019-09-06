Bike Check: Jolanda Neff's Trek Supercaliber - Snowshoe XC World Cup 2019

Jolanda Neff Set-up Trivia

Bike: Trek Supercaliber

Wheels: 29"

Frame size: 17.5"

Weight: 22.4 lb / 10.18 kg, (with dropper post)

Fork stats: 86psi, two tokens (sometimes one)

Shock: 111psi

Tire pressure: 18psi (F), 19psi (R)

Cranks: 175mm

Preferences: Likes dual-suspension and sets her bike up to use full travel



Spandex removed: Sans linkage, the Supercaliber will feel more like a carbon hardtail when its IsoStrut is locked out.

Trek's lockout system simultaneously turns off the fork and shock. Jolanda, however, prefers to switch them manually as needed. Opperman says she's warming up to the remote option.

Quarq power meter, Crankbrothers Eggbeater pedals, 175mm crank arms and a 32-tooth chainring. Neff will opt for a 34-tooth for flatter short track races.

SRAM Eagle AXS transmission. Neff, one of XC's top bike-handlers, insists on a proper dropper. AXS, of course.

Flexible, pencil-thin seat stays are claimed to boost the Supercaliber's rear-wheel travel from 55 to 60mm.

Not too crazy as World Cup stem lengths go. Trek's "Knock Block" steering limiter might save a race if it can keep the cables and hoses sorted in a crash. Bontrager XR2 tires: Yolanda is not afraid to race aggressive tires. She'll opt for wider tires if the course is technical, although the Supercaliber's rear tire clearance tops out around 2.2".

Trek engineers moved the chainstay bridge to the front of the seat tube to provide exceptional mud clearance. Nice touch!