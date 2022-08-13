Bike Check: Josh Bryceland's Cannondale Jekyll

I'm not sure Josh needs an introduction but it's fair to say he has been on one hell of a journey over his riding career. These days Josh can mostly be found just having fun on bikes and that is where this bike comes from. It's the first time Josh has raced it and it's not built to be an out-and-out race bike. It's a bike to escape on and have some fun. That's not to say it can't be a race bike as well. Josh raced it at the Ard Rock enduro, which is one of the toughest enduro races in the UK and he placed in the top 10.

Josh Bryceland // Cannondale
Age:32
Hometown:Poynton
Height:6ft 2in
Weight:79kg
Sponsors:Cannondale, 50 to 1, Giro, Burgtec
Instagram: @thin_repear



Frame:Cannondale Jekyll
Shock:RockShox Super Deluxe
Fork:RockShox Lyrik
Hub:Industry 9
Rim:Santa Cruz Reserve 29"
Wheels size:29
Tyres:Front: Maxxis Assegai Exo // Rear: Maxxis Aggressor DD
Chainring:Burgtec 32t
Cranks:SRAM X01
Pedals:Burgtec Penthouse Flats
Cassette:SRAM X01 Eagle 12 speed
Derailleur:SRAM X01 Eagle 12 speed AXS
Shifter:SRAM X01 Eagle 12-speed AXS
Brakes:SRAM Code R
Handlebar:Burgtec Ride High
Stem:42mm Burgtec Enduro MK3 Stem
Grips:Fabric

bigquotesIt's the first time I've raced this bike and I really enjoyed it. Dropped the chain on stage one which was weird as it's never happened to me in 2 yearsJosh Bryceland



Josh rides a medium Cannondale Jekyll frame which, considering Josh is 6'2", is an interesting choice. This is the frame-only option of the Jekyll which gets a different graphics kit than the standard Jekyll with the pineapple headtube badge. The new Jekyll from Cannondale is a 4-bar design combined with a high pivot idler set up more common with a downhill bike than your run-of-the-mill trail bike.




Under the removable down tube protector you will find a Rockshox Super Deluxe shock providing 165mm of rear travel. Josh runs 180psi in his Super deluxe paired with a set of 170mm RockShox Lyrik Ultimate forks running 85psi air with 3 tokens installed, along with 10 clicks of HSC and LSC. Josh likes his bike to feel balanced in its suspension set up with a slightly slower rebound than you might expect. Like most riders Josh wants his bike to be as predictable as possible. He did have a set of 180mm Rockshox Zebs fitted however this made the bike feel a bit too stiff and unsettled for Josh's liking so he ended up with the 170mm Lyrik you see fitted here.



When it comes to drivetrain it's a full set of SRAM's X01 components for Josh, with the Eagle 12-speed rear cassette combined with a Burgtec 32t silver chain ring.


Interestingly there is a short set of cranks fitted to Josh's bike. These are 165mm long and have a set of the very popular Burgtec penthouse flat pedals again in silver.



Brake-wise it's more SRAM parts for Josh as he uses SRAM's Code R brakes with some SRAM metallic pads fitted. For rotors there are a pair of 200mm SRAM rotors fitted front and rear.



For handlebars it's Josh's signature Ride High aluminium handlebars from Burgtec cut to 780mm. These bars have 50mm of rise and are not your normal kind of bar you find on an enduro bike but Josh isn't any normal rider.


There are more Burgtec parts fitted for the stem with a 42mm Burgtec Enduro MK3 Stem installed with a 10mm spacer under it. Again all the hardware is from Burgtec.


For wheels Josh has a set of Santa Cruz Reserve carbon 29" rims laced to a set of industry 9 hubs. Wrapped around these are a set of Maxxis tyres with an Assegai Exo fitted to the front running tubeless and at 30psi. Out back there is a Double Down Aggressor with 40psi of air in it and a Fck Flats insert fitted.



It's more AXS parts when it comes to dropper with a RockShox Reverb AXS fitted on top of which there is a Fabric saddle fitted.


A massive thanks to Josh for doing this bike check when he was already a bit behind on his day at Ard Rock.

7 Comments

  • 9 0
 Holy mother of tyre pressures!
  • 3 0
 Anther XL rider on a medium... According to the PB comment section this is illegal because big bikes are better... or maybe its just true that bike size makes up for the Lack of skill in the PB comments.
  • 2 0
 @heatedrotor. Same height. Riding a medium would be a knee smashing handle bar experience. I’ll stick to my nice and comfy XL.
  • 2 0
 He is not xl with a hight of 188cm and the medium Jekill has a 450 reach (which was an xl v10cc back in 2015)… he is riding what he is used to and his jibbing style definitely fits best with a shorter bike. No reason to be polemic in the post section.
  • 2 0
 Has rockshox still not figured out that EVERYONE wants a boxxer red zeb, pike and sid. It's their flagship colour, so why aren't all the models available in it? Same for fox. All fox forks should be available with factory lowers (orange)!
  • 1 0
 XL guy on M frame Smile Taking into account that Josh had his best days on bikes that were a lot smaller than current ones and he like a 'fun' bike I do see why he chose this size.
  • 2 0
 Legend





