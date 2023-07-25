Bike Check: Josh Bryceland's Cannondale Motera LT - Ard Rock 2023

Here is our final Pro Bike Check from Ard Rock 2023 in Reeth, North Yorkshire. This time we have fan favourite Josh Bryceland's Cannondale Motera LT.



Josh rides a size large frame in a mullet set-up. The bike has a 170mm RockShox Zeb on the front, 165mm travel on the rear sprung by a RockShox Vivid Coil Select Plus. The Zeb is a Select chassis with an ultimate damper, just because Josh had the damper lying around. Josh runs 90psi in the fork with 4 tokens, compression and rebound are both set in the middle region, actual clicks not specified. Josh slows down the rebound in hot conditions.



The frame utilised something called proportional response, where the shock is mounted in different positions in different sizes. This concept actually tunes the suspension for different-sized riders. Not just specific damping for heavier/lighter riders, but completely different suspension layouts and pivot placements throughout frame sizes. So the bike should ride the same for a tall heavy rider, or someone half that size.



Tyre choice was interesting, in true 'run what ya brung' fashion. Josh was running what he had, he normally runs a DD casing up front with less pressure.





Rider Name // Josh Bryceland

Age: 33

Hometown: Manchester

Height: 6ft2in

Weight: 80kg

Instagram: @ratty_bryce

