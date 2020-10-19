Bike Check: Jordan Sarrou's World Champs Winning BMC Fourstroke

World Championships delivered a unique set of conditions that were as unfavorable as many riders could imagine. However, they seemed to favor Frenchman Jordan Sarrou. Taking the holeshot, Sarrou was on the gas from the start of the race and never looked back. With strong legs that carried him all the way through the finish, he navigated some downright treacherous terrain onboard his BMC Fourstroke.



The Fourstroke is built out with SR Suntour suspension, Duke Racing wheels, and SRAM's AXS drivetrain paired to a 34t chainring, along with SRAM Level Ultimate brakes. For a dropper post, the frame uses BMC's own integrated RAD Autodrop that has 80mm of travel.



For tires, Sarrou ran Vittoria's Barzo front and rear. The tires were custom cut by his mechanic for optimal traction in the muck.





Rider Name Jordan Sarrou

Age: 27

Homecountry: France

Height: 5'11" / 180cm

Weight: 143 lbs / 65 kg

Instagram: @jordansarrou

Jordan Sarrou27France5'11" / 180cm143 lbs / 65 kg