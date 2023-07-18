Bike Check: Josh Bryceland's Cannondale Jekyll - Red Bull Hardline 2023

Photography: Nathan Hughes
After a long hiatus from downhill racing, it was great to see Josh Bryceland briefly back between the tape at Red Bull Hardline last week. To tackle one of the toughest races on the calendar Josh opted for a modified Cannondale Jekyll with some choice components designed to make this bike ready for the big hits. Check out Josh's custom build below.
|It's been quite some time since I had a current downhill bike and geometry has come on that much; this feels way more capable than the last V10 I rode just because it's longer and 29er. I was on a 27, finally riding a bike that fits me, so yeah, it feels like twice the downhill bike I've ever had even though it isn't a downhill bike.— Josh Bryceland
Up front is a very high 50mm rise bar with Josh running the longest axle to crown allowed for this frame sitting at 581mm. The brakes are set up relatively flat with plenty of pull on the levers.