Bike Check: Josh Lowe's Custom Hardline YT Tues is Painted with Real Rust

Sep 7, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

BIKE CHECK
Josh Lowe's
YT Tues

As we roll into the this year's Red Bull Hardline, riders are showing up ready to throw down, and maybe none so much as Josh Lowe, voted last year's Rider of the Week.

This year, YT surprised him with a custom Tues, painted with a specific paint and technique that actually incorporates real rust - that was the only way to make the color and texture look authentic, said Dennis Dastig, Senior Graphic Designer at YT.

The process involves applying a paint that contains metal particles, then adding an oxidizing agent to rust the metal in the paint. Then, it needs to be lacquered over to stop the process from continuing. The method can be used on a wide variety of surfaces - hence the rusted carbon fiber bike.

The result is pretty unique.

Josh Lowe // Instagram: @joshlowe33
Height: 176 cm / 5'9"
Weight: 69 kg / 152 lbs

Ready for Hardline.

Josh was surprised and over the moon to check out his new bike.
Details
Frame: YT Tues CF 29"
Shock: Fox Factory Float X2 w/ 425 lb spring, HSR 7, LSR 11, HSC 4, LSC 10
Fork: Fox Factory 40 / 70 psi / 2 tokens, HSR 6, LSR 8, HSC 2, LSC 8
Wheels: Reverse Components
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHR II / 24 psi F, 28 psi R
Drivetrain: SRAM XO
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Cockpit: Reverse Components
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH 11

bigquotesI actually couldn't believe it to be honest. When the team pulled it out of the van I thought it was for somebody else, and for it to look that good too was an absolute dream come true. I can’t wait to send it here at Hardline.Josh Lowe

The paint job is obviously the central focus of this bike, but it would also be a dialed machine with the stock coloring.

Josh is running a Fox Factory Float X2 with a 425 lb spring paired with his 40 up front.

Lowe. Custom AF, with a seven-speed XO drivetrain for the pedally bits.

The Crankbrothers Mallet DH 11 and Fox Factory colors go nicely with the bike.

Up close and personal.

We look forward to watching Josh send the massive course.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes YT Industries Yt Tues Hardline


19 Comments

  • 12 3
 wow..a real heartbreaker here..just another beautifully painted frame absolutely tarnished by the infamous, most revolting, orange fork. a shame truly. rip
  • 5 0
 I love bikes that look like urban decay but are actually in perfect working order. I know the look isn't for everyone, but I always loved the sleeper hotrod cars that looked like a bucket of junk at first glance, but would blow your doors off.
  • 4 0
 farmtruck
  • 3 0
 Rat-rig
  • 2 0
 Well worn aircraft.
  • 5 0
 Carbon frame with real rust on it. Full circle.
  • 2 2
 Looks terrible IMO. But funny as hell. Came down to comment the same.
  • 4 0
 Paintjob looks like rusty bones. I like it.
  • 1 0
 Yeah the rough white is cool even without the rust, I bet it would be tough to keep clean long term though.
  • 1 0
 Rusty trombone.
  • 1 0
 @nskerb: angry pirate
  • 6 3
 Another beautiful paint job ruined by Fox orange lowers
  • 2 0
 Now that is unique. I hope he has a riding kit to match.
  • 2 0
 When is YT gonna put a girl on the team though?
  • 1 0
 Vali H. for a while...?
  • 2 0
 And yet the fork was left unouched, sadly its orange.
  • 1 0
 I wonder when it will get an update
  • 1 0
 When will the base model (27.5) be available in the US?!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Is this the "Deralicte" of bikes?





