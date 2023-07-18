Bike Check: Josh Bryceland's Cannondale Jekyll - Red Bull Hardline 2023

Cannondale Jekyll Details



Frame: Cannondale Jekyll // Size Large (Mullet link)

Fork: Formula Nero 190mm, 100psi with max volume spacers.

Shock: Formula Mod 500lb spring

Tyres: Front: Maxxis Shorty 30psi DH casing // Rear: Maxxis Shorty 32psi DH casing // No inserts

Pedals: Burgtec Penthouse Mk5.

Crankset: Hope Evo 155mm cranks with a 32t Burgtec chainring

Shifter: SRAM XO

Cassette: SRAM 7-Speed

Brakes: Formula Cura 4 // 220mm rotor on the front, 200mm on the rear

Seatpost: Truvativ Descendant seatpost with Burgtec's Cloud saddle.

Cockpit: Burgtec 50mm direct mount stem (5mm stack) with Byceland's signature 50mm high-rise bars.



It's been quite some time since I had a current downhill bike and geometry has come on that much; this feels way more capable than the last V10 I rode just because it's longer and 29er. I was on a 27, finally riding a bike that fits me, so yeah, it feels like twice the downhill bike I've ever had even though it isn't a downhill bike. — Josh Bryceland

Josh Bryceland has modified the Jekyll enduro bike into something fully capable of taking on the rowdy Hardline course. Josh says he never managed to bottom out the 190mm Formula fork.

Josh is running Hope's super short 155mm Evo cranks so he can pedal over anything. Although he says he doesn't really pedal that much anyway. While dropping a chainring size would help overcome some of the negatives from a shorter crank, Josh told us he stuck with his usual 32t chainring as you need the extra gearing when getting up to speed for the 90ft doubles.

Up front is a very high 50mm rise bar with Josh running the longest axle to crown allowed for this frame sitting at 581mm. The brakes are set up relatively flat with plenty of pull on the levers.

For the Hardline course Josh was using a 220mm front rotor paired with 200mm at the rear.

The mullet link delivers an extra 9mm of travel, allowing the Jekyll to come slightly closer to the DH bikes being ridden by the rest of the field.

After a long hiatus from downhill racing, it was great to see Josh Bryceland briefly back between the tape at Red Bull Hardline last week. To tackle one of the toughest races on the calendar Josh opted for a modified Cannondale Jekyll with some choice components designed to make this bike ready for the big hits. Check out Josh's custom build below.