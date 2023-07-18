Bike Check: Josh Bryceland's Cannondale Jekyll - Red Bull Hardline 2023

Jul 18, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Redbull Hardline 2023 Dinas Mawddwy Wales
BIKE CHECK
Josh Bryceland's
Cannondale Jekyll
Photography: Nathan Hughes

After a long hiatus from downhill racing, it was great to see Josh Bryceland briefly back between the tape at Red Bull Hardline last week. To tackle one of the toughest races on the calendar Josh opted for a modified Cannondale Jekyll with some choice components designed to make this bike ready for the big hits. Check out Josh's custom build below.

Redbull Hardline 2023 Dinas Mawddwy Wales
Cannondale Jekyll Details

Frame: Cannondale Jekyll // Size Large (Mullet link)
Fork: Formula Nero 190mm, 100psi with max volume spacers.
Shock: Formula Mod 500lb spring
Tyres: Front: Maxxis Shorty 30psi DH casing // Rear: Maxxis Shorty 32psi DH casing // No inserts
Pedals: Burgtec Penthouse Mk5.
Crankset: Hope Evo 155mm cranks with a 32t Burgtec chainring
Shifter: SRAM XO
Cassette: SRAM 7-Speed
Brakes: Formula Cura 4 // 220mm rotor on the front, 200mm on the rear
Seatpost: Truvativ Descendant seatpost with Burgtec's Cloud saddle.
Cockpit: Burgtec 50mm direct mount stem (5mm stack) with Byceland's signature 50mm high-rise bars.

bigquotesIt's been quite some time since I had a current downhill bike and geometry has come on that much; this feels way more capable than the last V10 I rode just because it's longer and 29er. I was on a 27, finally riding a bike that fits me, so yeah, it feels like twice the downhill bike I've ever had even though it isn't a downhill bike. Josh Bryceland

Redbull Hardline 2023 Dinas Mawddwy Wales
Josh Bryceland has modified the Jekyll enduro bike into something fully capable of taking on the rowdy Hardline course. Josh says he never managed to bottom out the 190mm Formula fork.

Redbull Hardline 2023 Dinas Mawddwy Wales
Josh is running Hope's super short 155mm Evo cranks so he can pedal over anything. Although he says he doesn't really pedal that much anyway. While dropping a chainring size would help overcome some of the negatives from a shorter crank, Josh told us he stuck with his usual 32t chainring as you need the extra gearing when getting up to speed for the 90ft doubles.

Redbull Hardline 2023 Dinas Mawddwy Wales
Redbull Hardline 2023 Dinas Mawddwy Wales
Up front is a very high 50mm rise bar with Josh running the longest axle to crown allowed for this frame sitting at 581mm. The brakes are set up relatively flat with plenty of pull on the levers.

Redbull Hardline 2023 Dinas Mawddwy Wales
For the Hardline course Josh was using a 220mm front rotor paired with 200mm at the rear.

Redbull Hardline 2023 Dinas Mawddwy Wales
The mullet link delivers an extra 9mm of travel, allowing the Jekyll to come slightly closer to the DH bikes being ridden by the rest of the field.

Ratty Bryce floating the gap.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Cannondale Cannondale Jekyll Josh Bryceland


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,531 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: SRAM's New GX Transmission
75501 views
Red Bull Hardline is Cancelled Due to Extreme Weather Conditions
54593 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: What Pinkbike's Editors Actually Carry on Rides
49097 views
Deviate Cycles' High Pivot Titanium Prototypes
38231 views
2 Unique Mountain Bikes from the Enve Builder Roundup
34050 views
UCI Limits Some Transgender Athletes from Competing in International Races
30810 views
Transition Issues Voluntary Recall of TR11 Alloy Frames
30230 views
Value Field Test: YT Capra Core 1 MX
30179 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.052101
Mobile Version of Website