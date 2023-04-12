Josh Lewis is master of bike sorcery showcased in his 50to01 video segments and has been no stranger to the Enduro World Series either. Recently, Josh joined the Swiss brand, SCOR, and built up their highly versatile 4060ST, 140mm-travel frame with 27.5" wheels for blasting jumps in an upcoming project. Traditionally, SCOR's 4060 ST and LT bikes are dual 29ers, with the ability to run a mixed wheeled setup, but Josh has made some adjustments to compensate for smaller front wheel too.



Switching between the stock ST and LT configurations requires a two key suspension components; a fork and shock travel change. By installing a 170mm fork, altering the shock stroke length from 57.5mm to 62.5, and moving the flip-chip on lower link, 160mm of travel is gained out back on the 4060LT. You can also tweak the head tube angle on either setup by 1.5 degrees on either the ST or LT by reversing the offset bearing cups.



In Josh's case, he's running the 4060 with the shorter travel shock in the LT flip-chip position to raise the bottom bracket and a 150mm travel 29er fork set to the steeper head tube angle. These two changes raise the bottom bracket to counteract the two smaller wheels. This speeds up the handling and shortens the wheelbase for precision landings.





Rider: Josh Lewis

Age: 29

Hometown: Sheffield, UK

Height: 178cm / 5' 9"

Weight: 74 kg / 163 lb

Instagram: @loosedoglewis

Josh Lewis29Sheffield, UK178cm / 5' 9"74 kg / 163 lb