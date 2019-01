Bike Check: Josh Bryceland's Unique Cannondale Habit - Burgtec House Show 2019

The biggest change from stock are the 27.5” wheels in a 29” medium Habit frame. Josh balances out the front end by overforking with a 160mm travel RockShox Pike (at 100psi with three tokens) and he also runs the high setting on the flip chip. This, combined with his signature 38mm rise bars , give him a fairly upright riding position despite the smaller wheels.Josh will concentrate on filming and other events with the rest of his new freeride focused team mates this year. Josh is currently only riding the Habit platform, but he has a Jekyll incoming and possibly something even more interesting on the way after that.