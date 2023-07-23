Bike Check: Jono Jones' Propain Tyee - Ard Rock 2023

Jul 23, 2023
by Tristan Tinn  

The Tyee 6 CF is a size large hosting 170mm up front and 160mm out back
Jono Jones'
Propain Tyee 6 CF
Photography & Words by Tristan Tinn

The first bike check of a 'Pro Bike Check' mini series being brought to you from the Ard Rock Enduro Festival 2023 Reeth in North Yorkshire. Here we have Jono Jones' Propain Tyee CF 6 cleaned up after a muddy day sliding around the local hillsides.

Jono Rides a size large frame and has it set up in a full 29" configuration. The bike has a Fox Factory 38 GRIP2 up front sporting 170mm of travel. The fork has 115psi in the main chamber, 9 clicks of LS compression from closed, HS compression is fully open and both rebounds on the fork are set at 7 clicks from closed. Whilst the rear is damped by a Fox Factory DHX2 coil shock with a 550lb spring for Jono's 93kg weight. It has 6 clicks HS compression from closed, 12 clicks of LS compression from closed, 6 clicks of LS rebound from closed and 4 clicks of HS rebound from closed. The bike is set up to be very supple in the early travel, and sticks to the ground like a downhill bike on the 'drop test'.

Jono Jones - city banker shredder slotted it into 8th overall
Rider Name // Jono Jones
Age: 28
Hometown: Milton Keynes
Height: 6ft/0in // 182cm
Weight: 93 kg
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jono_jones1/

Jono and his Propain Tyee 6 CF
Jono and his Tyee 6 CF

Model Name Details
Frame: Propain Tyee 6 CF
Shock: Fox Factory DHX2 Coil 160mm 550lb spring.
Fork: Fox Factory 38 GRIP2 170mm
Wheels: Mavic Deemax 29"
Tires: Goodyear 29" 2.5 (further details not specified). No inserts. 23psi front // 27psi rear
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR 12 speed. 170mm cranks. 51-10t cassette. 34t chainring. DMR V Twin Pedals (pins in front only)
Brakes: Shimano XTR 203mm Rotor F+R
Cockpit: One UP Bar 780mm, 30mm rise. 45mm One Up stem.
Seatpost: 175mm Fox Transfer
Size: Large
More info: www.propain-bikes.com/en/bikes/enduro/tyee-cf/

bigquotesThe bike is set up to be very supple - look how it sticks to the ground on the drop test.Jono Jones

Fox DHX2 with 550lb spring tucked away neatly

Headset Cable Routing

Cockpit setup with 780mm bars, 30 mm rise, 45mm stem

Full XTR 12 speed. 10-51 Cassette and a 34t Chainring

Inset Brake Callipers are a lovely touch

DMR V Twins - front pins only for Jono

