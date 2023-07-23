Bike Check: Jono Jones' Propain Tyee - Ard Rock 2023

Photography & Words by Tristan Tinn
The first bike check of a 'Pro Bike Check' mini series being brought to you from the Ard Rock Enduro Festival 2023 Reeth in North Yorkshire. Here we have Jono Jones' Propain Tyee CF 6 cleaned up after a muddy day sliding around the local hillsides.
Jono Rides a size large frame and has it set up in a full 29" configuration. The bike has a Fox Factory 38 GRIP2 up front sporting 170mm of travel. The fork has 115psi in the main chamber, 9 clicks of LS compression from closed, HS compression is fully open and both rebounds on the fork are set at 7 clicks from closed. Whilst the rear is damped by a Fox Factory DHX2 coil shock with a 550lb spring for Jono's 93kg weight. It has 6 clicks HS compression from closed, 12 clicks of LS compression from closed, 6 clicks of LS rebound from closed and 4 clicks of HS rebound from closed. The bike is set up to be very supple in the early travel, and sticks to the ground like a downhill bike on the 'drop test'.
|The bike is set up to be very supple - look how it sticks to the ground on the drop test.—Jono Jones
Fox DHX2 with 550lb spring tucked away neatly
Headset Cable Routing
@PROPAIN-Bicycles // @Jono-Jones