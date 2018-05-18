PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Checks: Ratboy's and Loosedog's Santa Cruz Hightower LT

May 18, 2018
by Tristan Tinn  
Ratboy s Santa Cruz Hightower LT - in Brown Trout paint job
Josh 'Ratboy' Bryceland's Santa Cruz Hightower LT, aka the 'Brown Trout'.

Ratboys controls
Some 38mm rise Burgtec Ride Wides
Ratboy's controls, complete with a prototype 38mm rise Burgtec Ride Wide bar.

Comin in hot
Comin' in hot!

Custom 50 01 fabric saddle
50:01 Fabric saddle

Ratboy s Santa Cruz Hightower LT



Loosedog s Hightower LT
Josh 'Loosedog' Lewis' Hightower LT with a jazzy purple paint job

Loosedog s cockpit
Loosedog's cockpit

Lovely purple industry 9 wheels laced to Santa Cruz s own Reserve Rims
EWS souvenirs
Lovely purple Industry 9 wheels laced to Santa Cruz's own carbon Reserve Rims.

Josh Lewis Hightower LT

Loosedog s Hightower LT

Mentions: @steelcitydh // @ratskid23 // @tris400d // @LadLife


