Bike Check: Josh Bryceland's Unique Cannondale Habit - Burgtec House Show 2019

Jan 30, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

After building his career on Santa Cruz under the tutelage of Steve Peat, Josh Bryceland made the surprise move to Cannondale to form the Sessions team this off season. He has been on the Habit less than a month, but he’s already made a load of modifications from stock and has a few prototype bits fitted as well. We caught up with the Rat at the Burgtec House Show for a rundown of his new ride.





Rider Height 6’2”
Rider Weight 75(ish)kg
Frame Size Medium
Wheel Size 27.5”
Flip Chip High
Front Tire Pressure 30 psi
Rear Tire Pressure 40 psi
Fork Pressure 100 psi (3 tokens)
Fork Travel 160mm
Bar Width 800mm

Bryceland broke the Habit of a lifetime when he moved to Cannondale.

Josh has fitted a Super Deluxe Coil to replace the stock air shock.

He has also swapped out the standard 130mm fork for a 160mm RockShox Pike up front.

A well worn set of Fabric Magic grips




The biggest change from stock are the 27.5” wheels in a 29” medium Habit frame. Josh balances out the front end by overforking with a 160mm travel RockShox Pike (at 100psi with three tokens) and he also runs the high setting on the flip chip. This, combined with his signature 38mm rise bars, give him a fairly upright riding position despite the smaller wheels.

Josh will concentrate on filming and other events with the rest of his new freeride focused team mates this year. Josh is currently only riding the Habit platform, but he has a Jekyll incoming and possibly something even more interesting on the way after that.


Specification

Frame Cannondale Habit 4
Fork RockShox Pike RCT3
Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Coil RCT
Wheels Santa Cruz Reserve 30, Chris King ISO Hubs
Front Tire Maxxis Shorty, 3C Maxx Grip
Rear Tire Maxxis High Roller, 3C Maxx Grip
Drivetrain SRAM XO Eagle
Brakes SRAM Code RSC
Saddle Fabric Prototype
Handlebars Burgtec Ride Wide Josh Bryceland
Grips Fabric Magic
Seatpost RockShox Reverb Stealth

The Fabric saddle is a work in progress that will become a 50to01 collab further down the line. This saddle is soft as it is, but there’s likely to be even more padding, especially on the rear, by the time the product is released.

Josh runs a Maxxis Shorty up front and a High Roller rear with pretty high pressures.

The adjustable geometry is set to high.


Burgtec are local company for Bryceland and he's been with them since he was racing downhill. His signature bar was the first they had ever done and it stays uncut at 800mm on Josh's bike.



78 Comments

  • + 94
 Cannondale: So mr rat, we've got this 130mm 29er that we think is ideal for uk trail riders.
Ratboy: 'old me bong bro.....
  • + 63
 How to ride when the bike company now sponsoring you doesn't make anything you like....
  • + 6
 yeah, that's quite the Frankenbike
  • + 5
 He rides the niner too, just not for Jibs. keep up.
  • + 1
 nvm
  • + 30
 Super unique setup. In a world of poles and mondrakers, it's interesting to see a 6'2" pro riding a bike with 430mm reach. Probably feels like a BMX bike to him, which makes sense given how he rides it.
  • + 6
 He basically turned it into a Transition Bottle Rocket. Probably not that comfortable to pedal but I bet it slaps berms nice.
  • + 1
 He used to ride a medium V10 too, those things are tiny.
  • + 4
 You’re right. A smaller wheel might further enhance his riding style too. Say 26ish maybe, who knows. Might be something for future product development in order to make bikes more playful?
  • + 1
 @Clarkeh: did he?! Jayzuz Cryst! Even I ride a large at 5'10 and that feels almost too short!!
  • + 1
 @Kirky86: Turns out it was a L in 2016. But that's like a M in other brands so same difference really.
  • + 3
 with the 160mm fork instead of 130mm it's likely about 410-420mm reach man...Not even 430...CRAZY
  • + 6
 @tulipanek: i bet it‘s 420
  • + 2
 @Stokedonthis: Nice one dude cheers !!! #420forlife
  • + 3
 @tulipanek: Not only that be he has at least 30mm of spacer under that headset! So take off another 10mm for that too. Its basically a FS slacked out DJ bike. Sounds fun Wink
  • + 2
 @Svinyard: And he's probably rolled his 38mm rise bars back a tad, 'cause he was feeling a bit stretched.
  • + 20
 I guess he doesn't read mtb publications or internet sites, otherwise he would have been on an xl frame with 29 wheels
  • + 2
 Not just any XL...the newer XL's with 500mm of reach. and 1277mm giant wheelbase.
  • + 14
 6.2 and on a medium. He definitely likes a playful bike. Especially with all the other changes
  • + 9
 It's just a bmx with suspension really. Must be absolutely sick to ride
  • + 1
 @Theocr: Agreed, but I bet it feels sketchy AF at times for a mere mortal like myself (6-4) on some legit trails.
  • + 13
 No wonder his back tire is always sliding around corners! 40 PSI on a High Roller.
  • + 3
 Add to this a medium frame.
  • + 11
 100 psi?! What's the conversion from British psi's to American?
  • + 1
 specially for a 75Kg guy... I think only Rude with 90Kg and few others ride 100psi...
  • + 5
 Funky setup for sure, but not many big companies make a "Cutty Track and Jib" specific full squish tho... What I really wanna hear from is the Rat himself on why the 'ell he made those mods... on audio preferrably, cuz the bloke's got one 'ell uv an accent.

