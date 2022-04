Trek Session

Frame: Trek Session Park

Fork: Rockshox Boxxer Ultimate, 200psi, LSC & HSC max

Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate, 600lb spring

Wheels: Bontrager Line DH 30, Bontrager G5 Tyres, 60psi front and back, tubed

Drivetrain: Sram XO

Brakes: Sram Code RSC, 203mm rotors

Cockpit: ODI Grips

Pedals: Crankbrother Stamp large

Saddle & Seatpost Title JS1 saddle and seatpost



Kade's marble paint could be one of the best custom designs we have seen at Darkfest.

For his Darkfest build Kade is running Title's bars and its JS1 saddle and seatpost.

To take on the big hits Kade has Bontrager's G5 tyres pumped up to 60psi with tubes.

We've seen a few custom design frames for Darkfest over the years, and Kade's marbled Trek Session is definitely up there as one of the favourites. We take a closer look at his custom Session park setup that he's been slaying the mammoth jumps here in South Africa.