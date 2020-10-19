Bike Check: Jordan Sarrou's World Champs Winning BMC Fourstroke

Oct 19, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

Jordan Sarrou s winning BMC Fourstroke bike in Leogang Saalfelden.
BIKE CHECK
Jordan Sarrou's
BMC Fourstroke
Photography Irmo Keizer

World Championships delivered a unique set of conditions that were as unfavorable as many riders could imagine. However, they seemed to favor Frenchman Jordan Sarrou. Taking the holeshot, Sarrou was on the gas from the start of the race and never looked back. With strong legs that carried him all the way through the finish, he navigated some downright treacherous terrain onboard his BMC Fourstroke.

The Fourstroke is built out with SR Suntour suspension, Duke Racing wheels, and SRAM's AXS drivetrain paired to a 34t chainring, along with SRAM Level Ultimate brakes. For a dropper post, the frame uses BMC's own integrated RAD Autodrop that has 80mm of travel.

For tires, Sarrou ran Vittoria's Barzo front and rear. The tires were custom cut by his mechanic for optimal traction in the muck.

Jordan Sarrou your 2020 world champion.
Rider Name Jordan Sarrou
Age: 27
Homecountry: France
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Weight: 143 lbs / 65 kg
Instagram: @jordansarrou

Sarrou in disbelief of what he just achieved.

Sarrou's BMC Fourstroke was firing on all cylinders for World Champs.
BMC Fourstroke
Frame: BMC Fourstroke, size large
Shock: SR Suntour Edge
Fork: SR Suntour Axon Werx 34, 100mm
Wheels: Duke Racing
Tires: Vittoria Barzo, custom cut, 2.1". 1.25 bar.
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, 34-tooth chainring
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate
Size: Large
Weight: 10.7kg / 23.6 lb
More info:BMC

Speckled with the earth.

Sarrou crossed the finish line with some of the course stuck to his bike, including a twig wrapped around the front hub.

That spring is part of BMC's AutoDrop dropper post - push the remote on the handlebar far enough and the post will lower on its own. It's charged up via a floor pump, which gives it more than enough actuations to get through an entire race.

A SRAM AXS Eagle drivetrain with a 34 tooth chainring.


At least there's no need to worry about contaminated cables and housing.

There's a 2.1" Vittoria Barzo hidden under there somewhere.


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Proprietary autodrop seatpost?!?! Let's go competition, this is what the people want!
  • 1 0
 I know, now someone just needs to come up with a 200mm version that lasts for months without needing to be recharged.

You can read more about it here: www.pinkbike.com/news/bmc-autodrop-dropper-post-lenzerheide-world-cup-xc-2019.html.

