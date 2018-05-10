PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Jordie Lunn's YT Tues - Black Sage FEST 2018

May 10, 2018
by Trevor Lyden  

BIKE CHECK
Jordie Lunn's
YT Tues
Words and Photography by Trevor Lyden


Jordie Lunn has been rough AF for a long time now. Originally gaining fame as a world class downhiller, he later turned his focus to slopestyle and freeride. Jordie has been the innovator of many tricks and was the first mountain biker to land a cork 720.

In addition to film projects with The Collective and Anthill, Lunn has recently been the star of the Rough AF series, and we're stoked that Jordie is riding Fest events this year.

Jordie's current bike is a production model YT Tues. The majority of the bike is stock, with a few key changes. The saddle has had the nose shortened so that it can be run farther forward without being in the way. A lighter weight tire has been added to the rear to help with extra rotations, and Jordie is running a heavier-weight titanium coil on the shock to stiffen things up for those large hits.

Jordie Lunn
Age: 34
Hometown: Victoria, BC
Height: 5'11"
Instagram: @jordielunn

bigquotesI built this bike for big hits and spins.Jordie Lunn

Rockshox Boxxer fork, Deity cockpit and Guide Ultimate brakes.
Jordie's YT Tues Details

Frame: Carbon, production Tues
Shock: Rockshox Vivid with Ti Coil
Fork: Rockshox Boxxer
Wheels: Halo Chaos 27.5
Tires: Vee 2.35" Crown Gem R and Crown Gem F
Drivetrain: Sram XO/X1
Brakes: Avid Guide Ultimate
Cockpit: Deity

Halo hubs with a 180mm rotor out back and a 200mm up front..

Snub nose seat
Sram X01 7-speed drivetrain.

Downtube cable and hose routing.
Vee Crown Gem tires with Enduro sticky compound rubber.



MENTIONS: @YTIndustries

9 Comments

  • + 4
 "Eat your porridge Jordie."
  • + 1
 That's not an aluminum frame, that's a CF frame. The lower chainstays and linkage are the only aluminium bits. Source: There's one a couple feet from me right now.
  • + 2
 Eat your porridge Jordie.
  • + 2
 Damn, you beat me to it. How about "the snake went into a snake hole?"
  • + 1
 We wrote the same comment at the exact same time. Are we jinxed now?
  • + 1
 that frayed cable is driving me cray cray - other than that go kill it Jordie!
  • + 1
 frame isn't alloy like stated
  • + 1
 7 speed not 8 by the way
  • + 1
 ...7 speed, not 8.

Post a Comment



