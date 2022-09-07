Bike Check: Josh Lowe's Custom Hardline YT Tues is Painted with Real Rust

As we roll into the this year's Red Bull Hardline, riders are showing up ready to throw down, and maybe none so much as Josh Lowe, voted last year's Rider of the Week.



This year, YT surprised him with a custom Tues, painted with a specific paint and technique that actually incorporates real rust - that was the only way to make the color and texture look authentic, said Dennis Dastig, Senior Graphic Designer at YT.



The process involves applying a paint that contains metal particles, then adding an oxidizing agent to rust the metal in the paint. Then, it needs to be lacquered over to stop the process from continuing. The method can be used on a wide variety of surfaces - hence the rusted carbon fiber bike.



The result is pretty unique.



Josh Lowe // Instagram:

Height: 176 cm / 5'9"

Weight: 69 kg / 152 lbs

// Instagram: @joshlowe33 176 cm / 5'9"69 kg / 152 lbs

Ready for Hardline.

Josh was surprised and over the moon to check out his new bike. Details

Frame: YT Tues CF 29"

Shock: Fox Factory Float X2 w/ 425 lb spring, HSR 7, LSR 11, HSC 4, LSC 10

Fork: Fox Factory 40 / 70 psi / 2 tokens, HSR 6, LSR 8, HSC 2, LSC 8

Wheels: Reverse Components

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHR II / 24 psi F, 28 psi R

Drivetrain: SRAM XO

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Cockpit: Reverse Components

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH 11



I actually couldn't believe it to be honest. When the team pulled it out of the van I thought it was for somebody else, and for it to look that good too was an absolute dream come true. I can’t wait to send it here at Hardline. — Josh Lowe

The paint job is obviously the central focus of this bike, but it would also be a dialed machine with the stock coloring.

Josh is running a Fox Factory Float X2 with a 425 lb spring paired with his 40 up front.

Lowe. Custom AF, with a seven-speed XO drivetrain for the pedally bits.

The Crankbrothers Mallet DH 11 and Fox Factory colors go nicely with the bike.

Up close and personal.