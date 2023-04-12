Bike Check: Josh Lewis' SCOR 4060ST With 27.5" Wheels

Apr 12, 2023
by Matt Beer  

Scor 4060ST
BIKE CHECK
Josh Lewis'
SCOR 4060ST

Josh Lewis is master of bike sorcery showcased in his 50to01 video segments and has been no stranger to the Enduro World Series either. Recently, Josh joined the Swiss brand, SCOR, and built up their highly versatile 4060ST, 140mm-travel frame with 27.5" wheels for blasting jumps in an upcoming project. Traditionally, SCOR's 4060 ST and LT bikes are dual 29ers, with the ability to run a mixed wheeled setup, but Josh has made some adjustments to compensate for smaller front wheel too.

Switching between the stock ST and LT configurations requires a two key suspension components; a fork and shock travel change. By installing a 170mm fork, altering the shock stroke length from 57.5mm to 62.5, and moving the flip-chip on lower link, 160mm of travel is gained out back on the 4060LT. You can also tweak the head tube angle on either setup by 1.5 degrees on either the ST or LT by reversing the offset bearing cups.

In Josh's case, he's running the 4060 with the shorter travel shock in the LT flip-chip position to raise the bottom bracket and a 150mm travel 29er fork set to the steeper head tube angle. These two changes raise the bottom bracket to counteract the two smaller wheels. This speeds up the handling and shortens the wheelbase for precision landings.

Scor 4060ST
Rider: Josh Lewis
Age: 29
Hometown: Sheffield, UK
Height: 178cm / 5' 9"
Weight: 74 kg / 163 lb
Instagram: @loosedoglewis

Scor 4060ST
Model Name Details
Frame: SCOR 4060ST, size MD, 140mm travel
Shock: Marzocchi Bomber Air, 205x57.5mm
Fork: Marzocchi Bomber Z1 150mm, 29"
Wheels: 27.5 carbon
Tires: Kenda Pinner Pro 27.5x2.4", AGC/ATC, w/tubes
Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle 10-52, 170mm cranks
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC w/200mm rotors
Cockpit: Deity Racepoint 38mm rise bars, Cooperhead 35mm length stem, Supracush grips
Saddle/post: Deity Frisco, Pyston pivotal post
More info: SCOR-mtb.com


bigquotesHere is my 4060 ST which is currently set up for riding jumps. I have the suspension set up stiff and the tires really hard as the project I have been working on recently consists mainly of jumps, so I need all the speed I can get.Josh Lewis

Scor 4060ST
Josh's jibbing SCOR 4060ST - dual 27.5" wheels (with tubes in the tires), a dirt jump seat, and tall bars.

Scor 4060ST
There are 40mm of spacers hiding under the 38mm rise, 760mm wide alloy bar. A short 35mm stem keeps the steering quick with a 27.5" wheel.
Scor 4060ST
The shock is set to 57.5mm but placed in the high BB setting.

Scor 4060ST
bigquotesI love how the week before changing my set up I was riding technical descents with 29 wheels, then the week after with a few small changes I had the same bike doing the complete opposite style of riding... but it felt right at home doing it all. This frame is built around being playful and that really shows in its versatility.Josh Lewis

Scor 4060ST
Deity Component's TMac pedal is a fan favorite.
Scor 4060ST
Tried and true - SRAM's Code RSC brakes are hard to fault. Josh is using 200mm rotors front and back.

Scor 4060ST
No bottle cage or dropper post here.

Scor 4060ST
Fun fact: The wavy chainstay protector is modelled after a set of jumps in Chatel's bike park.
Scor 4060ST
Marzocchi's Bomber Air rear shock tucks underneath a small fender.

Scor 4060ST


21 Comments

  • 13 1
 I know that 27.5" is dead and all.. but I know a ton of kids, influenced by 50to01 and other jibby/jumpy riders, who are looking for bikes that are set up like this. Maybe it's too niche of a subset of rider, but it kind of sucks that just about every brand has completely abandoned the full 27.5." The good news: lots of those bikes on the market currently as they're "dated."
  • 8 0
 I love 27.5 For me personally, and my riding style, it's faster.
  • 2 0
 yup i gave up on getting 27.5 for my next bike, its a bummer. Stupid marketing.
  • 7 0
 @Leviathandive: airdrop
  • 1 0
 Oh... to further make my point... pretty sure Mitch Ropo did something similar with his Jekyl, because he's looking for something more playful.
  • 1 0
 @TheChrisAndrews: Those any good? Never heard of them.
  • 2 0
 27 is dead?? Im still on 26
  • 8 1
 27.5" wheels? How does Josh even manage to ride?
  • 4 1
 You should see it! Riding with 27.5 wheels looks crazy lol he's getting bucked all over the place, spinning, going upside down, and having to spin his bars mid-air! So glad I don't have to do any of that when riding the trail on my 29er
  • 3 0
 It's been interesting to watch the wheel wars over the last few years. I'm an old guy, been riding MTBs regularly since 1987, and haven't bought into the industry dictating what works for me. I personally don't care what the latest greatest enduro / DH / free ride person is riding as it's pretty much a guarantee their gear is driven by their sponsor and they make it work (even if they don't like it). None of my bikes are "new" tech (my last MTB was an end of model year 2013 Yeti SB66 that I got for 1/2 price) and all are still 26" and I have as much, if not more fun now at nearly 61 yrs old riding as I did when I was 25 (I just don't send it hard anymore).
  • 5 0
 That 50-01 patagucci jacket got me feeling some kinda way
  • 2 0
 Imagine a world where you can buy a full 27.5 bike from factory. Imagine a world with 27.5 DH bikes too Big Grin
  • 3 0
 Still running Santa Cruz reserve wheels
  • 1 0
 Tell me more about these "tubes" thingies...what are they and what are they for???
  • 2 0
 is that an air shock?
  • 2 0
 Mmmmm peachy...
  • 3 1
 Salmon, for sure Smile
  • 1 0
 It’s a Santa Cruz with much better cable routing
  • 1 0
 That's quite a nice little bicycle
  • 1 0
 My kinda spacer stack guy!
  • 1 0
 Good taste!





