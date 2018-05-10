Bike Check: Jordie Lunn's YT Tues - Black Sage FEST 2018

Jordie Lunn has been rough AF for a long time now. Originally gaining fame as a world class downhiller, he later turned his focus to slopestyle and freeride. Jordie has been the innovator of many tricks and was the first mountain biker to land a cork 720.



In addition to film projects with The Collective and Anthill, Lunn has recently been the star of the Rough AF series, and we're stoked that Jordie is riding Fest events this year.



Jordie's current bike is a production model YT Tues. The majority of the bike is stock, with a few key changes. The saddle has had the nose shortened so that it can be run farther forward without being in the way. A lighter weight tire has been added to the rear to help with extra rotations, and Jordie is running a heavier-weight titanium coil on the shock to stiffen things up for those large hits.







Age: 34

Hometown: Victoria, BC

Height: 5'11"

Instagram: @jordielunn