* But honestly (talking to you Pinkbike editors) let's get more from the riders themselves on why they do those things in particular. They are all better than us, maybe we could learn something?
  • + 8
 He’s on a habit, there’s a Jekyll on the way, but something more special is coming? Do I smell a DH bike in the works???
  • + 1
 based off what he said in the vital interview, where he mentioned he wanted to race some DH World cup races, I'd say it's a safe bet to assume we see a cannondale dh bike soon.
  • + 9
 -10 points for the 'habit of a lifetime' caption..
  • + 1
 The saying "there's no such thing as a bad bike these days" is a dangerous one. Yes, there are lots of good bikes today, but that mentality is dangerous because it makes people think they're off the hook to research geometries, angles, suspension characteristics, and to question the status quo. People need to realize that not all bikes with a fox 36 and DPX2 and Eagle handle the same.

I'm not saying the habbit is a bad bike, I wouldn't know until I rode one. But Rat obviously doesn't just accept that everything's good these days and there's no need to tinker or even think. Tinkering can teach a rider so much, and it's cool to see a rider thinking outside the box so much and experimenting with things until it feels right for him.

I think the biggest disadvantage to all the "standards" changing is it hurts our ability to tinker, since not all bars are compatible with all stems, etc.
  • + 3
 I was all weird about this partnership, but kudos to them, thats a sweet bike!
  • + 4
 What length stem Mr. bike checker?
  • + 3
 Wow, that's a pretty interesting setup! And how is this possible? Everyone on PB knows 29 > 27.5
  • + 5
 It's exactly what I've done for my hardtail. 29er frame, over forked and under wheeled.
Balances out nicely Smile .
  • + 4
 Been reading too much PB and thought I wanted a mid travel 29er. I rode one and realized I actually don't. Glad I test rode one before making an expensive mistake.
  • + 2
 @mtb-sf: Yes! Test rides ftw.
  • + 1
 @mtb-sf: Good move. Never believe the hype. Ride what feels good to you.
  • + 1
 I'd love to hear why he decided to go with a coil on this bike as well. I'd assume he's running the stiffest spring rockshox makes (based on the pressures he's running in his fork and tires).
  • + 2
 Not one comment about him riding for SRAM? Am I the only one who didn't know about this?
  • + 3
 Great bike check, these are the kind of details I love to geek out on.
  • + 3
 the rat runs 27.5!! that's how cool he is!!!
  • + 2
 Hey PinkBike, you REALLY need to interview this dude to get the real deal on this bike setup.
  • + 2
 this is a great reminder to experiment and try new things and see what works for YOU.
  • + 1
 Did he ride his SantaCruz bikes in stock form or did he change everything on them too? Seems like he’s had to do a lot to that bike to make it “rad”
  • + 1
 He’s doing a lot of different riding to his main focus when he was on SC. IIRC he was always over-forked and ran shortish toptubes.
  • + 1
 So the trade to convert a 29 wheeled bike to 27,5, specially like tihs with small frame for the guy to be playfull but still a long chainstay is what you get ?
  • + 2
 the adjustable geometry is set to "high"...i'll bet it's really, really high.
  • + 1
 Cannondale: "Hey Josh we think you'll like this bike!"
Josh: "Sure let me just change literally everything about it, and it should be good."
  • + 0
 Putting 27.5 wheels on a 29er frame and over forking with 160 travel fork. That’s all you need to do to make a Cannondale handle well?
  • + 2
 Back wheel is the only thing that matters!
  • + 2
 Sounds like a Super V 5000DH could be in the making...
  • + 0
 Dude I would ride for anyone for the money he must be getting, he is probably getting like 462 million for this gig or sumpin' close!
  • + 5
 420 million
  • + 1
 @RLEnglish: Dude, we should ride sometime too bad you're in Salmon arm!
  • + 2
 6’2” on a med frame? But who am I to question the Rat
  • + 3
 Alloy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • + 1
 Alloy Frame 4 tha kids, and carbon wheels because, money.
  • + 2
 Santa Cruz wheels huh.... interesting
  • + 2
 I read elsewhere they are still the wheel sponsor
  • + 1
 First thing I noticed.

Read the whole article waiting for them to mention it. They even take a close up of the Shorty tyre with the "Reserve" sticker right there. They talk about all the random changes to the stock bike yet don't mention the wheels?!?!? Ha!
  • + 1
 Is the rear travel mm mentioned in the article?
  • + 1
 Not that I saw but its 130mm rear. At least on a stock habit. He may have tweaked that too.
  • + 2
 6'2" on a medium???
  • + 1
 What is Cannondale even... I don't get them.
  • + 1
 Sounds like he doesn’t like their bikes
  • + 9
 He just signed with them. 100% bet he worked with them prior to signing regarding developing bikes for his style of riding.
  • - 3
 The bike too short, blah blah blah, the whine-O-meter is fierce! There's a reason Bryce is a SPONSORED PRO and we are not! He can ride a BMX downhill and still kick our ass! The bike geometries in the market are insane because whiners don't know how to ride and are looking for easy way out!
  • + 6
 Wait, so you're advocating for bikes that are harder to ride? Huh. Interesting.
  • + 2
 Than throw away your full sus, it‘s making trails way to easy ;-)
  • + 1
 Why not ride the bad habit if he wanted 27.5?
  • + 2
 New Habit and Bad Habit are the same frame. So it doesn't really matter
  • + 1
 Before today, I never heard for Burgtec. Now I've seen it like five times.
  • + 1
 Rat looking ride...
  • + 1
 I want another bike!!!
  • + 0
 Okay everyone lets copy Specialized!
  • + 1
 Mini rampage bike
Post a Comment



