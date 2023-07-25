Bike Check: Josh Bryceland's Cannondale Motera LT - Ard Rock 2023

Jul 25, 2023
by Tristan Tinn  

Josh Bryceland Ard Rock Bike Check 2023
BIKE CHECK
Josh Bryceland's
Cannondale Motera LT
Photography & Words by Tristan Tinn

Here is our final Pro Bike Check from Ard Rock 2023 in Reeth, North Yorkshire. This time we have fan favourite Josh Bryceland's Cannondale Motera LT.

Josh rides a size large frame in a mullet set-up. The bike has a 170mm RockShox Zeb on the front, 165mm travel on the rear sprung by a RockShox Vivid Coil Select Plus. The Zeb is a Select chassis with an ultimate damper, just because Josh had the damper lying around. Josh runs 90psi in the fork with 4 tokens, compression and rebound are both set in the middle region, actual clicks not specified. Josh slows down the rebound in hot conditions.

The frame utilised something called proportional response, where the shock is mounted in different positions in different sizes. This concept actually tunes the suspension for different-sized riders. Not just specific damping for heavier/lighter riders, but completely different suspension layouts and pivot placements throughout frame sizes. So the bike should ride the same for a tall heavy rider, or someone half that size.

Tyre choice was interesting, in true 'run what ya brung' fashion. Josh was running what he had, he normally runs a DD casing up front with less pressure.

Josh Bryceland Ard Rock Bike Check 2023
Rider Name // Josh Bryceland
Age: 33
Hometown: Manchester
Height: 6ft2in
Weight: 80kg
Instagram: @ratty_bryce

Josh Bryceland Ard Rock Bike Check 2023

Josh Bryceland Ard Rock Bike Check 2023
Mottera LT
Frame: Cannondale Motera LT Bosch 750Wh
Shock: RockShox Vivid Select Plus Coil 165mm
Fork: RockShox Zeb Select / Ultimate hybrid with 170mm travel
Wheels: Reserve Carbon on Chris King Hubs
Tires: Maxxis Assegai EXO MaxxTerra 29x2.5WT 35psi (front) // Maxxis High Roller ii DH MaxxGrip 27.5x2.5WT 30psi
Drivetrain: Forx 155mm Chainset // 12-Speed Eagle Cassette 50-10 // Burgtec Penthouse Flats Mk5
Brakes: Sram Code RSC 220mm / 200mm
Cockpit: 800mm Burgtec Alloy Bars with 50mm Rise, 35mm Burgtec stem
Size: Large
More info: www.cannondale.com/en/bikes/electric/e-mountain/moterra-neo-lt

bigquotesTyres - I'm just running this cos it's what I had, I just pumped it up hardJosh Bryceland

Josh Bryceland Ard Rock Bike Check 2023
Josh Bryceland Ard Rock Bike Check 2023
Josh runs RockShox suspension and the bike is assisted by a 750kW Bosch

Josh Bryceland Ard Rock Bike Check 2023
Josh Bryceland Ard Rock Bike Check 2023
Uncut 800mm bars, with 50mm rise

Josh Bryceland Ard Rock Bike Check 2023
Cockpit set-up with internal headset routing

Josh Bryceland Ard Rock Bike Check 2023
Sticky out back

Josh Bryceland Ard Rock Bike Check 2023
Firm out front

Josh Bryceland Ard Rock Bike Check 2023
XO AXS


MENTIONS: @Cannondale / @burgtec-limited / @SramMedia


Posted In:
eMTB Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Racing Enduro Bikes Cannondale Cannondale Moterra Josh Bryceland Ard Rock


Author Info:
tris400d avatar

Member since Mar 10, 2007
54 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Video: Are We Finally Ready for the Automatic Groupset?
54974 views
First Look: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate Fork
49684 views
First Look: Norco's New Carbon Fluid
41447 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Whistler 2023
41385 views
Randoms Round 1 - Crankworx Whistler 2023
39012 views
Must Watch: Array ft. Brandon Semenuk
28694 views
Hot Fun in the Lost Sierra - Downieville Classic 2023
28147 views
Video: Riding Crankworx Whistler's World Cup Worthy DH Track '1199' With Remy Metailler
26683 views

6 Comments
  • 12 0
 If you're worried you haven't got the new SRAM T-type yet - no bother - neither does Josh Bryceland He's also on a Zeb Select and an EXO casing front tire Man of the people
  • 2 0
 750kW Bosch, Zeb with ultimate damper, and a Vivid select that says "deluxe"?
maybe the article deserves a few corrections?
I mean, we read the bike checks to get those details. If half of them are wrong... Kind of defeats the purpose
  • 3 0
 Isn’t there 2x T’s in Moterra ?
  • 2 0
 "The Zeb is a Select chassis with an ultimate damper" Nah, for sure not, it only has 1 compression dial
  • 3 0
 750kW bosch? i hope the guys behind him have roost guards
  • 1 0
 guy’s got an industrial size diesel generator hidden in that downtube





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.053104
Mobile Version of Website