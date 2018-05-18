Pinkbike.com
Bike Checks: Ratboy's and Loosedog's Santa Cruz Hightower LT
May 18, 2018
by
Tristan Tinn
Josh 'Ratboy' Bryceland's Santa Cruz Hightower LT, aka the 'Brown Trout'.
Ratboy's controls, complete with a prototype 38mm rise Burgtec Ride Wide bar.
Comin' in hot!
50:01 Fabric saddle
Josh 'Loosedog' Lewis' Hightower LT with a jazzy purple paint job
Loosedog's cockpit
Lovely purple Industry 9 wheels laced to Santa Cruz's own carbon Reserve Rims.
9 Comments
Score
Time
+ 14
Hri666
(20 mins ago)
It is not a bike check without any info of the suspension settings, tire pressures etc and some comments or reasons why they are set so. Images are always nice, but put some effort in these, please.
[Reply]
+ 13
K1maxX
(34 mins ago)
i see the bikes but where is the check?
[Reply]
+ 1
Franziskaner
(6 mins ago)
I like that they are both running HRIIs. One of my favourite all-round multi condition tyres, that often doesn't get the respect it deserves, especially at the front.
[Reply]
+ 2
speedy06
(20 mins ago)
Always wondered how well the Fabric saddles feel.
[Reply]
+ 1
Bafomx
(18 mins ago)
they're very soft.
[Reply]
+ 1
josh250
(26 mins ago)
What the hell is going on with Josh’s left hand brake lever set up?? Is there 3 levers?
[Reply]
+ 1
whippy-woolley
(25 mins ago)
Its the reverb remote
[Reply]
+ 1
whippy-woolley
(27 mins ago)
Interesting how Ratboy runs a reverb dropper not a fox transfer...
[Reply]
+ 1
Fuks
(37 mins ago)
even nice
[Reply]
