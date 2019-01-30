Bike Check: Josh Bryceland's Unique Cannondale Habit - Burgtec House Show 2019

After building his career on Santa Cruz under the tutelage of Steve Peat, Josh Bryceland made the surprise move to Cannondale
to form the Sessions team this off season. He has been on the Habit less than a month, but he’s already made a load of modifications from stock and has a few prototype bits fitted as well. We caught up with the Rat at the Burgtec House Show
for a rundown of his new ride.
Rider Height 6’2”
Rider Weight 75(ish)kg
Frame Size Medium
Wheel Size 27.5”
Flip Chip High
Front Tire Pressure 30 psi
Rear Tire Pressure 40 psi
Fork Pressure 100 psi (3 tokens)
Fork Travel 160mm
Bar Width 800mm
A well worn set of Fabric Magic grips
The biggest change from stock are the 27.5” wheels in a 29” medium Habit frame. Josh balances out the front end by overforking with a 160mm travel RockShox Pike (at 100psi with three tokens) and he also runs the high setting on the flip chip. This, combined with his signature 38mm rise bars
, give him a fairly upright riding position despite the smaller wheels.
Josh will concentrate on filming and other events with the rest of his new freeride focused team mates this year. Josh is currently only riding the Habit platform, but he has a Jekyll incoming and possibly something even more interesting on the way after that.
Specification
Frame Cannondale Habit 4
Fork RockShox Pike RCT3
Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Coil RCT
Wheels Santa Cruz Reserve 30, Chris King ISO Hubs
Front Tire Maxxis Shorty, 3C Maxx Grip
Rear Tire Maxxis High Roller, 3C Maxx Grip
Drivetrain SRAM XO Eagle
Brakes SRAM Code RSC
Saddle Fabric Prototype
Handlebars Burgtec Ride Wide Josh Bryceland
Grips Fabric Magic
Seatpost RockShox Reverb Stealth
